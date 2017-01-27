New Trump Executive Order Says Federal... >>
<< Verizon Eyes Charter Megamerger, Because Who...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jan 27th 2017 10:45am


Filed Under:
daily deal, flux, web design



Daily Deal: Flux 6 Lifetime License

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The latest release of the elite web design app Flux is here and better than ever! This user-friendly, comprehensive and reliable HTML and CSS designing tool enables you to create fully functioning websites with speed and ease. With an outstanding WYSIWYG engine, Flux allows you to code as little or as much as you want to get specific results. Don't want to code at all? That's fine, too: you can make it as simple as drag and drop. Best of all, with this $50 lifetime license you'll get access to all minor and major Flux updates going forward so you'll always have the best software available.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
New Trump Executive Order Says Federal... >>
<< Verizon Eyes Charter Megamerger, Because Who...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:57 2012 Research Paper Linking Video Games And Violence Finally Retracted Over Massaged Data Accusation (2)
10:50 New Trump Executive Order Says Federal Agencies Should Exclude Foreigners From Privacy Protections (15)
10:45 Daily Deal: Flux 6 Lifetime License (0)
09:37 Verizon Eyes Charter Megamerger, Because Who Likes Broadband Competition Anyway? (8)
08:30 Copyright Trolls Overplay Their Hand In Finland, Bringing A Government Microscope To Their Practices (9)
06:30 New Attorney General Loves Him Some Encryption Backdoors, Which Should Pair Up Nicely With FBI Director's Plans For The Future (48)
03:23 The Gates Foundation Emerges As A Leader In The Fight For Full Open Access And Open Data (24)

Thursday

17:16 Germany Finally Dumps Law That Says It's A Crime To Insult Foreign Leaders (14)
14:53 One More Time With Feeling: 'Anonymized' User Data Not Really Anonymous (11)
13:16 Judge Says Lawsuit Over PACER Fees Can Continue... As A Class Action (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.