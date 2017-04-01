 
Say That Again

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Apr 1st 2017 12:00pm


Time Is Running Out! Get Your Necessary Hashtags Gear This Weekend

from the limited-edition dept

Necessary Hashtags by Techdirt on Teespring

Only Available Until Monday Night: Necessary Hashtags Gear
European Shipping | US Shipping

We don't do annoying April Fools posts here at Techdirt, so when I tell you that time is running out to get your Necessary Hashtags gear, you know I'm deadly serious. The gear is only available until 8pm PT on Monday night (that's 3am Tuesday in GMT). So if you want to show the UK Home Secretary that you might be the expert she's looking for, don't delay!

And remember, all our gear now has European shipping options available. When you look at any of our products with an IP address from outside the US, you should be given the option to choose your fulfillment center — or you can go directly to the European shipping or US shipping page for this latest design.

Check out the Techdirt Gear store for Necessary Hashtags and more »

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Joshua Jones (profile), 1 Apr 2017 @ 12:22pm

    QR Code

    Shirts like these should have a QR code or short URL or something on them so that there is a quick reference back to a specific Techdirt article on the topic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


