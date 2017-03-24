Daily Deal: ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor Training

Learn the core concepts of IT systems auditing through the seven courses in the ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor Training. You will discover the importance of applying IT governance principles to maintain levels of security and availability, learn to codify IT service delivery and support mechanisms to ensure that systems and users remain fully productive, and much more. The courses are designed to help you study to pass the ISACA certification exam and are on sale for $29 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.