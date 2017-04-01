Time Is Running Out! Get Your Necessary Hashtags Gear This Weekend

Only Available Until Monday Night: Necessary Hashtags Gear

European Shipping | US Shipping

We don't do annoying April Fools posts here at Techdirt, so when I tell you that time is running out to get your Necessary Hashtags gear, you know I'm deadly serious. The gear is only available until 8pm PT on Monday night (that's 3am Tuesday in GMT). So if you want to show the UK Home Secretary that you might be the expert she's looking for, don't delay!

And remember, all our gear now has European shipping options available. When you look at any of our products with an IP address from outside the US, you should be given the option to choose your fulfillment center — or you can go directly to the European shipping or US shipping page for this latest design.

Check out the Techdirt Gear store for Necessary Hashtags and more »