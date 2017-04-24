New Survey: Most Millennials Both Pay For... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Mon, Apr 24th 2017 11:49am


Malware Hunts And Kills Poorly Secured Internet Of Things Devices Before They Can Be Integrated Into Botnets

from the battle-of-the-brick dept

Researchers say they've discovered a new wave of malware with one purpose: to disable poorly secured routers and internet of things devices before they can be compromised and integrated into botnets. We've often noted how internet-of-broken-things devices ("smart" doorbells, fridges, video cameras, etc.) have such flimsy security that they're often hacked and integrated into botnets in just a matter of seconds after being connected to the internet. These devices are then quickly integrated into botnets that have been responsible for some of the worst DDoS attacks we've ever seen (including last October's attack on DYN).

And most security researchers firmly believe we haven't seen anything yet.

Enter PDoS (permanent denial of service) attack bots, which scan the internet for routers with default, unchanged passwords, or "smart" doorbells, dolls or other devices with paper-mache grade security. From there, PDoS attack bots issue a series of commands that wipe device media, corrupt all storage, and disconnect the device from the internet. Last month, researchers from security firm Radware set up an intentionally poorly-secured honeypot that they say saw roughly 2,250 PDoS attempts during just a four-day span.

The lion's share of these attacks came from two botnets dubbed BrickerBot.1 and BrickerBot.2 -- with nodes busily bricking poorly-secured devices around the world. Initially researchers say they thought that somebody crafted malware specifically to tackle the IOT threat. But given the broad targeting of the botnets (including server-attached storage devices), they also think it's possible that the goal may just be good, old, vanilla mayhem:

"When I discovered the first BrickerBot, I thought it was a drastic attempt to stop the IoT Botnet DDoS threat," Radware researcher Pascal Geenens told Ars. "I thought this was a competitor hacker who wanted to take out his competition and get access to the list of IP [addresses] of bots that were in the competitor's botnet. But upon discovery of the second BrickerBot this theory changed, as the second one is targeting any Linux-based system—not only embedded, BusyBox-based Linux with flash storage. What motivates people to randomly destroy things? Anger, maybe? A troll, maybe?"

As it stands, BrickerBot.2 can only access machines that feature default administrative passwords and have the telnet protocol enabled, limiting the overall potential impact. Regardless, the end result still isn't pleasant for those on the receiving end of a BrickerBot.2 attack:

"...In addition to corrupting the storage device, BrickerBot.2 wipes all stored files, removes the default Internet gateway, disables TCP timestamps, and limits the maximum number of kernel threads to just one. That all but ensures that most damaged devices won't be restored without a major undertaking. Radware has more details about the attacks here."

It's still entirely possible the goal here is to actually help the internet by killing poorly-secured hardware before they can be conscripted into the shitshow that is the internet of things. After all, BrickerBot.2 appears to be an evolution of the Linux.Wifatch malware, which first appeared in October 2015. It seems more than likely that additional malware strains taking cues from the Mirai malware will inevitably appear in the wild, the goal potentially being not necessarily mayhem -- but preventing the massive, crippling DDoS attacks most security experts feel are inevitable in the next year or two.

The problem (aside from this being illegal and destructive) is that the type of person that's likely to go out and purchase a poorly-secured "gee whiz" IOT device or router without considering security -- is the same type of person that's not going to understand why that device just stopped working for no coherent reason. As a result, they're likely to rush out and buy another, poorly-secured device, bringing the incompetence full circle with a zero net gain. As such, Security expert Victor Gevers is urging malware authors like this to consider a more constructive path toward the same end goal:

"These attacks are very easy to execute, and I think this just the beginning," (Gevers) told Bleeping Computer. "I don't want to label this work as dark, but I think there are less destructive ways to achieve the same goal." "Instead of bricking you could also allow the devices to still work and just patch the vulnerability. This requires a bit more finesse."

Granted an even better solution? Stop selling (and buying) hardware with paper-mache grade security in the first place.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Given all the needlessly internet-connected devices...

Why can't we have an oven whose clock automatically fetches the proper time after a power outage?
—Roger Strong

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 11:56am

    My guess is that they hope the buyers return the defective devices and thus hurt the bottom line of those creating safety hazards.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 12:13pm

    Don't bother with finesse.

    Brick them all. God will know his own.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 24 Apr 2017 @ 1:50pm

      Re: Don't bother with finesse.

      My thoughts. Keep bricking the new stupid iot thing they buy until they stop buying crappy products. I do believe issuing patches would be much, much better but how do you do it for each and every model out there? If you can brick them all with standard commands then just do it and hurt these bad companies in their pockets by destroying customer trust.

      It could be nice if they could show a message to the user warning them they bought crap and that this is the reason the thing is being wasted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    intrautarchy, 24 Apr 2017 @ 1:18pm

    Internet Of Shit

    nothing says "learn to secure your shit" like not being able to secure your shit

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 1:22pm

    "Instead of bricking you could also allow the devices to still work and just patch the vulnerability. This requires a bit more finesse."

    It also doesn't help motivate companies to stop producing devices with insecure firmware... OR motivate consumers to stop buying it...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      TKnarr (profile), 24 Apr 2017 @ 3:21pm

      Re:

      Have to agree. Bricking the devices (or close enough that that kind of consumer won't be able to unbrick it) will give those devices, and if it happens commonly enough that brand, a rep for being unreliable and consumers will start to avoid them. There's a point where we have to say "Subtle hasn't worked, let's try not-subtle." and I'm pretty sure we're well past it. It's not like it's not possible to design consumer hardware/firmware that's secure, it's just that the entity responsible for it doesn't bear the cost of not doing it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 1:23pm

    As a result, they're likely to rush out and buy another, poorly-secured device

    Not really. They're unlikely to buy the exact same device again (seeing as the first one didn't work), so they'll buy a different such device which will then "break" again. The process will repeat ad nauseam until they find a secure device.

    Or maybe I have too much faith in humanity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 24 Apr 2017 @ 1:49pm

    Given all the needlessly internet-connected devices...

    Why can't we have an oven whose clock automatically fetches the proper time after a power outage?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 2:00pm

      Re: Given all the needlessly internet-connected devices...

      You mean power isn't always restored at noon or midnight?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 24 Apr 2017 @ 3:23pm

      Re: Given all the needlessly internet-connected devices...

      You don't need internet for that - there are a number of stations around the US that broadcast the time constantly for clocks to use for synchronization. The clock in my living room has done it for more than a decade, so why don't appliances?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Apr 2017 @ 2:44pm

    "Permanent"

    Enter PDoS (permanent denial of service) attack bots

    I still haven't seen any details on whether it's really "permanent". People are saying that, but does it actually wipe the recovery code that's common on routers? If not, you could hold the reset button and TFTP a new image over (something more secure, maybe OpenWRT). That would make the DoS temporary, like wiping a PC's hard drive rather than its BIOS.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jim Hacker, 24 Apr 2017 @ 5:50pm

    Bot me no bots

    This article from three days ago has an interview with the author of BrickerBot in which he claims to have bricked over 2 million devices. He says that his algorithm bricks them as a last resort after trying various ways to disinfect them and that the researchers' honeypots are not similar enough to real IoT devices for BrickerBot to respond appropriately.

    I think it's an interesting experiment. Something needs to prod manufacturers or standards bodies or (last resort) governments into mandating good security and privacy practices. If BrickerBot is in the wild and keeps bricking new devices, retailers and manufacturers will see a stream of returned items and maybe do something.

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/brickerbot-author-claims-he-bricked-two-mil lion-devices/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Canuck, 24 Apr 2017 @ 6:02pm

    Well done!

    Brick them all and keep on bricking them if they're reset. Playing hardball works...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


