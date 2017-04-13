FTC Commissioner: If The FCC Kills Net... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Apr 13th 2017 3:22am


Denuvo Strikes Back: The DRM Has Been Patched And Is Working... For Now

The recent saga of Denuvo DRM has been fairly fast moving as these things go. Once thought to be the DRM unicorn that video game makers had dreamed of for years, the time it took for cracks to be released for Denuvo-protected games shrunk to months, then weeks, and finally days. It seemed for all the world like Denuvo was destined for the grave.

But these things don't always progress in linear fashion. The recently released Bioware title Mass Effect: Andromeda was patched recently for a variety of gameplay functions. Unheralded in the patch notes was the updated version of Denuvo included within it. That updated version appears to be setting back cracking groups, forcing Mass Effect pirates into using the older, pre-patched version of the game.

The CPY collective released a crack for version 1.04 of Mass Effect: Andromeda just ten days after its release, making it the latest in a long string ofgames to see its previously unbreakable Denuvo anti-tamper technology quickly crumble. But after last week's version 1.05 update to the game, Reddit user NTStatus noticed that the game's executable now includes a new reference to an "InjectableGTPSteam.pdb" file.

That same file path can be found in games like Dead Rising 4, 2Dark, and Nier: Automata, recently released titles known to use a revamped version of Denuvo, which launched in February and has yet to be cracked. Games like For Honor and Sniper Elite 4 are now approaching two months on the market with this new and improved Denuvo protection intact, showing that Denuvo's latest volley in the battle against piracy seems to be holding for now.

No sane observer expected the Denuvo folks to simply admit defeat and lay down their arms. It was obvious from the outset that the DRM would be updated in an attempt to stave off the cracking groups that had previously turned the security software into so much Swiss cheese. But it's equally obvious that this is an arms race that will continue on the other side as well, making it ultimately a losing proposition. On a long enough timeline, DRM fails. Always. Even game developers and the DRM makers themselves admit as much, with much of the focus and reasoning for using DRM at all turning on the axis of the pivotal early release sales window for games. The reason why the Denuvo stories from months past were so problematic is that a cracking time of mere days destroys that rationale for using DRM. The updated version restores that rationale... for now.

Meanwhile, it's worth repeating that other game developers are embracing better ways to attract both fans and money, typically in the form of fostering bonding connections with fans that keep them from wanting to play great games for free without compensating the creators. It's not as though examples don't abound of DRM-less games raking in huge amounts of money. They do, which makes one shake their head at the DRM arms race all the more.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Reporter: "How long do you think it'll take to crack this DRM?"

Gamer: "Ten,"

Reporter: "Ten what? Ten months? Ten weeks?"

Gamer: "Nine..."

—Roger Strong
made the First Word by Dark Helmet

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 13 Apr 2017 @ 5:22am

    There is no rational basis for DRM, never has been. It has always - and will always - be about control and power over others. Until we outlaw DRM, people will continue to get shafted and never truly own what they have paid for. Unfortunately for everyone the Democrats are owned by the entertainment industry and the Republicans only care about the 1%, God, guns and abortions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:27am

      Re:

      "There is no rational basis for DRM"

      I would add a caveat to that. There is no rational basis on *products you own*. It's quite rational to wish to attach it to rented or streamed products, since they come with extra restrictions that need to be enforced. It doesn't work necessarily, but the rationale is clear. It's the attaching it things you've supposedly bought outright that's the sticking point.

      "Until we outlaw DRM, people will continue to get shafted and never truly own what they have paid for"

      I'd argue that the tide is turning, albeit slowly. There's no evidence that the trend toward DRM-free digital music has caused any direct losses for that industry. DRM-free titles on places like GoG still sell quite well, while their availability doesn't seem to increase piracy by any degree. Meanwhile, when things like Denuvo both cause demonstrable problems for both customers and publishers while doing little to stop determined pirates, I think they will be looking elsewhere to "protect" their products.

      It's slow moving, but some publishers do seem to have softened their stances, and as Denuvo is being proven to be nothing like the bulletproof solution they were promised, I think we should be seeing a trend away from it. Wishful thinking perhaps, but here's hoping.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:38am

        Re: Re:

        There is no rational basis on products you own. It's quite rational to wish to attach it to rented or streamed products, since they come with extra restrictions that need to be enforced

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:44am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Why, DRM is always a futile attempt to block a few people from copying content, and always punishes either the customers by the inconvenience it causes,and that inconvenience can cost sales. I would like to see research as to which represents the most 'lost' sales, piracy or people not buying DRMed products.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Champion, 13 Apr 2017 @ 5:32am

    eggpatcher

    an eggpatcher compares old code to new code

    you get the hint

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 5:43am

    If gamers weren't so stupid, this would already be over

    If gamers weren't idiots lacking even basic self-control, there would be no DRM to argue over. All they have to is refuse to buy any game with DRM, period. That's it. Just universally boycott it and thus cause the entire development investment to be a total loss.

    But gamers ARE stupid. Gamers ARE weak. Gamers DESERVE to be ripped off, over and over again, because they continue to bow down before the companies that do it to them and can't wait to hand them more money so that they can do it again.

    So while Denuvo are a pack of assholes, I wish them the best of luck: at least they're way smarter than the pathetic loser gamers they're exploiting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:16am

      Re: If gamers weren't so stupid, this would already be over

      When did your wife leave you for Mario?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:19am

        Re: Re: If gamers weren't so stupid, this would already be over

        That presumes he's ever had any meaningful human interaction, which is not in evidence in his regular posts here.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:47am

          Re: Re: Re: If gamers weren't so stupid, this would already be over

          Truth really gets you goats doesn't it?

          He is right and you know it.

          If you walk into the slaughter mindlessly.... you get what you get!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:18am

      Re: If gamers weren't so stupid, this would already be over

      Ah, the repetitive angry strawman idiocy only took 3 posts this time. If only you were as dedicated to reality as you are to your braindead, hypocritical rants.

      One does wonder what gamers did to you to cause you to be so obsessed with attacking them, but I doubt it's any more insightful than your obsession with posting here to begin with.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 13 Apr 2017 @ 5:58am

    Reporter: "How long do you think it'll take to crack this DRM?"

    Gamer: "Ten,"

    Reporter: "Ten what? Ten months? Ten weeks?"

    Gamer: "Nine..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Apr 2017 @ 6:09am

    DRM versus Cracking has always been like the real arms race, the weapon will always win over a long enough time.
    you make a weapon, they make armor. You make a better weapon, they make better armor, and so on and so on. armor is always trying to play catch up with weapons and "armor" makers tend to grow complacent after they beat the last weapon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


