 
<< Vizio Fails To Dodge Class Action Over Its...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Mar 6th 2017 4:57pm


Filed Under:
ada trolling, copyright trolling, doj, john steele, money laundering, paul hansmeier, plea deal

Companies:
prenda, prenda law



Prenda's John Steele Pleads Guilty, Admits To Basically Everything

from the welcome-to-the-big-leagues dept

Remember all the bravado behind John Steele and his copyright porn trolling? I've noted in the past that Steele reminded me of some guys I knew in college who believed that they were so smart that they could do whatever they wanted, and talk their way out later if they got into trouble. And, for many years, it seemed that Steele was fairly successful in doing exactly that. Remember all his big talk right after Judge Otis Wright referred Steele and his partners to law enforcement over his copyright trolling efforts? At the time, he yelled and screamed about how it was unfair and unprecedented, and insisted loudly that he would prevail.

I—and others involved—have been in front of hundreds of judges. This is the first judge that has ever sanctioned anybody involved with Steele Hansmeier, Prenda Law, or whatever.

He also continued to insist that he barely had any role at all in the grand scheme, involving shell companies, forged documents, faked honeypots and more:

I work part-time with Livewire Holdings, one of the entities that Lutz owns. My role is on the business side. I acquire other adult content companies and deal with expanding the holding company. The main goal is to handle a lot of content and websites and to be involved in the adult space. For that, I'm paid a flat fee. I won't say how much, but it's a modest flat sum.

Anyway, fast forward a few years, and as you'll recall, Steele and his partner Paul Hansmeier were arrested late last year, and on Monday Steele pled guilty in court in a deal where he basically admits to everything that many of us covering the Prenda saga had suggested he was doing over the years. It's all in there. The summary (though even more is in the full document):

Beginning in about 2011 and continuing until about 2014, defendant John L. STEELE and co-defendant Paul Hansmeier executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in copyright lawsuit settlements by deceiving state and federal courts throughout the country. The defendants--both lawyers--used sham entities they controlled to obtain copyrights to pornographic movies, some of which they filmed themselves. The defendants then uploaded the movies to file-sharing websites hoping to lure people into downloading their movies. When STEELE and Hansmeier ensnared someone in their trap, they filed false and deceptive copyright infringement lawsuits that concealed their role in distributing the movies, as well as their significant personal stake in the outcome of the litigation. After fraudulently inducing courts into giving them the power to subpoena internet service providers and thereby identify the subscriber who controlled the IP Address used to download the movie, the defendants used extortionate tactics to garner quick settlements from individuals who were unaware of the defendants' role in uploading the movie, and often were either too embarrassed or could not afford to defend themselves. When these individuals did fight back, the defendants dismissed the lawsuits rather than risk their scheme being unearthed. After courts began limiting the number of people STEELE and Hansmeier could sue in one lawsuit, they changed tactics and began filing lawsuits falsely alleging that computer systems belonging to certain of their sham clients had been "hacked" and recruited ruse defendants to fraudulently obtain authority from courts to subpoena internet service providers. Furthermore, when courts began questioning the defendants' tactics, the defendants repeatedly lied and caused others to lie to courts in order to conceal the true nature of the scheme. The defendants also caused interstate mailings and wire transmissions to be conducted in furtherance of the scheme to defraud.

All that and more are in the document that Steele has now signed, confessing to it all. Now, as I've discussed in the past, it does pay to be at least somewhat careful around believing what's in plea bargains, as the pressure put on people who've been indicted to sign such an agreement is massive -- usually involving an agreement to agree to less time in prison in exchange for an easy plea. However, as Ken "Popehat" White notes in his thorough write up of the case, in this case, it doesn't appear that the "plea bargain" is much of a bargain at all for Steele. He isn't agreeing to much of a "lesser" charge to get off easy. He's agreeing to all the key things, and then hoping maybe that the judge will go on easy on him later, because he's also agreed to roll over on Hansmeier:

Steele and the government have stipulated to factors yielding an anticipated guideline range of 97-121 months of imprisonment. Yes, up to ten years in federal prison. This is not a highly favorable plea agreement — Steele isn't getting any killer deal (yet) for pleading guilty. The feds made him plead to both mail fraud and money laundering — a "good deal" would drop the money laundering. In addition, the feds made Steele agree to just about every Guideline enhancement I can think of, rather than leaving those enhancements open to argue. Steele has truly hurled himself on the sword here....

[....]

I've seen a lot of plea agreements in a lot of federal cases, and I don't recall another one that so clearly conveyed the defendant utterly surrendering and accepting everything the government demanded, all in hopes of talking his sentence down later. Trusting your ability to talk your way out of it later is typical of a sociopath and a con man, of course.

Ken, of course, has a bunch of more insightful thoughts on this as well, so go over and read it if you haven't already.

Of course, now this means that Hansmeier is in even deeper shit than Steele. The feds have no reason to cut a deal with him to roll over on Steele, and Steele has now agreed to testify against Hansmeier. They may still cut a deal, but it certainly appears that the final chapter concerning Prenda isn't ending well for either Steele or Hansmeier. Of course, in the meantime, after my last post, people noted that Hansmeier's wife has picked up on Hansmeier's "encore" act of doing ADA trolling -- a very similar legal scheme in which they find some sort of minor technical violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and then try to shake down small businesses into paying up. You'd think that maybe after seeing how the copyright trolling has ended up for her husband, Hansmeier's wife might reconsider doubling down on the family business. Remember, last we'd heard, the FBI was also looking into Hansmeier's ADA trolling activities. So we may not be able to retire the "Prenda" tag just yet...

44 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:20pm

    Hopefully this can be used as a wake-up call or reference to other judges who encounter speculative invoicing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:26pm

    Tears for the loss of a national icon

    Tissues will be available. Don't let this loss of a favorite punching bag put you off. Our society has the capability of replacing him with comparable or worse characters to laugh at and deride. We can look forward to more legal entertainment in the future. Hoping that it will be sooner rather than later is probably not good for anyone's head space. History repeats, don't let the timing of revelations get you down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:06pm

      Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

      Remember all the bravado behind Michael Masnick and his "you didn't invent Email" argument? You what's going to be so interesting? When we all see kind of deal TechDirt offers to to get out from under Charles Harder. What do you think, Mike, is he going to settle? I wonder. Won't be long now, and we will all know, right Mike? Tick Tock.... There is a whole community (mostly silent, we're shy) of American Inventors that are awaiting this outcome, as well as quite a large Hamiltonian community. We're all on the edge of our seat. One question, Mike, as you make your way through each day with the ax right over your neck, falling fast: Are you sorry? It would count a lot towards the leniency you are going to need. We'll forgive you, MIke, just say you're sorry.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:15pm

        Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

        What an ass you make yourself out to be.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:20pm

          Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

          You know, you're right, I am an ass. I am not proud of the hatred that I hold for Michael Masnick, and I'm sure that in an earlier time, I would have challenged him to a duel to settle what I consider to be a matter of honor. Short of a duel, I want to meet him in court, so I can confront him directly. And before the opportunity of court arrives, I vent my hatred, outrage and blood lust in the form of commentaries. I think it's good for me to let it out. Thanks for the opportunity.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:26pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

            >I want to meet him in court

            So sue him. They love SLAPP suits in California, sometimes even if YOUR not in California.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:36pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

            A duel? Bitch please. You are a coward. A sad spiteful coward at that. The best you have to offer is low grade trolling. Your not some special hero. You're just some guy who blames his problems on someone else. There's ten million assholes out there just like you.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:51pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

              I am very sorry if you see my trolling as "low grade". I am really doing my best. And actually, I think there are approximately 200 million assholes like me, we call ourselves "Americans". Welcome.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:08pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

                I think there are approximately 200 million

                The US population is around 319 million, give or take. So, not only are you incapable of using google to find a trivial answer, you are too cowardly to post using your real name when musing you'd like to engage in a dual.

                I smell either bull shit or a justified hard spanking. Either way, I have noted that the people that will implement a plan don't talk and talk about it.

                They just get on with the job.

                So not only are you a toothless and powerless cur, you sir, are a coward in my opinion.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:59pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

            Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty and squandered life.

            - Things you learn from an internet tough guy claiming "honor" while hiding behind an Anonymous Coward tag

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 7:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

              Well, that does ring a little true. The purpose of my life used to be money, and now I have too much. So, what's left? Well, more than one thing, but honor is high on the list. But you are right to worry about me, my fellow Hamiltonians worry about me, too. That's why we have court systems, so we can separate blind hatred and blood lust from legitimate and honorable disagreements, with some parties more guilty and some parties less guilty. They're expensive, but usually expose a lot of truth. Short of all that expense, well, here we are. Please, dish away, it's helpful. Sometimes some truth happens with people with differing opinions speak to each other.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 8:35pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

                So you're shy, rich, ashamed, abrasive, and you choose to pick a fight by putting a rousing, tubthumping speech on a thread about the demise of a copyright troll.

                Sounds like a nerve was hit.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:22pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

                  More than nerve was hit, but not today. Did I say I was ashamed, I don't remember that, it doesn't sound like me. Sometimes I try to write in a humble tone, but I certainly didn't mean to drift into "ashamed". About the choice of venue, it's simply opportunistic, don't read too much into it.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:51pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

                    I think it says quite a bit that the "opportunity" you chose was to step up to the plate after the downfall of an individual who made his living out of milking victims in the name of intellectual property.

                    Reading into it is not necessary. Your intentions scream like a billboard.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • icon
                    Anon E. Mous (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:01pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

                    Wow. Why is it that as I read your posts you remind me of John Steele and his bravado.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:52pm

        Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

        Blah blah blah blah blah....

        The white men who control the military industrial complex will always crush you dark skinned people to white wash history and relegate you to shilling snake oil on infowars.

        One does wish you actually who you were pretending to be, but even the faker pretending he invented email is supposed to be smarter than that.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

          Honestly, thank you again, this is like therapy for me, I feel a little better with every post. All that anger and blood lust draining from my psyche. Remember Hal in 2001? "I can feel it" Really, I think it's helping. As for you, my new blah friend, hmmm.. Very interesting. I think we'll need some more time together before I diagnose your malady in a useful way. How about a longer post next time?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 7:01pm

        Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon

        You did not invent email.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Christenson, 6 Mar 2017 @ 7:34pm

        Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor

        To begin with, this is a non-sequitur. And the irony of its placement is apparently lost on you...re-read the tone of John Steele's words quoted above, compare that to yours, and think about whether you will manage to convince multiple judges of your righteousness. You may need to read up on cognitive dissonance first.

        You are full of bluster...and ignorant of the Streisand effect, which means that within the technosphere, the question is what will it take to get the courts to do the right thing here? Your efforts mean all of us now know very well now who *didn't* invent e-mail, even if he wrote the greatest e-mail program of its day.

        I *am* an inventor. I don't need patents to make my stuff real, although two have been issued with my name on them as inventor, and one is making my employer quite a handsome profit. There are multiple others in various degrees of practice, and *none* of them were motivated by patents. Instead, I need a San-Francisco style state of open mind, where someone listens when I say "but I know how to do that!", or we need a system that does "X", and agrees with me it's an important problem that "X" solves.

        You make me want to donate more to Mike's website and defense fund. He always was deserving, keeping us informed with interesting documents, but you make him especially deserving!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:41pm

          Re: Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor

          I salute you and your kind, my fellow American Inventor, Nice to meet you. I knew you guys were out there, and wound respond to the call I was making.

          I will do you one better than donating to his fund, I'll fund the whole thing! What do you think, Mike. Here are my terms: You write an apology regarding TechDirt, and the Streisand effect. You give us the URL and ownership of all materials. We post your apology for 30 days, and then TechDirt disappears forever, and your good name is restored.

          This is not so different from what we used to do long ago in Massachusetts. A little humiliation time in the public stocks, and then you're free to go your own way, your name restored.

          In return, we will fund your case with Mr. Aayadurai, up to $1M, with funds from the Alexander Hamilton Institute. If you agree, I will go there personally and petition the funds on your behalf. The AHI aspires to uphold the principles that made (and make) America great, I believe with a blood relative of Alexander Hamilton speaking on your behalf, success is assured.

          It's a good offer, Mike, come on, think about it. America and Americans are the side to be on, my friend, come on over. You can finish your fight on our nickel, while storing your honor, and not besmirching ours further. 72 hours.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:58pm

          Re: Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor

          You are right, I was ignorant of the Streisand Effect. It goes something like this, right?: If you writing is stinky and disgusting enough, most people will leave it alone, like an abandoned baby in an open sewer that no one cares enough about to try to rescue. That's about it, isn't it?

          I propose the Hamilton Effect in response: writing about the meaning and implications of capitalism, its genesis and impact; the role of markets, money, and banks in economic growth; and the importance of the rule of law and property rights in wealth creation (including constitutionally granted rights, like patent rights).

          Streisand Effect vs. Hamilton Effect - I thing mine is the better strategy of the two. Time will tell.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:38pm

    At first he had Balls of Steele.

    Now it's... "Balls of Steele II, Gone soft".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:45pm

    Possible sentence of 8-10 years. Wouldn't that then mean getting out in 4-5 on parole?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:50pm

      Re:

      Well, he does have to make restitution. I don't suspect that he still has all that money he extorted, and though the likelihood of his getting a job after prison will be low, he still has to pay those people back. Maybe there are enough lawyers out there who will buy his instruction manual on how to extort the public (when and if it is published, though he may call it his memoirs) that will give him enough to make those payments.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        streetlight (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:04pm

        Re: Re:

        Restitution will probably rely on records of receipts held by Steele and Hansmeier which are likely not to be available. How many folks will come forward to claim compensation considering the embarrassment and perhaps small rewards?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:24pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          8 Restitution. Defendant understands and agrees that the Mandatory Restitution Act, 18 U.S.C. 3663A, applies and that the Court is required to order the defendant to pay the maximum restitution to the victims of his crimes as provided by law. The defendant understands and agrees that the Court will order him to make restitution for the entire loss caused by his fraud scheme and that the restitution order will not be limited to the counts of conviction. (emphasis added)

          They were already embarrassed when they got sued by Prenda, and the public records will be from the suits, and records from the court (unless settlements are not documented by the courts). The rewards will be whatever they lost which I take to include attorneys fees, but legalese is not my specialty.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Ken, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:18pm

      Re:

      There is no parole in the modern federal system. Inmates serve 85% of the sentence if they behave (maximum reduction is 15%). Afterwards they have supervised release, which is modern equivalent of parole.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:49pm

    Remember everyone who said "this gon' be good"?

    IT GOT GOOD.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kevin wells, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:51pm

    Nailed it

    I graduated law school with Messrs. Steele and Hansmeier. Your description of him is remarkably accurate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:08pm

    "They will appeal, and they will win."

    Right, horse with no name/Just Sayin'/Whatever/My_Name_Here?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:23pm

    He's going to try to blame most everything on Hansmeier and Duffy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Joel Coehoorn, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:24pm

    Testimony not worth much

    Given how many times Steele has already shown a willingness to, shall we say, stretch the truth in a courtroom, how much is his testimony really gonna be worth? It shouldn't be hard for a competent defense attorney to turn this around on him in course. That might at least help explain the weak deal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:54pm

    You might think this is over... expect nothing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 6 Mar 2017 @ 7:01pm

      Do your duty. Result is a bonus.

      The quote is stolen straight from SJD. It's not over. Malibu Media is still at large! Patrick Achache (associated with german anti-piracy firms) is still at large.

      And good luck with that sentence reduction, John Steele. Steamrollers don't negotiate and they don't forgive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anon E. Mous (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:02pm

      Re:

      Totally Agree TAC

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    z! (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 8:23pm

    If I read the plea correctly, there's no admission of perjury. And there's still the IRS to deal with. I wonder if they'll get to any remaining funds before restitution is paid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 8:33pm

    Well it's about time, hope it was worth it buddy.

    Since the Hansmeier's decided to double down on their trolling even after the shit hit the fan with the copyright trolling I hope they both get the book thrown at them when they get convicted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mark Wing, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:35pm

    At least one of the three branches of government is still functioning.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:57pm

    Steele and Hansmeier took a lot of cash from people over 6 million dollars and they weren't too worried about getting caught.

    For years they lied and deceived the courts and even when faced with facts that their scheme was bullshit, they still lied about and then complained how they were being victimized by the courts.

    Even when facing sanctions the lies never stopped, same disregard they had for the the rules of law, they themselves are now facing being at the mercy of the court like so many people who were victims of their extortion scheme.

    The real kicker here though it some of the people they tried to make victims fought back, and with defense lawyers of Doe's and FCT & DTD helping shone the light on the Prenda scheme and now Steele and Hansmeier are soon to experience a side of the court that they have never seen.

    Steele and Hansmeier deserve every second of jail time they get. Even once the Prenda gravy train came to an end and all the court judgments they faced , they went right to the next best way to extort people for money to not sue, and that is the Americans With Disabilities Act Lawsuits.

    The easy settlement cash is obviously too hard for Steele and Hansmeier to give up, and even once they serve their jail time, I fully expect them to be in the background as I am sure they are both going to not be able to act as a member of the bar in the legal profession, but as the brains of some new scheme to extort people for money I am sure we are going to hear there names connected to some new scheme in the future.

    Hans law License is suspended, he isn't allowed to practice law, but that doesn't mean he can't consult. Hans hasn't given up the ADA lawsuits, all he did was get his wife ( who is a lawyer btw ) to be the "face" and name on the ADA lawsuits.

    You can bet your ass that it is Hans who is still running the show, Browne ( Hans Wife ) is just the front for it. Whether Hans wife will want to wait around 8 year or however long Hans gets remains to be seen.

    I would bet that we will see Hans and Steele's name in the new in the future when the next extort people for money scheme they get involved with blows up in their face. Hans and Steele will be back, That is settlement cash is way to easy to resist.

    The sad thing is there are other Lawyers doing the extort for settlement scheme, I am hoping now that the FBI and US DOJ have an idea what is going on now that they start to look at the Lawyers who are pulling the same extort for cash lawsuit scheme and start cracking down on these clowns

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Vizio Fails To Dodge Class Action Over Its...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

16:57 Prenda's John Steele Pleads Guilty, Admits To Basically Everything (44)
14:48 Vizio Fails To Dodge Class Action Over Its Spying 'Smart' Televisions (5)
13:15 Utah Judge Won't Let The Constitution Get In The Way Of A Little Prior Restraint (11)
11:48 Bolivia Initiates Diplomatic Action With France Over Portrayal In Fictional Video Game (8)
10:43 TSA Now Making Its Intrusive Searches Even More Gropey & Assaulty (48)
10:38 Daily Deal: Nomad Ultra Rugged Battery Lightning Cable (0)
09:28 Florida City Sends Bogus Trademark C&D To Blogger Because It Doesn't Like Its Logo Parodied (17)
06:25 PR-Stupid JetSmarter Will Charge Journalists $2000 If They Don't Write Positive Reviews (22)
03:21 Trump Administration Wants A Clean Reauthorization For NSA Surveillance (49)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.