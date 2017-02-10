Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking For Beginners >>
by Mike Masnick

Fri, Feb 10th 2017 10:00am


Some New Techdirt T-Shirts (And Hoodies, And More...)

from the i'm-spartacus dept

I Invented Email

New Gear From Techdirt: I Invented Email »

Okay, it's been a long time since we ran some t-shirt campaigns around here, and we've been hard at work on some new designs that we think you'll enjoy. First up, we've got one that we've had a few people asking for: our brand new I Invented Email gear, allowing you to express your opinion on certain events. Separate from that, we've got some brand new Techdirt logo gear in two styles. Check 'em out. The email t-shirts are only available for a limited time, so get them while they're here.

I Invented Email

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 10 Feb 2017 @ 10:26am

    ROFL!!!
    [Wiping tearing eyes]
    I... love you guys.

    reply to this |

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 10:34am

    This isn't funny. I did invent it.

    I've been called "E-Male" (because my friends call me "E" for Ehud) for a long long time.

    That dash between E and Male is just there to make it clear that don't call me Ehmolly. It's E Male.

    Don't be hating on me because I come from a foreign country or have a name you think is funny. I'm still Emale. I wanted to get a patent on it but they didn't have any when I was born on Possible Future Nicknames™. I wanted to get a trademark but I wasn't using it in commerce. I wanted to get a copyright but nowadays everything's covered by copyright so I FREAKING HAVE ONE.

    Emale. ©1980-2017 Ehud "Emale" Gavron

    Please correct the spelling on the shirts you're sending me. I ordered two.

    Thanks!

    E

    reply to this |

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 11:03am

    Who ever said that attorneys lack a sense of humor???

    reply to this |

  • identicon
    Anonymous Krogan, 10 Feb 2017 @ 11:31am

    You're carrying a quad, human. Sure you're not a krogan?

    reply to this |

  • identicon
    TMC, 10 Feb 2017 @ 12:01pm

    I would have preferred it with a graphic on the backside that said "...and Shiva Ayyudurai did not" but I'll take what I can get.

    reply to this |

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 1:39pm

    Oh great, now everyone's claiming they invented email.

    reply to this |

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 1:48pm

    I can't stand people who claim credit for the work of others

    Just ordered 2 shirts and the coffee mug.

    There is a special place in hell for people like Shiva Ayyadurai who claim credit for the work of others.

    I personally used email before he claims to have invented it. (Yeah, I'm not "old" mugwump for nothing.)

    reply to this |


