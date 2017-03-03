Daily Deal: 2 Pack Lightning to USB MFi-Certified 2 Meter Cable

Apple users just can't have enough Lightning to USB cables. Considering how flimsy the standard cables are, and how many places you find yourself needing a charge, it's valuable to have a full arsenal of cables. Enter these rugged, nylon, Lightning to USB MFi-Certified cables. This 2 pack of 6 ft. cables will give you added flexibility with your charging needs and thanks to their tough construction, you won't have to worry about them ripping any time soon. They're on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $23.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.