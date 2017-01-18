Trump's Plan Is To Gut All FCC Consumer Protection Powers
Trump's telecom advisors have made it abundantly clear the incoming administration intends to gut net neutrality, roll back most consumer broadband protections, and defund and defang the FCC as a broadband consumer watchdog. While deregulation works in some sectors, history makes it abundantly clear that blindly deregulating the broken telecom market only makes the problem worse. Just ask Michael Powell, the former deregulatory-focused FCC boss turned top cable lobbyist, whose blanket deregulatory tenure at the agency helped forge the "Comcast experience" most modern consumers enjoy today.
It shouldn't be all that surprising then that leaked details on the incoming FCC's transition plan confirms that gutting of the FCC as consumer watchdog is precisely what Trump's team has in mind. Of his advisory team can't just call this spade a spade, given consumers would realize an unchecked Comcast, AT&T, Charter and Verizon spells significant trouble for their wallets... and peace of mind. As such, Trump's advisors intend to dress up what they have planned as an act of ultra-efficiency and reform:
In telecom you'll very often see ISP lobbyists and executives urging that the FCC's consumer protection duties be offloaded entirely to the FTC. That's because they know full well the FTC is already under-staffed, under-funded, and ill-equipped to pick up this additional workload, and most consumer issues would be guaranteed to fall through the cracks. The goal isn't more efficient regulation and better, more streamlined regulators: the goal is no oversight whatsoever of some of the least competitive companies in America and one of the most loathed industries in America. All else is pretense.
Of course we could just ask real consumer advocates like Public Knowledge lawyer Harold Feld. Feld has spent the lion's share of his life defending consumers from companies like Comcast, and tells Ars Technica that Trump's plan is effectively an all out war on telecom consumer protections:
Of course the way things are going, dismantling the only government agency that has dared stand up to Comcast is going to be portrayed as some kind of "populist" reform, resulting in countless millions cheering against their own best interests as their rights burn down around them. But as consumer TV and broadband bills skyrocket, net neutrality is gutted, consumer privacy concerns get thrown in the toilet, and unchecked industry duopolists truly begin to run amok -- misdirection and bullshit will only go so far in preventing consumers from realizing precisely who'll be to blame.
While some have described the plan as one to eliminate the FCC, and certainly many if not most of its functions could be reapportioned, landing team members Jeff Eisenach and Rosyln Layton have argued that what remains would be "a more coherent and streamlined" agency that "would more effectively serve the goals of consumers, competitors, and Congress."
Everyone will be happy and healthy. ACA will be repealed, but replaced with some magical thing that will make everyone insured with similar benefits as the ACA but without whatever evil substance makes the ACA so bad.
America will be able to insult its way to success. And intimidate other countries into building factories in America and send us all their jobs -- as long as the workers have the necessary prescribed skin color.
Hillary will be in jail which will somehow magically improve everyone's life!
As for economic opportunities, just watch to see how well the president's businesses do after using the powers of office to negotiate favorable deals with other nations, even at the expense of the American people.
Life will be beautiful!
/s (shouldn't need it but after watching Kimmel...)
nothing is being repealed...
The Deal is just being altered....
Pray it is not altered any further!
I do not think he understands the Presidency is not a 9 to 5, five days a week kind of job, it is 24-7
Libertarians rejoice! You now get to play more for the same service. Pay thousands more in bogus fees. ISPs will be able to legally spy on you and sell that information to any 3rd party. You'll be charged twice for the same service thanks to bandwidth caps and "reprioritization" of services like Netflix. Telecoms and their ilk will return to using underhanded tactics to push people off POTS and onto less regulated services that are proven unreliable in emergencies.
Yes, I say rejoice ye libertarians! For you're getting exactly what you asked for! OH... wait... you forgot that these companies had sweetheart deals with local and state governments that essentially makes them local monopolies and the FCC was the only thing keeping them from being total ass hats? I'm sorry.
They are empowering captive markets by removing a bandaid meant to stopgap the bleeding from captive markets robbing consumers. This bandaid isn't being accompanied with setting the broken bone of crony capitalist state laws that effectively bar competition to telecoms.
The same service, you are an optimist. Welcome to the Internet being converted cable V3.
...libertarians want the FCC totally abolished (!!) -- not merely restricted a little bit in Broadband regulation.
You leftist-socialists have no clue about libertarian views.
Be careful what you wish for
Be careful what you wish for.
Maybe you will get everything you dream of after the coronation in a few days.
Like all abusive monopolies, you will soon overreach. To the point that some future administration will do something tantamount to the AT&T breakup.
Choose wisely just how much you want to screw consumers.
Here's an idea! How about unbundling all content from connectivity. Make your connectivity be the biggest, fastest, bestest dumb pipes there ever was. Make America's internet service great again. At least get it up into the top 20 of the world. Set your prices to cover the cost of building out and maintaining your network and your profit. Be competitive. Just sell great service at great prices. No need for disgusting back room deals with content providers to favor certain content as "zero-rated".
As for content, make great content. Make that content available to everyone on all networks without discrimination.
As for building a wall, how about let's not build a wall. Walled gardens are really just prison camps.
Wouldn't it be an interesting turn of events if the FTC actually did their job and went after the telecom industry for the lack of competition and their egregious manipulation to prevent competition? Not that I think it will happen, but it would be interesting.
I am way up here at the top of this tree!!! if the FTC does something right I will fall off, out of pure shock!!!
Seems to work BOTH ways! The only regulation I have noticed happening has always been the blind version! Your weapons have now been turned against you! How does it feel?
Enjoy!
Re: Monopoly
So therefore there is not a snowballs chance in hell it will happen. Here is the definition of the Terms "Regulation" and "De-Regulation" when you see them being used in the politosphere.
"Regulation" - The process by where Government and Business collude to extort citizens, but writing the regulations in such a way as to make citizens think it is good.
"De-Regulation" - The process by where Government and Business collude to relax regulations that businesses regret having traded off for other "regulations".
When a citizen calls for regulation, the actually want genuine and decently written law, but when the politician hears those calls for regulation, they quickly use the fuss to fuck us citizens over every time, and the citizen usually does not see it coming. Next year, they vote back in the business whore because, sometimes, those politicians are kind enough to give a reach-a-round or knocks a few crumbs off the banquet table!
With the right spin, you could consider this part to be true.
Serve the goals of:
"Consumers"
Means ISPs, who are happy to consume customers' money without providing anything in return.
"Competitors"
Incumbent ISPs, who compete with each other to buy off politicians to their cause, which leads to
"Congress"
Who've shown that their sole concern is getting more payoffs from ISPs instead of protecting the citizens they swore a crossed-fingers oath to serve.
"... more effectively serve the goals of consumers, competitors, and Congress."
Wow... able to simultaneously serve consumers and competitors! Bet one of those is going to get served better than the other.
And as for serving Congress... I assume this little envelope, as a token of our esteem, will suffice...
So, three or four months after as few as 20% do this, telecoms will be bankrupt. End of problem.
AYFKM?
My options for broadband internet are "Cox" and "none". As a web developer, it's pretty fucking hard to make a living if I choose the latter.
Here are a few articles about broadband choice (or, more to the point, lack thereof) in the US:
http://arstechnica.com/business/2014/09/most-of-the-us-has-no-broadband-competition-at-25mbps-fc c-chair-says/ https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/reports/broadband-progress-reports/2015-broadband -progress-report http://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/we-need-real-competition-not-a-cable-in ternet-monopoly
These sources are a couple of years old, but I don't think you'll find that competition has improved much since they were written.
Well, the Government did create the Internet. And the roads. And it’s the Government’s job to ensure the air and water stay clean. And it was the Government that got rid of lead in gasoline. And it was the Government that had to legislate Obamacare, to try to raise the level of US healthcare to something approaching the rest of the developed world.
Which your Republicans seem very unhappy about, for some reason...
But, will they ("consumers") wake up to the fact that they ("consumers") are the ones to blame from ... for being willfully blind and not stopping this when it was stoppable?
But emails!
