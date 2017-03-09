EU Parliament Dumps Link Tax, Invites News... >>
Thu, Mar 9th 2017 10:37am


Daily Deal: The Full Stack Programmer Bundle

The $39 Full Stack Programmer Bundle is a massive, 130-hour bundle covering a wide array of programming languages for everything from web design and app development to database creation and app distribution. JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby are just the tip of the iceberg here. You'll also learn how to use popular, extremely valuable tools like Docker, MongoDB, Angular 2, and many more as you develop a full stack education.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

