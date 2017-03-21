Homeland Security Starts Banning Laptops... >>
Tue, Mar 21st 2017


Daily Deal: Intro to Unity 3D Game Development Bundle

If you've ever wanted to design your own mobile games, the Intro to Unity 3D Game Development Bundle is a good place to start. This $20 bundle features 7 courses that will teach you to use Unity 3D to develop your ultimate mobile game. You'll learn how to develop and build a multi-player platform, a 3D shooter game, interesting and engaging characters, and more about basic coding. There are courses that focus on how to monetize your game, including how to build an in-game store, a coin management system, a video rewards program and more. After completing the 21.5 hours of training, you'll be ready to learn more to take your game to the next level.

