 
<< Don't Wait For Google, Netflix Or...
 tdicon 

Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Apr 14th 2017 8:20am


Filed Under:
charles harder, free speech, shiva ayyadurai



Latest Filings In Our First Amendment Fight; Please Help Keep True Independent Journalism From Being Silenced

from the fighting-to-report dept

As we mentioned a few months ago, we are currently in a First Amendment fight for our very survival against Shiva Ayyadurai, who has announced his desire to shut us down for explaining, in detail, why we feel he did not invent email (given the long history of the development of email that preceded Ayyadurai's particular software application). Ayyadurai has retained the lawyer Charles Harder in this lawsuit, and Harder has been successful in getting another media property, much larger than Techdirt, to go bankrupt and be sold off in the face of a number of similar lawsuits. Last month, we asked for the case to be dismissed for a variety of reasons, including under California's anti-SLAPP law. Ayyadurai has opposed these motions. Yesterday, we filed our reply to Ayyadurai's opposition.

We recommend reading our reply carefully, along with all of the other filings in the case, and familiarizing yourself with all of the details in order to make up your own mind. If you believe that free speech and a free press matter in holding powerful people accountable -- or if you are worried about claims by public officials that it's time to "open up" or change our libel laws to go after a press that may report less than flattering things about them -- then please consider contributing to our Survival Fund at ISupportJournalism.com. As I have noted before, this lawsuit has been a massive distraction. It has already forced us to delay multiple projects that we were working on, and to postpone other projects that we were scheduled to begin. It has, similarly, limited our time and resources to continue reporting on a variety of topics that we would normally cover. In short, no matter what the outcome of the actual case, the lawsuit alone has already been tremendously costly for us in terms of how we operate.

At a time like this when truly independent reporting is so important, especially on a variety of matters concerning free speech online, net neutrality, copyright, patents, innovation and more, we hope you'll consider supporting our continued ability to report on these topics.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Don't Wait For Google, Netflix Or...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

08:20 Latest Filings In Our First Amendment Fight; Please Help Keep True Independent Journalism From Being Silenced (0)
06:23 Don't Wait For Google, Netflix Or Facebook's Help If You Want To Save Net Neutrality (8)
03:24 Thai Government Forbids Any Online Contact With Three Overseas Critics Of The Monarchy (8)

Thursday

19:20 Initiative for Open Citations Takes Alternative Approach To Freeing Up Knowledge (1)
15:17 Trademark Bullying Works: Mooselick Brewing Co. Becomes Granite Roots Brewing Out Of Fear Of Moosehead Breweries (6)
13:45 Court Tosses Company's Bid To Slap Down Olympics Social Media Restrictions Over Jurisdictional Issues (6)
11:56 Taser Seeking To Lock Down Body Camera Market With 'Free' Camera Offer To Law Enforcement Agencies (17)
10:48 Tennessee Gives AT&T, Comcast Millions In New Taxpayer Subsidies, Yet Banned A City-Owned ISP From Expanding Broadband Without Taxpayer Aid (16)
10:43 Daily Deal: Project Management Institute Training Bundle (0)
09:28 Legal Threat From Creator Of Wall St. Bull Statue Even More Full Of Bull Than Expected (26)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.