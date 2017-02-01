Denuvo Responds: Five Days Is Better Than No Days, Amirite?
from the math dept
It certainly looks for all the world like Denuvo is unraveling as a valid option for DRM in video games. The software, once described as the final solution to piracy, has had its defenses cracked in time intervals following an exponentially shorter curve. For how long it would take to crack a Denuvo-protected video game, reality went from "never", to "months", to "less months" in the case of the latest Doom game. After Doom was cracked, and after the developer removed Denuvo from the software via a patch, the makers of Denuvo spun it as a victory, stating that developers were protecting their games during the early release window and then removing it later.
But then Resident Evil 7, protected by Denuvo, was cracked in under a week's time. With its spin halted by this new reality, Denuvo's response has changed slightly to: hey, it could be worse!
Now, Denuvo is defending its "Anti-Tamper" technology, saying it's still the best copy protection currently available.
"It's correct that the title in question was cracked some days after release," Denuvo Marketing Director Thomas Goebl told Eurogamer. That said, "Given the fact that every unprotected title is cracked on the day of release—as well as every update of games—our solution made a difference for this title."
It's a response as bold as it is simple: five is a number greater than zero. And, hey, that's true. Every positive number is greater than zero. Like, oh I don't know, the cost of Denuvo licensing being greater than the zero it costs to not implement it at all. If we're going to boil this all down to simple math equations, it seems to me the most important equation should be is X greater than or equal to Y, with X being the amount of money a few days of DRM protection provides and Y being the cost of using Denuvo DRM. With a cracking window short enough that I can count the number of days it takes on one hand, it strains the mind to understand how X could possibly be greater than Y.
And keep in mind that Denuvo prefaced this by stating that its DRM was the best on the market. And that's true! But that doesn't say anything positive for the value of Denuvo, while at the same time telling game companies all they should need to know about the value of DRM in general: it doesn't work. And not only does it not work, but you don't get your money back after it fails to do its job.
Goebl did deny earlier reports that publishers were being issued refunds after their Denuvo-protected games had been cracked. "We do not have any deals in place that offer refunds if a game is cracked within a specific time frame," the company told Eurogamer.
Hey, at least they're being upfront about it. Game developers can buy a thing that doesn't work and doesn't come with a refund, or they could notice that Resident Evil 7 continues to sell very, very well, piracy and all.
It did make a difference. It made the game more expensive than it had to be.
If they offered a refund scale that shrank the longer the game remained uncrackable it might be worth it.
But with all snakeoil salesmen, they want you to believe that this time this tech will completely solve the problem. They can't admit that this is just a stop gap measure to get a window for X days.
It would be more honest for them to have said
if we get you 30 days, no refund.
if we get you 21 days, x%
if we get you 14 days, x%
if we get you 7 days, 100%
I know its yelling into the void, but when are they going to get past the well if we charge less people will think its bad mentality. If instead of charging $70 expecting only x sales, they charged $35 and see if those numbers doubled.
Building games is expensive, but the bean counter method of trying to recoup everything in the first 5 days keeps shooting them in the foot.
If the game was only $20, do you think there would still be all the interest in cracking it?
At $20 pretty much everyone interested could get it.
If there was a legit playable demo so people could see how it works on their machine, that removes the DL'er who wants to make sure they won't get stuck with a game that runs like shit.
Yes you are gonna have those that still will dl it no matter what, but right now there is actual evidence that dl'ers buy more stuff... if they know they like it.
Rather than declaring war with more and more invasive 'protection', how about accepting its gonna get cracked and rather than punishing people who paid us, lets give them a better experience.
There are the stories of smaller devs reaching out to the 'pirates' and rather than screaming asking if they like it to get it. Sometimes they find out some of the pirates are from markets they aren't reaching.
There are people who think that the online platforms solved all the problems of reaching all of the people, but its not true. Its much better but there are places it doesn't work for.
Or you can keep paying those people who promise this time the tiger repelling rock will repel the tigers that ate your last 4 cows protected by the old tiger repelling rock tech.
To be honest though, we like it when the swamp stays put, because some people don't see the bridge or won't use it. And it's a hoot that we get paid for that.
