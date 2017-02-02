Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea? Having The FTC Regulate 'Fake News'
from the the-first-amendment-would-like-a-word-with-you dept
Over the last few months, we've talked about the weird obsession some people upset by the results of the election have had with the concept of "fake news." We warned that focusing on "fake news" as a problem was not just silly and pointless, but that it would quickly morph into calls for censorship. And, even worse, that censorship power would be in the hands of whoever got to define what "fake news" was. Thus, it was little surprise to see China and Iran quickly start using "fake news" as an excuse to crack down on dissent online.
And, of course, just recently a pretty thorough study pointed out that "fake news" didn't impact the election. It turns out that -- just as we said -- fake news didn't really change anyone's mind. It just served as confirmation bias.
Either way, there are still a bunch of people who are really focused on this idea of "fake news" and how it must be stopped. The latest to step in with a suggestion is MSNBC's chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, who is suggesting that "fake news" can be regulated by the FTC in the same way that it goes after fraudulent advertisers who put up "fake" websites pretending to be impartial news sites talking up the wonders of acai berries or whatever. To be fair to Melber, his suggestion is carefully framed and includes many of the important caveats. This isn't a piece that's filled with the "you can't yell fire" kind of tropes, but it's still problematic.
You can read Melber's whole piece, where he admits that the 1st Amendment is an issue, and that courts are very careful about it, but seems to think it's no problem to stretch cases where the FTC goes after companies who are directly making stuff up to sell a product to cover situations where sites are making stuff up to get clicks or to sell a political candidate:
The FTC could develop a framework for pursuing fraud news about political propaganda, or work with Congress to define a framework consistent with the First Amendment.
The FTC's recent actions against fraud news proprietors typically targeted a two-step practice: They posted misinformation about a product, then sold the product. In fraud news, however, the political misinformation is the product. And, it's free.
We live in a world where most news consumers never purchase their news directly. They consume it online in exchange for viewing ads, or in exchange for providing their personal information (instead of money). An FTC framework for fraud news would treat these readers as ‘consumers,’ and target the websites for deceptive acts against them.
To follow First Amendment precedents, the framework could limit the FTC to only regulating posted articles—not seeking prior restraints against future articles—and to only regulate businesses devoted to fraud news.
This is... a bad idea. It's one of those ideas that sounds clever for a few seconds until you actually start thinking about it. There's also basically no way it passes 1st Amendment scrutiny. First of all, as a former FTC official told the Washington Post, this is pretty clearly outside the FTC's jurisdiction:
“The FTC's jurisdiction extends only to cases where someone is trying to sell something,” said Vladeck, now a law professor at Georgetown. “Fake news stories that get circulated or planted or tweeted around are not trying to induce someone to purchase a product; they're trying to induce someone to believe an idea. There are all sorts of First Amendment problems, apart from, I think, the insuperable jurisdiction problems, that the FTC would have.”
And, as always seems to be the case with "fake news," there's the whole "eye of the beholder" problem. That is, whoever gets to define what fake news is... can do an awful lot of damage. Our own President has now taken to calling CNN "fake news" -- when it's really just news he doesn't like, or with a slant he doesn't like. Do we really want to give the FTC -- whose commissioners are appointed by the President -- the power to take down news for being "fake?"
Melber seems to think there's a way around that... but it's a sleight of hand. He just stops calling it "fake news" and calls it "fraud news" instead. As if that solves everything:
Fake news is an intentional effort to spread false information in the guise of a factual news product. It does not refer to news one merely dislikes, or to false information erroneously published by a legitimate news outlet. (From newspapers to scientific journals, factual institutions do make mistakes. Even in error, their commitment to correction separates them from propagandists.)
To use a legal framework, fake news is essentially a scheme to trick the consumer—a fraud. Perhaps ‘fraud news’ is the better label.
Fine. So then Trump will just start calling news he doesn't like "fraud news." What difference does it make? Once you start down that slope it gets slippery pretty damn quick. To Melber's credit, he doesn't go nearly as far as the suggestions of others -- such as this painfully silly argument from a few weeks ago that fake news shouldn't get any First Amendment protections at all by shoving it into one area of unprotected speech: libel law.
Either way, all of these still boil down to the same basic idea: stories that are deemed fake are bad, and thus should be censored. The problem here, of course, is that no one actually bothers to determine if they're really that bad, or really cause that much harm. And, also, all of this puts the onus on the government to fix the fact that some people deal in confirmation bias and believe things that aren't true. Censoring "fake news" doesn't solve that problem. It just creates yet another tool for censorship.
Reader Comments
Only 50% a Slave
Re:
But if that is the case, he isn't so 'smart' as he thinks. And what value and favor he accumulates may not be so safe as he thinks.
oK
Let them do the JOB, with more people and resources..
Otherwise THIS JOB will be done, JUST AS BAD..
Re: oK
it really is funny how fast people switch their support for certain ideas based on which candidate is in power.
Re:
Honestly, I am just waiting for Canada to say enough is enough and finally invade.
That'll have to wait a bit…
Can you hang on for a couple more years? ;P
Fake news is an intentional effort to spread false information in the guise of a factual news product... Perhaps ‘fraud news’ is the better label.
How about "alternate news?" That way nobody gets confused about whether they are presenting facts, or "alternate facts."
Just imagine how handy it would have been if they could have just deleted that horrible "fake news" about these documents leaked by some Snowden guy. I mean, all that was totally fake right?
Faker than Fake
Did I make my point? Was it too fast?
Re: Faker than Fake
Re: Faker than Fake
If so, I think the Democrats are learning the shit out of that lesson as we speak.
It's a shame for all of us that they're learning it via hindsight.
Re: Re: Faker than Fake
Talk about optimism. There is just exactly not a single fat chance that they are learning anything, just check out history.
The lesson being learned will not be great enough to prevent them from jumping at the chance to do it all over again when they get back into power, power will corrupt and they will not be resisting that power. George Washington spoke about this in his farewell address. He had the foreknowledge to see this coming and not one still regards his wisdom.
This applies to both parties, just just the democrats. I sit here now watching the Republicans hypocritically enjoying the very powers they complained about Obama exercising. Do you think the vengeful Democrats are going to forget? No they will just seek revenge!
Sit tight folks, we only go downhill.
Best idea maybe?
Having a government agency regulate journalism is a great first step.
But I am perplexed why this would fall under the FTC? Can't Trump sign an executive order to create a newly formed Ministry of Truthiness?
Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea?
Each new day brings something we earlier would have thought unimaginably bad.
Re: Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea?
Each new day brings something we earlier would have thought unimaginably bad.
Good point.
Re: Re: Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea?
OP's comment which IS funny... but has been modded insightful almost smacks of complete disrespect for shit like slavery (still occurring), famine(still occurring), pestilence(still occurring), and war(still occurring) that has visited and still visiting many places.
There is seriously not a damn thing that is insightful about that post.
Re: Re: Re: Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea?
Re: Re: Re: Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea?
Seriously, the FTC plan would only affect the US. Slavery, famine and pestilence - even under Trump - are unlikely.
Who's going to regulate the news...
/s
Both sides of a real issue could be interpreted as fake news, even with impeccable citations. Under this plan America could replicate an old Soviet-era joke:
