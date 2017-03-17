Charter Tries To Tap Dance Out Of Lawsuit Over... >>
<< Australia's Prime Minister Supports...
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Fri, Mar 17th 2017 12:41pm


Filed Under:
copying is not theft, gear, nerd harder, t-shirt



Techdirt Gear In Action

from the live-and-up-close dept

It's been nearly a year since we started offering Techdirt t-shirts, hoodies and more on Teespring, and in that time we've seen quite a few tweets showing off some great photos (and one video!) of the gear upon arrival or out in the wild. Since we've just put most of last year's designs back in the store — and since we're gearing up to launch a new design next week — I figured it might be time to show off some of those photos and encourage those of you who already have Techdirt gear, or are getting it soon, to share new ones!

Most recently, a few folks have been tweeting photos of our I Invented Email gear, including one of our favourite parody accounts...

...and a data-loving Techdirt fan...

...and FIRE's Sarah McLaughlin:

But the best is when we get to see Techdirt gear truly in action, like when Keith Lee rocked a Takedown t-shirt for an interview on a law show:

(You can watch the episode here, though you won't see much of the t-shirt.)

And here's a video of Brett Haddock in a Nerd Harder t-shirt (the only classic design that hasn't returned yet, but stay tuned!) asking his congressman about his stance on encryption:

It's also nice to know that our gear might occasionally break the ice between strangers, such as this completely random encounter on the streets of Dublin, Ireland:

Of course, what I really want to see is an encounter between two strangers who are both wearing Copying Is Not Theft gear. But the only candidate we've spotted so far lives in North Dakota:

If you feel a little left out after all of that, then it might be time to head to the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring and treat yourself! And if you do, or you already have, tweet a photo or video and tag @Techdirt so we see it — especially if you're doing something fitting like grilling a politician, or for that matter grilling a nice steak.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Charter Tries To Tap Dance Out Of Lawsuit Over... >>
<< Australia's Prime Minister Supports...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

14:58 How Drones Help Transparency Activists To See Things The Hungarian Government Wants To Hide (0)
13:37 Charter Tries To Tap Dance Out Of Lawsuit Over Substandard Broadband (4)
12:41 Techdirt Gear In Action (0)
11:51 Australia's Prime Minister Supports Expanded Safe Harbor Protections Down Under (4)
10:45 Judge Grants Search Warrant Demanding Info On Everyone Who Searched For A Certain Person's Name (21)
10:40 Daily Deal: Information Security Certification Training Bundle (1)
09:40 Facebook Sued In Israel For Blocking All Links To Site Critical Of Facebook & Suggesting Site Was 'Unsafe' (10)
08:39 Georgia Lawmakers Look To Go Down Porn-Censoring Unconstitutional Rabbit Hole (24)
06:37 Smart Vibrator Company To Pay $3.75 Million For Private Data Collection (16)
03:40 DHS Oversight Says Social Media Scanning Program Is Badly Implemented And Agency Doesn't Even Know If It Works (14)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.