Daily Deal: Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle >>
<< Google Fiber's About-Face Provides Useful...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Mar 16th 2017 9:34am


Filed Under:
copyright, first amendment, free speech, journalism, mormon church, mormon leaks, streisand effect

Companies:
churh of latter-day saints, mormon church, mormonleaks



Mormon Church Tries To Censor MormonLeaks Using Copyright, Streisand Effect Takes Over

from the stop-sharing-our-golden-tablets dept

The Mormon Church has been somewhat flip-floppy when it comes to criticism against it. On the one hand, the notoriously tight-knit Church has been admirably tolerant of many attempts to parody it, including public commentary and a certain Broadway show of world renown. On the other hand, it seems the Church tends to draw a line in the sand when it comes to disseminating official church documents, even when this is done by journalists and organizations dedicated to commentary and news. In the past, the Mormon Church has attempted to utilize copyright law to have those documents removed from such sites as Wikimedia and Wikileaks, which of course resulted in the wider viewership of those same documents as news of the threats wove through the media. The Streisand Effect, it seems, offers no quarter of religious institutions.

A decade later, it seems our friends in Utah have not learned this lesson, as the Mormon Church reportedly threatened the MormonLeaks website with legal action over copyright infringement after the site hosted a PowerPoint presentation.

The site, which has generated past headlines by displaying restricted church papers on topics ranging from the salaries of Mormon apostles to rules governing calls home by missionaries, had taken down the presentation after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints threatened legal action March 1. Based on a copyright-violation allegation, it marked the first time that the Utah-based faith had turned to its attorneys to challenge MormonLeaks' revelations in the four months the site has been up. On Tuesday, the site reposted the material, along with a letter sent Monday to Barry Taggart, a representative of the LDS Church's Intellectual Property Office.

In the letter, MormonLeaks' Las Vegas-based attorney Marc Randazza contends the site "obtained this document lawfully and had a right to distribute it in its capacity as a journalistic resource devoted to discussing facts about the LDS Church."

Readers of this site will be familiar with Randazza and his reputation for repudiating bogus takedowns and lame uses of intellectual property in this matter. His involvement does not bode well for the Mormon Church's prospects for the continued bullying of MormonLeaks through the inappropriate application of copyright law. The site is clearly well within the boundaries of Fair Use. And, while Utah's version of an anti-SLAPP law is horribly neutered, limited only to suits involving "the process of government", Randazza's otherwise congenial notice to the Church hints that there will be consequences of it doesn't walk away from all of this.

"At this point, my client is willing to let bygones be bygones," Randazza writes. "If your client is willing to step back from the brink, and to cease efforts to censor this material, my client is willing to refrain from bringing a claim [of abusing copyright law]."

While it should be clear to the Church that the best move now is to walk away, it would have been far better had it never tried this bullying tactic to begin with. After all, the Streisand Effect has now taken over, with news of the dispute resulting in wider publicity for the site and documents that were targeted for removal.

17 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 9:48am

    Mormons II: MormonLeaks

    ...and a certain Broadway show of world renown.

    This would make for a good sequel. But can Randazza sing?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Mar 2017 @ 10:11am

    Do Mormons practice "Fair Game"?

    It almost looks like they're following in the footsteps of the "Church" of Scientology, which fought a two-decade long scorched earth battle against online critics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Mar 2017 @ 10:18am

      Re: Do Mormons practice "Fair Game"?

      decadeS long...

      Religious Technology Center v. Netcom On-Line Communication Services, Inc. in 1995.

      and don't forget the related attack of Anon.penet.fi

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Yakko Warner (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: Do Mormons practice "Fair Game"?

      I think you might be stretching. I don't see where they're even attempting to censor criticism, just the material they have a copyright on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 1:08pm

        Re: Re: Do Mormons practice "Fair Game"?

        What year did they get the copyright? You know, just so we know when the copyright expires.

        I'm curious about whether church secrets are being defended by the Mickey Mouse Protection Act.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 10:11am

    "At this point, my client is willing to let bygones be bygones," Randazza writes. "If your client is willing to step back from the brink, and to cease efforts to censor this material, my client is willing to refrain from bringing a claim [of abusing copyright law]."

    Murum aries attigit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Christopher (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 10:15am

    Tolerant?

    Maybe re-read Mark Twain's "Roughing It" to see how tolerant Mormons were.

    -C

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Yakko Warner (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 12:28pm

    How is it fair use?

    It looks to me like they just posted the material, with no journalism or commentary around it. (Except for the page with links that basically say "this is our response to their suit, and here's the file again".)

    I wouldn't expect a "fair use" defense to fly if I created a site called "MovieLeaks", and then proceeded to post full Hollywood movies -- even if I had a discussion board, commentary, mini-review, whatever next to it. So, how does MormonLeaks' actions qualify as "fair use"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 12:47pm

      Re: How is it fair use?

      When former or current members of a faith have an issue with the "secret" operations manuals and teachings... they are supposed to what, just talk about it while some won't even believe it, and others mount disinformation campaigns against it? This is no different than leaking any other government or corporate information.

      This isn't about someone making money off of someone else's marketable product, or even just a bad attempt to control a market. It is merely a silencing tactic. An attempt to remove corroboration for what many know (and have lived) already.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    downtown dave, 16 Mar 2017 @ 12:55pm

    Keep Up the Good Work

    I'm glad to see what MormonLeaks is doing.
    http://downtownministries.blogspot.com/2013/12/lift-up-your-heads-o-you-gates-be_7.html?m=1

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sophisticatedjanedoe (profile), 16 Mar 2017 @ 12:59pm

    Readers of this site will be familiar with Randazza and his reputation for repudiating bogus takedowns and lame uses of intellectual property in this matter.

    I'm totally agree with this story's position... but LOL.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle >>
<< Google Fiber's About-Face Provides Useful...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:09 Once Again, Senator Wyden Wants To Know How Many Americans Are Being Surveilled By The NSA (6)
11:51 Actor James Woods Now On The Receiving End Of Questionable Twitter Defamation Claim (11)
10:45 Rep. Devin Nunes' Hypocrisy On Display In 'Concerns' Over NSA Surveillance (12)
10:39 Daily Deal: Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle (0)
09:34 Mormon Church Tries To Censor MormonLeaks Using Copyright, Streisand Effect Takes Over (17)
06:27 Google Fiber's About-Face Provides Useful Lessons For A Broken Broadband Industry (24)
03:28 Court Says FBI Doesn't Have To Hand Over Its Rules For Surveilling Domestic Journalists (11)

Wednesday

17:09 City Of Tacoma To Pay $50,000 To Privacy Activist For Over-Redacting FBI's Stingray Non-Disclosure Agreement (4)
14:45 Tech Companies File Amicus Brief, Still Opposed To New Trump Immigration Order (201)
13:24 UK Court Grants First Live Blocking Order To Stop New Infringing Streams As Soon As They Start (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.