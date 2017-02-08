New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone... >>
<< Congress Tries Once Again To Require Warrants...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Glyn Moody

Wed, Feb 8th 2017 3:23am


Filed Under:
anti-whistleblower, data retention, germany, leaks, whistleblowers



Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In Germany's New Data Retention Law Challenged In The Courts

from the shh!-it's-a-secret dept

Back in 2015, we noted that there was a global move to strengthen laws governing trade secrets. Enhanced protection was something that was included in the mercifully dead TPP agreement, and may well crop up again in the bilateral trade deals that the US administration says it now wants to pursue in TPP's stead. One of the many problems with enhanced trade secret protection is that it can make whistleblowing more risky, since companies might try to claim that their right to preserve embarrassing secrets outweighs any public interest in revealing their dubious activities.

That was such a concern when the EU passed a new law protecting trade secrets last year that a group in the European Parliament drafted their own proposal for codifying whistleblower protection in the EU in order to highlight the issue. As well as this general concern about the status of whistleblowing in the EU, there are more immediate problems at the national level in Germany, as this post on the EDRi site explains:

Bundled with the controversial new German Data Retention Framework, which was signed into law in December 2015, the German parliament also passed a largely unnoticed addition to the Criminal Code that outlaws handling "stolen" data (so-called "Datenhehlerei"). In addition to the criminal liability, journalists are also no longer protected against search and seizure.

Prohibiting the trade in stolen data may make sense for stolen credit card information or login credentials. The new law, however, is so broadly worded that it also encompasses information "leaked" by whistleblowers, which is an obvious threat to the freedom of the press that systematically relies on such information. For example, under the new law, the documents leaked by Edward Snowden arguably can no longer be legally used on German soil.

While it may be doubtful whether any journalists or experts will actually be prosecuted, the law's greatest threat is its chilling effect: sources and experts will have to think twice whether to forward leaked data or help sift through them.

Fortunately, a German NGO has taken on the task of challenging this new threat to whistleblowers. The GFF (Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte/Society for Civil Rights) says its mission is to establish "a sustainable structure for successful strategic litigation in the area of human and civil rights in Germany and Europe." The EDRi blog post reports:

In December 2016, GFF and its partners brought a challenge against this law before the German Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, on the grounds that it is incompatible with the freedom of the press and with the principle of clarity of criminal provisions.

It's great that there is someone willing to stand up for whistleblowers, and regrettable that it's necessary. What's really needed is an EU-wide solution. Last month, the European Commission announced that it would use an impact assessment to begin exploring the possibility of bringing in new laws to protect whistleblowers. Unfortunately, that is likely to be a long, drawn-out process, and there's no guarantee that the final result will provide the protection that public-spirited whistleblowers deserve.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

4 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Ryan Forbes, 8 Feb 2017 @ 3:27am

    Install TaskBucks and get free paytm cash and offers on free mobile recharge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 4:14am

    Yes, Germany! Criminalize the behavior that entitled you to be all outraged about American surveillance! ...Because your foot suddenly needed a whopping great hole in it for some reason?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 4:50am

      Re:

      When you say "Germany", you are conflating different person groups, which might overlap on certain stances, but generally don't.

      First, there's the minister of interior of the German government and his buddies. They created the law and are guilty of impertinent criminalizing.

      Then there's anyone else, like ordinary German citizens, who are protesting against it. They were also protesting against surveillance done by US agencies. And that's alright. They are also protesting against spying of the UK, New Zealand, France, Germany, etc.

      The problem comes with thinking "Germany" or the "USA" is a homogeneous group of people. That's ignorant and I hope neither Germans nor anyone else falls for it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 5:13am

    I imagine this "law" will not crack down on alternative whistle blowing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone... >>
<< Congress Tries Once Again To Require Warrants...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:22 New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families (17)
03:23 Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In Germany's New Data Retention Law Challenged In The Courts (4)

Tuesday

17:03 Congress Tries Once Again To Require Warrants To Search Emails (41)
15:03 Court Tells Melania Trump She Can't Sue The Daily Mail In Maryland, So She Refiles In New York (21)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars Are Accelerating (2)
11:59 Vizio Fined $2.2 Million For Not Telling Customers Their TVs Were Spying On Them (23)
10:59 Who The Hell Is Actually In Charge Of The US Patent And Trademark Office? (36)
10:54 Daily Deal: The Complete Web Developer Course (0)
09:29 Windows DRM: Now An (Unwitting) Ally In Efforts To Expose Anonymous Tor Users (21)
06:27 New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Insists He's All About Helping The Poor, Gets Right To Work Harming Them Instead (61)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.