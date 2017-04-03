Newly Leaked Documents Expose Stunning Waste... >>
Mon, Apr 3rd 2017 10:43am


Daily Deal: TigerVPN Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Help to protect your privacy with an unlimited subscription to TigerVPN for only $29. You gain access to 15 VPN nodes spread across the globe, and TigerVPN gives you the freedom of protocol choice, including OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec, and PPTP. They feature native apps for Android, iOS, and Windows, and you can have up to 2 active connections running simultaneously. Learn a bit more about TigerVPN's policies and practices in TorrentFreak's 2015 VPN review survey.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

