Uber Now Banned In Italy... Because Competition Is Bad?
The absolute scariest cab ride of my life happened in Rome a few years back, and I'd prefer not to relive that experience, but apparently I might not have much of a choice next time I'm in Italy, as the country recently banned Uber completely, claiming that it was "unfair competition." Now, let's be clear: there are many, many reasons to not like or trust Uber. You certainly have every right to not like the way it goes about its business or the way it treats drivers. You can refuse to use the service all you want and you can tweet #DeleteUber and whatever else you like... and yet you still should be concerned about this.
Uber isn't being blocked in Italy because of its business practices. It's being blocked in Italy because the taxicabs there don't like the competition, and a court has ruled that those cabs shouldn't face competition. Again, no matter what you think of Uber's own business practices, it's pretty damn clear that everywhere that Uber or similar services operate, what everyday people tend to get are better options for transportation. It makes it easier for people to get a ride when they need it, it adds much needed supply to the market, and it tends to be a better overall experience (and there's at least some evidence that it also prevents drunk driving).
In the end, when it comes to innovation, our general stance around here is that what you need more than anything else is competition. Competition drives innovation. It drives better customer service. Having courts come in and block competition in favor of an organization famous for limiting the number of competitors in the market is never going to be a good thing. If you're upset by Uber's business practices, target those business practices. But doing an outright ban on competition doesn't seem to help anyone, other than the legacy taxi providers.
Socialists
Definition of "unfair competition."
Its not like anyone is forced to be an Uber driver. I'm tired of all the whining about their business practices. Don't use them if you don't like it. Don't drive for them if you don't like it.
I don't understand.
Re:
If all drivers were totally independent, and offered their own app, just how many would you load on your phone, and how long would it take you to find an available driver if you had to try most of your apps to find one?
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Of course, drivers haven't done this, which suggests that either:
A) drivers are generally satisfied with Uber or
B) Uber is providing more than just a central registry and request service
Uber. Just Another Taxi Company
Uber
People surely vote for the cheap option, but the state has the obligation to prevent them from choosing the unsafe one.
If you call it socialist, let it be socialist.
Re: Uber
If you think that then don't use it. Why shouldn't people be able to make that decision themselves?
Re: Re: Uber
Now, this isn't to say that ALL regulations are necessary. But companies being allowed to be as shitty as they can get away with until enough people complain is not a good thing.
Re: Uber
If it's an unsafe option, then people won't use it(or at least won't use it twice).
(And if 'It's unsafe, therefore it shouldn't be allowed' is the logic you want to go with, I certainly hope you're consistent in also opposing Cigarettes and Alcohol, which I imagine harm way more people than Uber ever has.)
Going after them for offering an unsafe service would be one thing, but banning them because they provide competition is absolutely absurd. That is a perfect example of 'Felony Interference With A Business Model', something that should only ever exist in bad jokes, not reality.
Re: Uber
Uber is an unregulated, unsafe option.
Perhaps. But if I'm going to get into a car with a strange man/woman, I'd much prefer there be multiple digital records showing exactly where/when I was taken.
Re:
Your comment is laughable.
