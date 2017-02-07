New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Insists He's All... >>
<< Wawa Versus Dawa: Trademark Dispute Blamed On...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Feb 7th 2017 3:25am


Filed Under:
assessment, fbi, investigation, preliminary investigation, privacy, surveillance



The FBI Can Engage In All Sorts Of Surveillance And Snooping Without Actually Placing Someone Under Investigation

from the massessments dept

It's unclear how many Americans are under surveillance by the FBI. Not only would the agency be extremely unwilling to even provide a broad estimate, but the underlying basis for a preliminary investigation is so thin it could conceivably cover a majority of US residents.

A previously-classified document [pdf] obtained by The Intercept gives more insight into the FBI's use of "assessments" -- an investigation the agency doesn't consider an investigation.

Assessments allow agents to look into tips or leads that don’t meet the standard for opening an investigation, which requires specific information or allegations of wrongdoing — an “articulable factual basis” for suspicion, as FBI rules put it. In an assessment, by contrast, an agent just needs to give an “authorized purpose” for their actions. Agents can open assessments “proactively,” in order to evaluate potential informants, collect intelligence about threats surrounding public events, study a field office’s geographical area, or gather information about a general phenomenon of interest to the bureau.

This practice has been referred to elsewhere as "circling the target." The FBI scours publicly-available information on potential investigation targets, gathering anything it can without a subpoena or warrant. But it doesn't stop there. It goes much further, based on little more than unverified tips from confidential informants or indulging in its own hunches.

[I]f agents decide to dig deeper by opening an assessment, they are allowed to have informants collect information, and they can also physically surveil the subject — including by airplane. In some cases, they can issue grand jury subpoenas. If the purpose of an assessment is to evaluate someone as a potential informant, agents can give polygraph tests, dig through trash, and use fake identities in the course of their research.

In addition to these information-gathering tools, the FBI also has access to massive databases of information collected by other government agencies, including the NSA. [Thanks Obama] Analysts use FBI-built tools to uncover links between assessment targets and other suspects by poring through massive amounts of third-party records (email, phone, banking, etc.)

Then the agency starts tracking the target's movements.

The FBI also traces the subject’s travel history through Department of State visa and passport records, a Customs and Border Protection database, and data held by a private company called the Airlines Reporting Corporation, which manages itineraries for airlines and travel agencies. In 2009, Wired reported that the FBI was seeking access to ARC’s full database, which would include billions of travel records showing the data printed on the front of an airplane ticket and the method of payment used.

ARC told Wired it only handed over info in response to subpoenas and National Security Letters, which is likely the impetus for the FBI's push for full access. Anything that eliminates paperwork and paper trails for mostly-suspicionless investigations is a win for the agency. And, it must be noted, the information sought from ARC does not fall under the DOJ's guidelines for what records can be obtained with NSLs.

This is added to everything else the FBI can obtain without actually officially engaging in an investigation -- something that covers records held by the ATF, CIA, and NSA. Powerful data mining tools crack open a target's social media life for deeper exploration while FBI planes circle overhead. And yet, this person remains -- according to the FBI -- not under investigation.

In all fairness to the FBI, the assessments place it in the worst possible position. It's not allowed to convert these into investigations if it can't uncover anything more substantive during its assessment. FBI insiders say there's pressure to convert these as soon as possible, albeit not because of civil liberties concerns. And when its assessments fail to snag people who later engage in acts of terror, the FBI is viewed as incompetent.

Then again, in all fairness to the FBI's track record, it tends to spend a lot of its time converting mostly-incompetent people into "dangerous" terrorists -- effort that might be better expended chasing down truly dangerous individuals. And the sheer amount of information it has access to without actually opening an investigation can do more harm than good. It can generate a lot of false positives while burying stuff the FBI should be focusing on. Signal-to-noise is always a concern for intelligence agencies, and the FBI's dual hat-wearing (law enforcement/counterterrorism) gives it access to more data than more single-minded agencies.

20 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 7 Feb 2017 @ 3:47am

    So basically on a whim an agent can decide to start investigating everything they can on you or about you and work to build a case, then use this information to start an official investigation and cover up the fact that there was a ton of information gathered on or about you which was purposed to unoffically and without a legal basis thus allowing the FBI to get the means to launch one officially with affidavits and warrants for wiretaps, surveillance, records, ect and leave everything gathered before the legal investigation out of the disclosure to ensure the case doesnt get tossed.

    So much for that thing called the Constitution and your rights

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Cowardly Lion, 7 Feb 2017 @ 6:00am

      Re:

      Thank God the FBI have the moral high ground over Cardinal "If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him." Richelieu.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 7 Feb 2017 @ 6:13am

      Re:

      Yeah, the semantic gymnastics needed to pull off this manoeuvre are impressive;

      "We'll investigate, but we won't say we're investigating until the investigation passes some more-or-less arbitrary line for investigation at which point we'll call it an investigation and investigate."

      That's some serious word-fu!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      DillonN, 7 Feb 2017 @ 7:05am

      J Edgar Hoover

      ^


      J. Edgar Hoover had been doing this same type of illicit surveillance since year 1924. The FBI does what it always did, starting with warrantless wiretaps in the 1920's.

      It routinely operates outside the law & Constitution. What did you expect it to do with the vastly greater surveillance technology now available to it ??

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 1:26pm

      Re:

      > So much for that thing called the Constitution and your rights

      Obama wiped his ass with that old thing so often that Trump can just claim he couldn't read it at this point.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 7 Feb 2017 @ 3:56am

    So that is why the FBI was so obsessed with `going dark'. They've made the switch and only work `in the dark' now!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    My_Name_Here, 7 Feb 2017 @ 4:36am

    And? I don't see anything wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 5:38am

    You're telling me they can gather publicly-available information? What a shocking development!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Wyrm (profile), 7 Feb 2017 @ 9:31am

      Re:

      Someone here should read the whole article.
      It starts with publicly available information. In theory, it should stop there until an actual investigation is opened. In practice, it goes way beyond just public information.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 6:06am

    So When...

    Will TD Start calling this a police state? Cause we have been a for a while now...

    https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/police%20state
    Police State
    : a political unit characterized by repressive governmental control of political, economic, and social life usually by an arbitrary exercise of power by police and especially secret police in place of regular operation of administrative and judicial organs of the government according to publicly known legal procedures.

    When your rights can be trampled without a warrant, when the police can just murder you by saying they feared for their life, when the government can lock you up just by labeling you a terrorist, when you can be secretly spied upon almost by default.... what kind of state is it? If not a police state?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 6:40am

      Re: So When...

      You must be new here. They've BEEN calling it that. Even in a recent article they put in the "dept" line "This is how you get a police state dept"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 7:20am

      Re: So When...

      Police state is a state where policeman gets paid more then a teacher.

      Priorities first.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 7 Feb 2017 @ 7:03am

    "It's unclear how many Americans are under surveillance by the FBI."

    No, that's easy. All of us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 7:17am

      Re:

      No, that's easy. All of us.

      I don't think it's that easy. All us plebians, sure. But we can be pretty sure certain elites are exempt from surveillance (or at least from any consequences when the surveillance shows misconduct, which is almost as good).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 7:21am

      Re:

      there are still logistical limits.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anon E. Mous (profile), 7 Feb 2017 @ 8:26am

        Re: Re:

        To an extent, but look how much information they are hoovering up without our knowledge. The Snowden leaks have show us all just what the Government agencies have the capabilities to do, how much other methods are there that we dont know about?

        There is probably much more that hasn't leaked out yet, I am sure we are all going to be surprised yet again at some new revelation

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    w@tch3d, 7 Feb 2017 @ 8:55am

    FBI Snooping

    Does this mean if an agent doesn't like his daughters date he can screw with the guy? If he's teed off at his girl or ex he can mess with them? If his neighbor is married to a foreigner he can look them up? Does he get a government vehicle to drive back and forth to work as well? Does he get to keep his cool wind braker or does he have to turn it in after each on camera performance?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stalked562, 7 Feb 2017 @ 11:02am

    Government Sponsored Stalking

    Government Organized Stalking goes on for years on Targeted Individuals.
    The is done by Police and Agency Contractors,neighborhood watch groups....all funded by us.
    Using military grade equipment, Stingrays, RF weaponry that maim, no touch torture and slow kill covertly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2017 @ 12:55pm

    I think anyone familiar with recent history it should be clear that the FBI will investigate anyone opposed to government policies (imagined or real) whether it's legal or not, Constitutional or not and there's generally not a damned thing anyone can do about it because the *courts* will generally reject a lawsuit on "standing" because you can't "prove" you were targeted (even if have reasonable proof).

    For reference the history of the FBI, specifically J. Edgar Hoover's time as director and more recently the Snowden files. Reference the brief history of Stingray devices, pen registers, and meta data collection. Also reference illegal GPS tagging.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Insists He's All... >>
<< Wawa Versus Dawa: Trademark Dispute Blamed On...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars Are Accelerating (0)
11:59 Vizio Fined $2.2 Million For Not Telling Customers Their TVs Were Spying On Them (12)
10:59 Who The Hell Is Actually In Charge Of The US Patent And Trademark Office? (17)
10:54 Daily Deal: The Complete Web Developer Course (0)
09:29 Windows DRM: Now An (Unwitting) Ally In Efforts To Expose Anonymous Tor Users (12)
06:27 New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Insists He's All About Helping The Poor, Gets Right To Work Harming Them Instead (53)
03:25 The FBI Can Engage In All Sorts Of Surveillance And Snooping Without Actually Placing Someone Under Investigation (20)

Monday

17:35 Wawa Versus Dawa: Trademark Dispute Blamed On A Need To Police That Doesn't Exist (17)
15:34 Michigan Lawmakers Looking To Amend State Constitution To Add Protections For Electronic Data (9)
13:27 Ransomware Attack Left DC Police Surveillance Blind Shortly Before The Innauguration (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.