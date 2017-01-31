 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jan 31st 2017 5:38pm


RIP Denuvo: Resident Evil 7 Cracked In Five Days

from the on-to-the-next-one dept

The Denuvo saga has been impressive on a couple of levels. The DRM software's public cycle was notable first in that game-cracking groups, notorious for their confidence in their own abilities, initially sounded the alarm over Denuvo's status as an anti-piracy unicorn that would never be broken and would lead to the end of software piracy. That happened in January of 2016. By August, Denuvo was being broken by other cracking groups. By the time winter rolled around, game developers, including developers of AAA titles, were pushing out quiet updates to games to remove Denuvo from their software entirely. Denuvo's makers, meanwhile, spun this as a success story, suggesting that developers were chiefly using Denuvo to protect games during the initial release cycle and then removing it afterwards.

But that thin thread of relevancy appears to have snapped, relegating Denuvo to the same scrap pile as every other form of DRM ever tried, now that a cracking group has successfully cracked a Denuvo-protected game in five days' time.

Yesterday, just five days after its January 24th retail date, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was cracked by CPY. The self-proclaimed Italian group placed RE7 on a so-called top site, with the ‘piracy pyramid‘ doing the rest of the work by cascading it to torrent sites in a matter of minutes. Currently, tens of thousands of pirates are grabbing the 23GB download.

So, that protected release window has shrunk to just under a week. Whatever the cost to implement Denuvo in a game, those five days can't make it worth the price of admission.

Now, some will point out, as does the TorrentFreak post, that there are still un-cracked Denuvo-protected games on the market. And that's absolutely true. But also true is that the trend for the efficacy of Denuvo DRM only travels in one direction and not a good one for those looking to the software as a way to end the scourge of video game piracy. When we begin measuring the effectiveness of DRM in days, or even when we do so in weeks, it's clear the only logical action for developers that used it is to rage-quit the DRM entirely and move on.

Particularly when that same DRM, so ineffective at stopping piracy, proves to be impressively effective at pissing off real customers.

Some fans have complained that Denuvo is unwieldy and annoying. It forces games to be dependent on third-party activation servers and makes certain types of modding impossible. Publishers use the program regardless, in hopes of boosting game sales by rendering piracy more difficult.

And now that it's no longer serving that purpose, it's time it was dropped from use. The good news for those of us who want to see a thriving games market is that Resident Evil 7, because the reviews have been quite positive, is selling quite well. Even with it having been cracked in five days' time. Because piracy isn't a barrier to success, nevermind one worth annoying legitimate customers over.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jan 2017 @ 6:09pm

    Control

    It's what this was and is always about. Controlling customers under the guise of "fighting piracy".
    If they make the game, they're entitled to sell it for a fair price. On multi-player games there's even a certain degree to which they should aim to control the experience.
    But DRMs and copy protections were only ever means of control. Why else would these companies have kept paying even 1c for protection software when they were so ineffective that the games showed up online days or weeks before launch? Why double and triple down with draconian online schemes and limited activations when a crack was just a few clicks away, even if you had bought the game?
    Denuvo's goals were no different and I'm happy it can be gotten rid of. If for nothing else, the goal of preserving these games for the future makes that worth it. Because publishers have shown, time and again, they don't care that the DRM on the game you bought 10 years ago can no longer talk to the servers it needs, among other examples.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 31 Jan 2017 @ 6:21pm

    Random, per copy changes to the code make breaking it easier

    That was the word, I think...that they tried to make breaking the game harder by putting in DRM checks in different, random places in the code.

    That only works if the crackers only have one copy of the game!

    P.S. The correct word isn't CONTROL, it's MEGALOMANIA or NARCISSISM.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


