Mon, Apr 10th 2017 10:36am


Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN

Windscribe VPN is a VPN desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers that follow you across the websites you visit every day. There are 3 subscription lengths of access with unlimited data available for an unlimited number of devices: $29 for 3 years, $39 for 5 years, and $79 for lifetime access. Windscribe does not keep logs, and you can read their privacy policy for more information.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    I.T. Guy, 10 Apr 2017 @ 12:35pm

    Can they be compelled by a US court?

    Anonymous Coward, 10 Apr 2017 @ 2:54pm

    I.T. Guy, according to That One Privacy Site, it's based and Canada and could be compelled by FISA or otherwise subject to surveillance.

    According to the Windscribe EULA, it also logs non-personally identifying data. The word "log" is also qualified as "permanent access logs" in their FAQ.

    I'm not a fan of lifetime VPNs, because even though they are high-margin and will probably become higher margin as traffic becomes cheaper, you can't guarantee a VPN company will stay in business for the rest of your life.

