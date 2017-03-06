Prenda's John Steele Pleads Guilty, Admits To Basically Everything
Remember all the bravado behind John Steele and his copyright porn trolling? I've noted in the past that Steele reminded me of some guys I knew in college who believed that they were so smart that they could do whatever they wanted, and talk their way out later if they got into trouble. And, for many years, it seemed that Steele was fairly successful in doing exactly that. Remember all his big talk right after Judge Otis Wright referred Steele and his partners to law enforcement over his copyright trolling efforts? At the time, he yelled and screamed about how it was unfair and unprecedented, and insisted loudly that he would prevail.
I—and others involved—have been in front of hundreds of judges. This is the first judge that has ever sanctioned anybody involved with Steele Hansmeier, Prenda Law, or whatever.
He also continued to insist that he barely had any role at all in the grand scheme, involving shell companies, forged documents, faked honeypots and more:
I work part-time with Livewire Holdings, one of the entities that Lutz owns. My role is on the business side. I acquire other adult content companies and deal with expanding the holding company. The main goal is to handle a lot of content and websites and to be involved in the adult space. For that, I'm paid a flat fee. I won't say how much, but it's a modest flat sum.
Anyway, fast forward a few years, and as you'll recall, Steele and his partner Paul Hansmeier were arrested late last year, and on Monday Steele pled guilty in court in a deal where he basically admits to everything that many of us covering the Prenda saga had suggested he was doing over the years. It's all in there. The summary (though even more is in the full document):
Beginning in about 2011 and continuing until about 2014, defendant John L. STEELE and co-defendant Paul Hansmeier executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in copyright lawsuit settlements by deceiving state and federal courts throughout the country. The defendants--both lawyers--used sham entities they controlled to obtain copyrights to pornographic movies, some of which they filmed themselves. The defendants then uploaded the movies to file-sharing websites hoping to lure people into downloading their movies. When STEELE and Hansmeier ensnared someone in their trap, they filed false and deceptive copyright infringement lawsuits that concealed their role in distributing the movies, as well as their significant personal stake in the outcome of the litigation. After fraudulently inducing courts into giving them the power to subpoena internet service providers and thereby identify the subscriber who controlled the IP Address used to download the movie, the defendants used extortionate tactics to garner quick settlements from individuals who were unaware of the defendants' role in uploading the movie, and often were either too embarrassed or could not afford to defend themselves. When these individuals did fight back, the defendants dismissed the lawsuits rather than risk their scheme being unearthed. After courts began limiting the number of people STEELE and Hansmeier could sue in one lawsuit, they changed tactics and began filing lawsuits falsely alleging that computer systems belonging to certain of their sham clients had been "hacked" and recruited ruse defendants to fraudulently obtain authority from courts to subpoena internet service providers. Furthermore, when courts began questioning the defendants' tactics, the defendants repeatedly lied and caused others to lie to courts in order to conceal the true nature of the scheme. The defendants also caused interstate mailings and wire transmissions to be conducted in furtherance of the scheme to defraud.
All that and more are in the document that Steele has now signed, confessing to it all. Now, as I've discussed in the past, it does pay to be at least somewhat careful around believing what's in plea bargains, as the pressure put on people who've been indicted to sign such an agreement is massive -- usually involving an agreement to agree to less time in prison in exchange for an easy plea. However, as Ken "Popehat" White notes in his thorough write up of the case, in this case, it doesn't appear that the "plea bargain" is much of a bargain at all for Steele. He isn't agreeing to much of a "lesser" charge to get off easy. He's agreeing to all the key things, and then hoping maybe that the judge will go on easy on him later, because he's also agreed to roll over on Hansmeier:
Steele and the government have stipulated to factors yielding an anticipated guideline range of 97-121 months of imprisonment. Yes, up to ten years in federal prison. This is not a highly favorable plea agreement — Steele isn't getting any killer deal (yet) for pleading guilty. The feds made him plead to both mail fraud and money laundering — a "good deal" would drop the money laundering. In addition, the feds made Steele agree to just about every Guideline enhancement I can think of, rather than leaving those enhancements open to argue. Steele has truly hurled himself on the sword here....
I've seen a lot of plea agreements in a lot of federal cases, and I don't recall another one that so clearly conveyed the defendant utterly surrendering and accepting everything the government demanded, all in hopes of talking his sentence down later. Trusting your ability to talk your way out of it later is typical of a sociopath and a con man, of course.
Ken, of course, has a bunch of more insightful thoughts on this as well, so go over and read it if you haven't already.
Of course, now this means that Hansmeier is in even deeper shit than Steele. The feds have no reason to cut a deal with him to roll over on Steele, and Steele has now agreed to testify against Hansmeier. They may still cut a deal, but it certainly appears that the final chapter concerning Prenda isn't ending well for either Steele or Hansmeier. Of course, in the meantime, after my last post, people noted that Hansmeier's wife has picked up on Hansmeier's "encore" act of doing ADA trolling -- a very similar legal scheme in which they find some sort of minor technical violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and then try to shake down small businesses into paying up. You'd think that maybe after seeing how the copyright trolling has ended up for her husband, Hansmeier's wife might reconsider doubling down on the family business. Remember, last we'd heard, the FBI was also looking into Hansmeier's ADA trolling activities. So we may not be able to retire the "Prenda" tag just yet...
Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
So sue him. They love SLAPP suits in California, sometimes even if YOUR not in California.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
I think there are approximately 200 million
The US population is around 319 million, give or take. So, not only are you incapable of using google to find a trivial answer, you are too cowardly to post using your real name when musing you'd like to engage in a dual.
I smell either bull shit or a justified hard spanking. Either way, I have noted that the people that will implement a plan don't talk and talk about it.
They just get on with the job.
So not only are you a toothless and powerless cur, you sir, are a coward in my opinion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty and squandered life.
- Things you learn from an internet tough guy claiming "honor" while hiding behind an Anonymous Coward tag
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Sounds like a nerve was hit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Reading into it is not necessary. Your intentions scream like a billboard.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
The white men who control the military industrial complex will always crush you dark skinned people to white wash history and relegate you to shilling snake oil on infowars.
One does wish you actually who you were pretending to be, but even the faker pretending he invented email is supposed to be smarter than that.
Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: Re: Tears for the loss of a national icon
Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor
You are full of bluster...and ignorant of the Streisand effect, which means that within the technosphere, the question is what will it take to get the courts to do the right thing here? Your efforts mean all of us now know very well now who *didn't* invent e-mail, even if he wrote the greatest e-mail program of its day.
I *am* an inventor. I don't need patents to make my stuff real, although two have been issued with my name on them as inventor, and one is making my employer quite a handsome profit. There are multiple others in various degrees of practice, and *none* of them were motivated by patents. Instead, I need a San-Francisco style state of open mind, where someone listens when I say "but I know how to do that!", or we need a system that does "X", and agrees with me it's an important problem that "X" solves.
You make me want to donate more to Mike's website and defense fund. He always was deserving, keeping us informed with interesting documents, but you make him especially deserving!
Re: Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor
I will do you one better than donating to his fund, I'll fund the whole thing! What do you think, Mike. Here are my terms: You write an apology regarding TechDirt, and the Streisand effect. You give us the URL and ownership of all materials. We post your apology for 30 days, and then TechDirt disappears forever, and your good name is restored.
This is not so different from what we used to do long ago in Massachusetts. A little humiliation time in the public stocks, and then you're free to go your own way, your name restored.
In return, we will fund your case with Mr. Aayadurai, up to $1M, with funds from the Alexander Hamilton Institute. If you agree, I will go there personally and petition the funds on your behalf. The AHI aspires to uphold the principles that made (and make) America great, I believe with a blood relative of Alexander Hamilton speaking on your behalf, success is assured.
It's a good offer, Mike, come on, think about it. America and Americans are the side to be on, my friend, come on over. You can finish your fight on our nickel, while storing your honor, and not besmirching ours further. 72 hours.
Re: Re: *Crocodile* Tears for the loss of a national icon -- from an inventor
I propose the Hamilton Effect in response: writing about the meaning and implications of capitalism, its genesis and impact; the role of markets, money, and banks in economic growth; and the importance of the rule of law and property rights in wealth creation (including constitutionally granted rights, like patent rights).
Streisand Effect vs. Hamilton Effect - I thing mine is the better strategy of the two. Time will tell.
Now it's... "Balls of Steele II, Gone soft".
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
They were already embarrassed when they got sued by Prenda, and the public records will be from the suits, and records from the court (unless settlements are not documented by the courts). The rewards will be whatever they lost which I take to include attorneys fees, but legalese is not my specialty.
Re:
IT GOT GOOD.
Nailed it
Right, horse with no name/Just Sayin'/Whatever/My_Name_Here?
Re:
Re:
Re: Response to: Anonymous Coward on Mar 6th, 2017 @ 6:08pm
Testimony not worth much
Do your duty. Result is a bonus.
And good luck with that sentence reduction, John Steele. Steamrollers don't negotiate and they don't forgive.
Re:
Since the Hansmeier's decided to double down on their trolling even after the shit hit the fan with the copyright trolling I hope they both get the book thrown at them when they get convicted.
For years they lied and deceived the courts and even when faced with facts that their scheme was bullshit, they still lied about and then complained how they were being victimized by the courts.
Even when facing sanctions the lies never stopped, same disregard they had for the the rules of law, they themselves are now facing being at the mercy of the court like so many people who were victims of their extortion scheme.
The real kicker here though it some of the people they tried to make victims fought back, and with defense lawyers of Doe's and FCT & DTD helping shone the light on the Prenda scheme and now Steele and Hansmeier are soon to experience a side of the court that they have never seen.
Steele and Hansmeier deserve every second of jail time they get. Even once the Prenda gravy train came to an end and all the court judgments they faced , they went right to the next best way to extort people for money to not sue, and that is the Americans With Disabilities Act Lawsuits.
The easy settlement cash is obviously too hard for Steele and Hansmeier to give up, and even once they serve their jail time, I fully expect them to be in the background as I am sure they are both going to not be able to act as a member of the bar in the legal profession, but as the brains of some new scheme to extort people for money I am sure we are going to hear there names connected to some new scheme in the future.
Hans law License is suspended, he isn't allowed to practice law, but that doesn't mean he can't consult. Hans hasn't given up the ADA lawsuits, all he did was get his wife ( who is a lawyer btw ) to be the "face" and name on the ADA lawsuits.
You can bet your ass that it is Hans who is still running the show, Browne ( Hans Wife ) is just the front for it. Whether Hans wife will want to wait around 8 year or however long Hans gets remains to be seen.
I would bet that we will see Hans and Steele's name in the new in the future when the next extort people for money scheme they get involved with blows up in their face. Hans and Steele will be back, That is settlement cash is way to easy to resist.
The sad thing is there are other Lawyers doing the extort for settlement scheme, I am hoping now that the FBI and US DOJ have an idea what is going on now that they start to look at the Lawyers who are pulling the same extort for cash lawsuit scheme and start cracking down on these clowns
