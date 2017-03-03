Silicon Valley Needs To Get Its Act Together... >>
<< The Vatican Announces Plan To Protect Pope...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Mar 3rd 2017 10:43am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: 2 Pack Lightning to USB MFi-Certified 2 Meter Cable

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Apple users just can't have enough Lightning to USB cables. Considering how flimsy the standard cables are, and how many places you find yourself needing a charge, it's valuable to have a full arsenal of cables. Enter these rugged, nylon, Lightning to USB MFi-Certified cables. This 2 pack of 6 ft. cables will give you added flexibility with your charging needs and thanks to their tough construction, you won't have to worry about them ripping any time soon. They're on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $23.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Silicon Valley Needs To Get Its Act Together... >>
<< The Vatican Announces Plan To Protect Pope...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:49 Silicon Valley Needs To Get Its Act Together On Sexual Harassment & Discrimination (0)
10:43 Daily Deal: 2 Pack Lightning to USB MFi-Certified 2 Meter Cable (0)
09:16 The Vatican Announces Plan To Protect Pope Francis' Publicity Rights (11)
06:19 EFF: Data Collected From Utility Smart Meters Should Be Protected By The Fourth Amendment (24)
03:13 India Opening Up World's Largest Biometric Database For Commercial Applications, Despite Inadequate Privacy Protection (6)

Thursday

17:16 Digital Homicide's $10 Million Lawsuit Against Game Critic Gone (16)
14:43 Chicago PD Uses Copyright To Refuse Release Of Its 35-Year-Old Deadly Force Training Film (15)
13:19 State Dept. Memo To End Leaks Promptly Leaks To The Media (65)
11:43 FCC Partially Kills Rules Requiring ISPs Be Clear About Usage Caps, Hidden Fees (23)
10:45 Copyright Troll Sues Tor Exit Node, Gets Partial Win (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.