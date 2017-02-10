Some New Techdirt T-Shirts (And Hoodies, And More...)
from the i'm-spartacus dept
Okay, it's been a long time since we ran some t-shirt campaigns around here, and we've been hard at work on some new designs that we think you'll enjoy. First up, we've got one that we've had a few people asking for: our brand new I Invented Email gear, allowing you to express your opinion on certain events. Separate from that, we've got some brand new Techdirt logo gear in two styles. Check 'em out. The email t-shirts are only available for a limited time, so get them while they're here.
[Wiping tearing eyes]
I... love you guys.
This isn't funny. I did invent it.
That dash between E and Male is just there to make it clear that don't call me Ehmolly. It's E Male.
Don't be hating on me because I come from a foreign country or have a name you think is funny. I'm still Emale. I wanted to get a patent on it but they didn't have any when I was born on Possible Future Nicknames™. I wanted to get a trademark but I wasn't using it in commerce. I wanted to get a copyright but nowadays everything's covered by copyright so I FREAKING HAVE ONE.
Emale. ©1980-2017 Ehud "Emale" Gavron
Please correct the spelling on the shirts you're sending me. I ordered two.
Thanks!
E
I can't stand people who claim credit for the work of others
Just ordered 2 shirts and the coffee mug.
There is a special place in hell for people like Shiva Ayyadurai who claim credit for the work of others.
I personally used email before he claims to have invented it. (Yeah, I'm not "old" mugwump for nothing.)
