Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Mar 14th 2017 3:22am


Filed Under:
dustin owens, free speech, obscenity, police, tickets



Driver Sues State After Receiving Ticket For 'Obscene' Stick Figure Vehicle Decal

from the [same-decal-but-with-Tennessee-in-back-and-driver-in-front] dept

The problem with bad laws (well, ONE problem) is they'll need to be enforced at some point. Legislators pass laws out of fear, boredom, or a desire to look busy. They'll pass laws to push personal agendas and closely-held beliefs. They'll pass laws in response to bizarre tragedies so unique they can't be found in expanded actuarial tables or at the behest of favored industry leaders. Every so often, they'll even pass laws citizens are demanding. But far too often, they'll just pass laws because they're legislators and it's right there in the job description.

They'll pass laws with zero regard for enshrined rights or their consitutents' civil liberties… like this Tennessee law which almost seems constitutional if no one examines it too closely. (via Adam Steinbaugh)

To avoid distracting other drivers and thereby reduce the likelihood of accidents arising from lack of attention or concentration, the display of obscene or patently offensive bumper stickers, window signs, or other markings on a motor vehicle which are visible to other drivers is prohibited and display of such materials shall subject the owner of the vehicle on which they are displayed, upon conviction, to a fine of not less than two dollars ($2.00) nor more than fifty dollars ($50.00).

The catch here is offensive speech can still be protected speech while obscenity cannot. The state attorney general's office felt the law was perfectly consititutional, even as it was amended further to prevent the showing of "obscene or patently offensive movies" in vehicles if the content could be viewed outside of the vehicle. (My apologies. I have no idea what incident prompted this amendment, but I would imagine it would involve another driver or passerby being shocked, shocked! at the content being viewed by another driver in their own car.)

It even believes this law is constitutionally-sound despite paragraphs it included in its recommendation that clearly show this law actually ISN'T constitutional.

The Supreme Court has held that the police powers of the state permit the regulation of the display of obscene materials, including movies, and established the following test for judging whether material is obscene: (1) whether "the average person, applying contemporary community standards" would find that the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; (2) whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law; and (3) whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

As the AG clearly stated in 2004, it could regulate obscenity. What it can't do is regulate mere offensiveness. It has to hit a pretty high bar to do so. The question is: does this window decal clear that bar?

This is why laws should be carefully crafted. This decal was applied to a man's car by his brother as a joke. And it's clearly a lowbrow parody of all those stick figure family decals, but for those who are more interested in the act of procreation.

A Metro police officer apparently didn't like the decal. Luckily, the Metro police had the (bad) law on its side. And a hint of Nuremberg in its press statement.

Channel 4 reached out to Metro police who said they don't make the laws, they simply enforce them.

It's not a law that needs much enforcement, fortunately.

Since 2011, Metro police have only cited four other people with violating the state's obscene sticker law.   

Actually, this indicates that it's a law that's very selectively enforced. With enough imagination, a great many bumper stickers and decals could be considered offensive. This law allows police officers to make that call subjectively. With the fine being $50 and the end result usually a fix-it ticket, no one's going to protest the unconstitutional law too loudly. Until they do.

Daniel Horowitz has taken up the driver's case. Horowitz is hoping to block [PDF] the law's enforcement until the court can rule on its constitutionality. The law certainly doesn't play nice with the First Amendment. Horowitz's restraining order motion [PDF] points out the parodic stick figure decal is protected speech as it's neither obscene nor patently offensive.

It does not, for example, display genitalia or any vivid portrayal of an ultimate sex act. It certainly does not display bestiality. And, in fact, the only indication that the stick-figure cartoons depicted in Mr. Owens’s bumper sticker are engaging in sex at all comes from the context offered from the description: “Making My Family.” See Exhibit B. Consequently, the notion that Mr. Owens’ stick-figure cartoon is even theoretically on par with “the ‘hard core’ types of conduct suggested by the examples given in Miller” is fantastical, and no reasonable fact-finder is likely to find otherwise.

The parodic nature of the decal only adds to its free speech value.

Rather than portraying his family, it indicates instead that he is in the process of “making [his] family,” and it displays two cartoon stick-figures engaged in that process. Id. Consequently—its crass nature notwithstanding— Mr. Owens’ sticker is a humorous and highly effective parody of “family stickers,” and it carries serious First Amendment value as a result.

With this filing, the state will likely be forced to confront its speech-hindering law. Dismissing the charges isn't going to dismiss the lawsuit and belated attempts to remove the plaintiff's standing aren't going to gather much judicial sympathy. This is why laws need to be crafted with an eye on the unintended consequences as well as their compliance with the Constitution. Doing otherwise results in litigation, which forces taxpayers to pay for the privilege of having to comply with unconstitutional laws -- and this is on top of the money they pay their representation to hopefully not screw things up TOO MUCH while in office.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 3:57am

    Its been a while, but lets all say one of my catchphrases.
    Say it with me...

    POWER CAUSES A FORM OF BRAIN DAMAGE.

    Stupid should hurt, and the fact that several of the idiots who approved this most likely have JD's & Bar Cards, they should act as multipliers to damages to be deducted from their salaries. Their law schools should issue formal apologies for failing to educate these fools. The Bar should immediately schedule MANDATORY '1st Amendment and You' CLE's with extra testing.

    I'm sure that there are a bunch of people who are perfectly fine with this because no ones ever issued them a ticket for their McCain Palin bumper sticker.... but that day is coming.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 6:07am

      Re:

      "because no ones ever issued them a ticket for their McCain Palin bumper sticker..."

      No, they just key your car, because those guys are always civil... right?

      THIS SHIT IS NOT SPECIFIC TO A PARTY OR GROUP! ALMOST EVERYONE PLAYS THIS CRAP!

      As an independent I am all for calling out the stupid that is common to specific groups, but it should be done while avoiding hypocrisy... well that is if your wee mind can handle it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 4:28am

    It wouldn't even be a controversy if we as a society weren't choke full of taboos and prejudice. There's much we need to evolve.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 6:14am

      Re:

      Nail on the head.

      I am tired of each group trying to force their social, religious, secular, racial, or fiscal values onto everyone else.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 4:36am

    The only indication

    > And, in fact, the only indication that the stick-figure cartoons depicted in Mr. Owens’s bumper sticker are engaging in sex at all comes from the context offered from the description: “Making My Family.”

    That, and the facial expressions...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 4:36am

    I imagine one could find at least one individual offended by any particular bumper sticker, and therefore all bumper stickers are illegal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 14 Mar 2017 @ 6:03am

      Re:

      I find a lot of political party bumper stickers offensive. We really should start ticketing people with political views that do not match mine.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    jaijawanjaikisan (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 4:59am

    Appeal for change

    We request you to participate in this 2-minute survey, thereby making an important contribution in improving how disputes are resolved in our country. Your opinion counts!

    We thank you in advance for your support!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 5:18am

    Stick figure families are like laws; it is better not to see them being made.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 5:22am

    unfortunately, maturity doesn't come with age

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 5:32am

    Why do people wear their opinions upon their bumpers?
    I don't get it - making fun of them I do get, but then who cares.

    My other car is a '62 Dodge

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 5:54am

    mr cushing, why don"t you just title: "another day in bible belt"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 5:56am

    And it appears someone who's read the Constitution & how much these cases end up costing, speedily got the cops to mea culpa and pickup the costs of bringing the lawsuit... which is probably cheaper.

    http://faultlines.us/fault-lines/nashville-cops-hate-stick-figure-sex-first-amendment/16954

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    D.C. Pathogen (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 6:24am

    Ban the bible!

    Lets Ban and burn that obscene book, for it says to go forth - be fruitful and multiply.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


