Arrested Flag Burner Sues Arresting Officers
But perhaps the strangest part of the story, previously un-noted by us in our original post, the impetus for Mellott's arrest was one officer's apparent desperate search to find something for which to arrest him.
Mellott’s post was widely shared and had received 200 comments by the following morning. But just 12 hours after his post, Urbana police officers arrested him at his job at Wal-Mart after Mellott’s supervisor called and reported threats made by unknown people against Mellott and the store. Officer Jeremy Hale researched the Illinois flag-desecration statute, found it was still on the books, and decided of his own accord to enforce it.
Policing in this country isn't traditionally done in this way. Complaints to a local law enforcement office aren't generally then used to scour the books for some potentially applicable law. For this reason, Mallott is suing the three arresting officers for violating his civil rights.
Mellott filed a civil-rights lawsuit late Wednesday in Urbana federal court, claiming the three arresting officers knew or should have known that flag burning has been a protected means of political protest for almost 30 years. He says they violated his civil rights by arresting him. Mellott seeks compensatory damages and a court order that the Illinois flag-desecration statute is unconstitutional. He is represented by Rebecca Glenberg with the Roger Baldwin Foundation of the American Civil Liberties Union.
“Open dissent is the highest form of American patriotism,” Mellott said in a statement. “And it was a frightening display of irony that on the Fourth of July, I should be taken from my workplace to sit in a county jail for exercising this liberty.”
It's difficult to see how this lawsuit isn't a winner. The Illinois state law is, on its face, flatly unconstitutional. That it was enacted decades after this question was decided says everything about the Illinois legislature and the rise of nationalism nationally and nothing about whether or not it might be remotely legal or enforceable. For Mellott to have been arrested and held for hours in a zealous attempt to punish protected speech, and on Independence Day no less, is about as blatant example of an infringement on the First Amendment of which I can think.
Or something. It's been a while, and my troop never handled that anyway, at least not while I was in.
Re:
Re:
I wish I could find a clip of Scott Thompson in a Kids in the Hall skit, blowing his nose in the Canadian flag while mocking Americans for their deification of their flag. So funny, so delightfully mean-spirited.
Re:
It's extra funny when you think about it.
Burning a flag can be seen as expressing the freedom to do so, to show that the freedoms available in the country reach even to the point of burning a symbol of the country, to thumb your nose at those in charge, a freedom that is not available in the more repressive countries making it all the more important and valuable.
The people objecting to the activity and trying to ban it are actually the ones attacking the freedoms available in the country and making it seem so pathetic that it can't stand up to someone making such a simple statement, meaning they are doing the exact opposite of what they think they are.
Re: Re:
The lawsuit could fail on tgat point alone.
Re:
Re:
That strikes me as an 'I was just following orders' excuse.
If the police 'knew or should have known' that the law wasn't constitutional then enforcing it wasn't constitutional or legal, and given the activity had been ruled to be constitutional for 30 years according to the defense it's not like it was a recent ruling that they might have missed, meaning they were 'enforcing' a law that they most certainly should have known that wasn't legal.
Re:
Unjust laws should not be enforced and police will be judged by the reasonableness of juries if they do something wrong (if a prosecutor ever lets the charges go to trial). They don't get Nuremberg defenses for unjust actions (unless the prosecutor is a dick, which sadly happens too often).
If you feel a law is unconstitutional, you challenge it. If you feel a law is not unconstitutional, but is still unfair, you petition law makers to change it. You don't go around suing the enforcers of the law hoping to get a big fat payday.
Re:
Read the story again, this part already happened.
Re:
Re:
So any officer can sit outside an abortion clinic and arrest the doctors every time they perform an abortion, then wait for the DA to drop the charges and do it again the next day? I think not.
It's not just a matter of "feeling" the law is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has made a ruling. OK, that decision wasn't on this exact law (because it didn't exist yet), but it's fairly clear that it is unconstitutional to prohibit flag burning.
I'm also less sympathetic because this wasn't in the heat of the moment. It wasn't "oh, someone is burning a flag in front of me right now and I have to decide whether to arrest them right now". If the officer has the time to calmly research that the law exists, he has the time to look into its constitutionality.
It would be like an engineer reusing the plans for the Tecumseh Narrows bridge and then wondering why everyone was so upset with the result. It's a known bad. As far as your attorney example goes... well, there's a reason why they declined to prosecute, and that's because attorneys generally aren't allowed to argue contrary to established Supreme Court precedent, unless they have a good reason. (I think the NLRB just got sanctions issued against them from an appeals court for bringing cases where precedent had already been established against them.)
Perhaps Illinois should published an annotated version of the law, which includes things like relevant court rulings, similar to what Wisconsin does. Perhaps that would prevent this sort of thing from happening.
By filing this lawsuit, he's doing just that. I guess the arrest actually makes that easier for him, since now he undoubtedly has standing.
Also, if you're an officer and you feel someone has broken the law at some point in the past but there's no particular urgency, get an arrest warrant. Otherwise, expect to get sued if it turns out you relied on a known bad law.
Re: Re:
It's way more logical to sue the state that left an unconstitutional law on the books. That is the point of negligence that should be actionable.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
If someone is going to be put in a position of enforcing the laws I don't think it's asking much for them to be able to understand those laws and think before bringing them to bear against someone. If there was a law in a particular area stating that it was illegal to be a member of an unpopular religion would you be arguing that the police were within their duties to bring someone in under those circumstances, even when it would be blatantly clear that such a law wasn't constitutional?
And this is not a case of some other random court in the middle of no-where saying that flag burning is acceptable, it's the gorram US Supreme Court saying it in 1989, so it's not like it's a radical idea that only just made it through the courts.
"It's not my job to think about the laws, only enforce whatever's on the books" is just as rubbish as "I was only following orders". Personal responsibility does not go out the window simply because someone or something in the case of a law says so, if anything it increases the more power and authority someone has.
Re: Re: Re:
The officer who did that research had enough time to figure out if the state of Illinois had a law against burning the American flag. With that kind of time on his hands, he could have also checked into whether an arrest under that law would be constitutional. Even a call to the district attorney would have been an effective buffer against making an unlawful arrest. That he failed to do even that should be held against him, and he absolutely should have been held accountable for his actions.
Re:
Questioning authority and pushing back when you feel it's gone to far has it's roots all the way back to the revolutionary war and start of the country itself, so I'd say the ides of open dissent being in line with 'american patriotism' is pretty spot on.
Re: Re:
Constitution free Zones only exist in the minds of lawyers.
Re: Re: Re:
Ah yes, silly me I forgot the 'Murican mindset, where 'rights' are graciously granted or withheld at the whim of those in charge, and those same people and institutions are always right, and never to be challenged or objected to.
'A good citizen is a compliant citizen' after all.
(To be clear the sarcasm isn't aimed at you, but the stupid idea that some seem to have that those in charge can do no wrong.)
Re:
Re:
Let men label you as they may, if you alone of all the nation decide one way, and that way be the right way by your convictions of the right, you have done your duty by yourself and by your country, hold up your head for you have nothing to be ashamed of."
— Mark Twain, from "Glances at History (suppressed.) Date, 9th century", found in "The Bible According to Mark Twain"
"It doesn’t matter what the press says. It doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. It doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. Republics are founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe in. no matter the odds or consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move. Your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world: 'No, you move.'"
— Captain America, *Amazing Spider-Man #537*
Unconstitutional laws
Keep in mind
I've seen cases where police phone in "anonymous tips" to each other just so they can arrest someone that otherwise they had no probable cause, while using that same call to obtain a warrant to search their residence.
The only way I see this sort of abuse being curbed is to stop allowing police unions to mandate absolute immunity for officers. It is true that there is a downside to that: A cop that is pretty sure something is hinky and it turns out it's not will be held to account as well.
The dividing edge of that razor question is whether or not it's worth letting those questionable situations be decided in favor of law and order, or in favor of civil rights. I'm in favor of rights, but I'm quite sure a number would go with "arrest 'em all, let the judge sort it out".
What happened to feigning ignorance of the law?
