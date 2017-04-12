Portugal Pushes Law To Partially Ban DRM, Allow Circumvention
You might think that copyright on its own has enough problems. And yet DRM, originally designed to protect digital copyright material from unauthorized copying, has managed to make things much worse. It not only punishes with extra inconvenience those who acquire legal copies -- but not those who manage to find illegal versions without DRM -- it also allows the DMCA to be used to disable competitors' products, to create repair monopolies, and even to undermine the very concept of ownership. You can see why the copyright industry really loves DRM, and fights to preserve its sanctity. And you can also see why the following news from Portugal, where the parliament has just approved a bill allowing DRM circumvention and even bans in certain situations, is such a big deal. As TorrentFreak reports:
The bill, which received general approval last December, tackles the main issues head-on by granting copying permission in some circumstances and by flat-out banning the use of DRM when the public should have right of access to a copyrighted work.
In a boost to educators, citizens will be given the right to circumvent DRM for teaching and scientific research purposes. There will also be an exception for private copying.
The draft also outlaws the use of DRM on copyright works that have fallen into the public domain, works which support cultural heritage, and works that were created by public entities or funded with public money.
Those are all eminently sensible restrictions on DRM, but they are likely to be met with howls of anger by the copyright maximalists if Portugal's president approves the law, as seems likely. That's because it would set a crucial precedent for allowing DRM to be circumvented legally, and establish that DRM can be completely forbidden in some situations. As a result, we can probably expect Portugal to be punished in the traditional manner: by being placed on the ridiculous "Priority Watch" list of the USTR's Special 301 report. If that does happen, let's hope Portugal follows Canada's lead, and treats the move with the contempt it deserves.
Reader Comments
It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Instead of the 'necessary' illusions we usually get in the efforts to manufacture consent.
Remember when people used to yammer on about "of the people, by the people, and, especially, for the people"? Good times...
Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Did the citizens vote for this law themselves?
According to the article...
"In a boost to educators, citizens will be GIVEN the right to circumvent DRM for teaching and scientific research purposes. There will also be an exception for private copying."
If they are being given the right, then they are certainly not TAKING it, therefore nothing democratic happened here, contrary to your desire to label all things good a democratic and all things bad as the product of whatever current popular other ism is on tap to hate that day.
Given your name and its Greek origins, perhaps you are prone to fantasy a bit more than others eh?
Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Re: Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
I will "try" to avoid correcting you idiots in the future...
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Sure, there "exceptions" for teaching and scientific research and private copying. But the tools to actually do so are outlawed. Those who do the scientific research get dragged into court regardless.
The exceptions are there on paper but not in the real world. They mean as much as a Wells Fargo Code of Conduct.
Re: Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
I am just on a soapbox over calling things "democracy" when they are not. ThaumaTechnician was "blaming" democracy for this change and I see no evidence of that. And my asking for that evidence makes me unloved according to "Your Mom" apparently.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
The DMCA is just one example of this. The citizens are *told* they have rights to copy for educational, research and personal use, but even the flimsiest DRM means that they can be bankrupted over any attempt to exercise those rights. Meanwhile the corporations' rights are fully protected, with the government even extending their power - at the citizens' expense - overseas.
This story shows that Portugal's government is listening to its citizens. Democracy is working there, at least far better than in the US.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It's amazing what a little real democracy does, eh?
Well yea, that is my point, the problem is that it cannot be fixed, because people cannot be fixed. What you get instead is a pseudo-democracy where people think they have one, but they don't at all.
"The citizens are *told* they have rights"
The crux of the problem. A proper democracy "tells" the government what rights the citizens "reserve unto themselves". There is nothing democratic about this, even IF the government decided to be "benevolent" and think of the citizens for a change.
A governments #1 job is to ensure the rights of the citizens. Instead Democracies are turned into "protect the citizens" at all costs, even those of liberty and dictate to the citizens how they will live life.
A Democracy can only succeed if the majority of the people are informed and understand that individual liberty must be in the driving seat. Otherwise, you commit suicide.
And finally,
"This story shows that Portugal's government is listening to its citizens. Democracy is working there, at least far better than in the US."
On the surface, I agree with you there, but the media rarely gets it right, there could be loopholes, exceptions, and even then businesses may still try to SLAPP law anyone creating DRM breaching technologies just because they have the money to do it.
Corporate Sovereignty is not dead, it is a zombie that must be continually slayed and while they may enjoy a brief respite now? It WILL end, because it is not a real Democracy of any kind.
While such move is pretty good, sanity says DRM should be banned entirely.
Re:
So, the same as it is right now, then?
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Even with DMCA-style laws giving you exemptions for educational, scientific and private copying, you can still be bankrupted in court for exercising those rights. Take away those laws, and the chilling effects would be significantly reduced.
Re:
So of course they'll be able to easily program their systems to comply with Portuguese law. After all, they just need to tell their tech people to nerd harder.
This, I like a lot. Now, if they can just work on getting things into the public domain in a reasonable amount of time, we'll be all set.
Tools
https://boingboing.net/2017/04/10/o-melhor.html
