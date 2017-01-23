 
Legal Issues

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jan 23rd 2017 4:57pm


Filed Under:
bryton mellott, civil liberties, civil rights, flag burning, free expression, illinois



Arrested Flag Burner Sues Arresting Officers

from the burn-baby-burn dept

Last summer, we brought to you the story of how Bryton Mellott, a young man in Urbana, IL, was arrested for posting a picture of himself burning the American flag on his social media accounts. The story was strange on a variety of levels. First, the law utilized to arrest him, one of many flag-burning prohibitions that exist in laws at the state level, had been declared unconstitutional decades prior to it having ever been enacted. Burning the flag has been codified as a form of protected free speech, no matter how stomach-turning any individual might find it. It was for that reason that the local State's Attorney's office requested that the police let Mellott go and didn't even attempt to bring any kind of charges against him, because they couldn't. The police report also noted that Mellott had been taken in for disorderly conduct, referencing the backlash his actions caused, which is insane. Blaming a victim of threats for receiving those threats as a reaction to protected speech ought to be beneath the common citizen, nevermind those we actually entrust to enforce the law.

But perhaps the strangest part of the story, previously un-noted by us in our original post, the impetus for Mellott's arrest was one officer's apparent desperate search to find something for which to arrest him.

Mellott’s post was widely shared and had received 200 comments by the following morning. But just 12 hours after his post, Urbana police officers arrested him at his job at Wal-Mart after Mellott’s supervisor called and reported threats made by unknown people against Mellott and the store. Officer Jeremy Hale researched the Illinois flag-desecration statute, found it was still on the books, and decided of his own accord to enforce it.

Policing in this country isn't traditionally done in this way. Complaints to a local law enforcement office aren't generally then used to scour the books for some potentially applicable law. For this reason, Mallott is suing the three arresting officers for violating his civil rights.

Mellott filed a civil-rights lawsuit late Wednesday in Urbana federal court, claiming the three arresting officers knew or should have known that flag burning has been a protected means of political protest for almost 30 years. He says they violated his civil rights by arresting him. Mellott seeks compensatory damages and a court order that the Illinois flag-desecration statute is unconstitutional. He is represented by Rebecca Glenberg with the Roger Baldwin Foundation of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Open dissent is the highest form of American patriotism,” Mellott said in a statement. “And it was a frightening display of irony that on the Fourth of July, I should be taken from my workplace to sit in a county jail for exercising this liberty.”

It's difficult to see how this lawsuit isn't a winner. The Illinois state law is, on its face, flatly unconstitutional. That it was enacted decades after this question was decided says everything about the Illinois legislature and the rise of nationalism nationally and nothing about whether or not it might be remotely legal or enforceable. For Mellott to have been arrested and held for hours in a zealous attempt to punish protected speech, and on Independence Day no less, is about as blatant example of an infringement on the First Amendment of which I can think.

29 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:06pm

    Burning is an approved method of flag disposal, although surly not done by Bryton Mellott exactly as the VFW recommends.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:22pm

      My understanding from Boy Scouts and whatnot was that, following procedure, you cut the flag into its components (stripes, stars, field), at which point, it's no longer technically a "flag", just pieces of fabric, and thus, before the court ruling, you weren't burning a flag, just some old fabric.

      Or something. It's been a while, and my troop never handled that anyway, at least not while I was in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:17pm

        Re:

        I have participated in many flag burning ceremonies with the Boy scouts - the ENTIRE flag goes in as one piece - usually held above the fire on both sides of the pit and slowly lowered into the fire.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:19pm

        Re:

        Yeah, that's not creepy at all. It's as if they think the flag is some sort of mystical, magical, sacred object. It's not. What is sacred is the freedom of speech.

        I wish I could find a clip of Scott Thompson in a Kids in the Hall skit, blowing his nose in the Canadian flag while mocking Americans for their deification of their flag. So funny, so delightfully mean-spirited.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:12pm

    I don't understand people that get so offended by flag burning. It's precisely that sense of outrage that gives flag burning such power.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:47pm

      Re:

      It's extra funny when you think about it.

      Burning a flag can be seen as expressing the freedom to do so, to show that the freedoms available in the country reach even to the point of burning a symbol of the country, to thumb your nose at those in charge, a freedom that is not available in the more repressive countries making it all the more important and valuable.

      The people objecting to the activity and trying to ban it are actually the ones attacking the freedoms available in the country and making it seem so pathetic that it can't stand up to someone making such a simple statement, meaning they are doing the exact opposite of what they think they are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:15pm

    He is suing the wrong people. If the law is on the books, then the police can and should engorce it. It is up to the legislative branch to remove laws that are not calid or ruled unconstitutional.

    The lawsuit could fail on tgat point alone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:30pm

      Re:

      He is suing the correct people. They admitted researching a reason to arrest him. Without the OK from the local prosecutor, enforcing an unconstitutional law is by default removing rights of the people being arrested. I have no doubt a half decent lawyer could in turn find a dozen laws these officers broke by detaining him and removing his rights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:38pm

      Re:

      That strikes me as an 'I was just following orders' excuse.

      If the police 'knew or should have known' that the law wasn't constitutional then enforcing it wasn't constitutional or legal, and given the activity had been ruled to be constitutional for 30 years according to the defense it's not like it was a recent ruling that they might have missed, meaning they were 'enforcing' a law that they most certainly should have known that wasn't legal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:03pm

      Re:

      By that argument, if a corrupt legislature passed a law commanding police to just randomly kill people, it would be morally okay for police to do so.

      Unjust laws should not be enforced and police will be judged by the reasonableness of juries if they do something wrong (if a prosecutor ever lets the charges go to trial). They don't get Nuremberg defenses for unjust actions (unless the prosecutor is a dick, which sadly happens too often).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:40pm

    The law is the law. If it was on the books when he was arrested, the arrest is fine. There's nothing wrong with police researching the law. How do you expect the police to learn and know about what laws exist that they need to enforce if they can't look it up. It'd be like saying a defence attourney not be allowed to look up past cases, or an engineer not be allowed to look at reference books.

    If you feel a law is unconstitutional, you challenge it. If you feel a law is not unconstitutional, but is still unfair, you petition law makers to change it. You don't go around suing the enforcers of the law hoping to get a big fat payday.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:44pm

      Re:

      >If you feel a law is unconstitutional, you challenge it.

      Read the story again, this part already happened.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:55pm

      Re:

      Unless the officers arrested him in the act of flag burning, they would need a warrant to do so. The law was known to be unconstitutional and unenforceable at the time it was written. Officers are shielded from prosecution only when they stay in the bounds of enforcement. When they start researching their own reasons to excuse arresting people, they have moved into the vigilante side of justice.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:36pm

      Re:

      The law is the law. If it was on the books when he was arrested, the arrest is fine.

      So any officer can sit outside an abortion clinic and arrest the doctors every time they perform an abortion, then wait for the DA to drop the charges and do it again the next day? I think not.

      It's not just a matter of "feeling" the law is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has made a ruling. OK, that decision wasn't on this exact law (because it didn't exist yet), but it's fairly clear that it is unconstitutional to prohibit flag burning.

      I'm also less sympathetic because this wasn't in the heat of the moment. It wasn't "oh, someone is burning a flag in front of me right now and I have to decide whether to arrest them right now". If the officer has the time to calmly research that the law exists, he has the time to look into its constitutionality.

      It'd be like saying a defence attourney not be allowed to look up past cases, or an engineer not be allowed to look at reference books.

      It would be like an engineer reusing the plans for the Tecumseh Narrows bridge and then wondering why everyone was so upset with the result. It's a known bad. As far as your attorney example goes... well, there's a reason why they declined to prosecute, and that's because attorneys generally aren't allowed to argue contrary to established Supreme Court precedent, unless they have a good reason. (I think the NLRB just got sanctions issued against them from an appeals court for bringing cases where precedent had already been established against them.)

      Perhaps Illinois should published an annotated version of the law, which includes things like relevant court rulings, similar to what Wisconsin does. Perhaps that would prevent this sort of thing from happening.

      If you feel a law is unconstitutional, you challenge it.

      By filing this lawsuit, he's doing just that. I guess the arrest actually makes that easier for him, since now he undoubtedly has standing.

      Also, if you're an officer and you feel someone has broken the law at some point in the past but there's no particular urgency, get an arrest warrant. Otherwise, expect to get sued if it turns out you relied on a known bad law.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:15pm

        Re: Re:

        They are police officers not lawyer. Do you expect them to be fully versed in ever court decision at every level?

        It's way more logical to sue the state that left an unconstitutional law on the books. That is the point of negligence that should be actionable.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:27pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, I expect them to know about the first admentment though. You know the one that's number one for a reason?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:32pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          If someone is going to be put in a position of enforcing the laws I don't think it's asking much for them to be able to understand those laws and think before bringing them to bear against someone. If there was a law in a particular area stating that it was illegal to be a member of an unpopular religion would you be arguing that the police were within their duties to bring someone in under those circumstances, even when it would be blatantly clear that such a law wasn't constitutional?

          And this is not a case of some other random court in the middle of no-where saying that flag burning is acceptable, it's the gorram US Supreme Court saying it in 1989, so it's not like it's a radical idea that only just made it through the courts.

          "It's not my job to think about the laws, only enforce whatever's on the books" is just as rubbish as "I was only following orders". Personal responsibility does not go out the window simply because someone or something in the case of a law says so, if anything it increases the more power and authority someone has.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:40pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Do you expect them to be fully versed in ever court decision at every level?"

          The officer who did that research had enough time to figure out if the state of Illinois had a law against burning the American flag. With that kind of time on his hands, he could have also checked into whether an arrest under that law would be constitutional. Even a call to the district attorney would have been an effective buffer against making an unlawful arrest. That he failed to do even that should be held against him, and he absolutely should have been held accountable for his actions.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:44pm

    maybe its just me but “Open dissent is the highest form of American patriotism,” rings extremely hollow.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:55pm

      Re:

      How so? The First Amendment is all about being able to say what you want, up to and including dissenting opinions.

      Questioning authority and pushing back when you feel it's gone to far has it's roots all the way back to the revolutionary war and start of the country itself, so I'd say the ides of open dissent being in line with 'american patriotism' is pretty spot on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:00pm

        Re: Re:

        That was the old America. The new and "improved" America gives lip service to rights and freedoms, but the giant asterisk of information that you have to mentally add, detailing when and how it doesn't apply, far surpasses the original document.

        Constitution free Zones only exist in the minds of lawyers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:07pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Ah yes, silly me I forgot the 'Murican mindset, where 'rights' are graciously granted or withheld at the whim of those in charge, and those same people and institutions are always right, and never to be challenged or objected to.

          'A good citizen is a compliant citizen' after all.

          (To be clear the sarcasm isn't aimed at you, but the stupid idea that some seem to have that those in charge can do no wrong.)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Another Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:02pm

      Re:

      It's just you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:54pm

      Re:

      "Each of you, for himself or herself, by himself or herself, and on his or her own responsibility, must speak. It is a solemn and weighty responsibility and not lightly to be flung aside at the bullying of pulpit, press, government or politician. Each must decide for himself or herself alone what is right and what is wrong, which course is patriotic and which isn’t. You cannot shirk this and be a man, to decide it against your convictions is to be an unqualified and inexcusable traitor. It is traitorous both against yourself and your country.

      Let men label you as they may, if you alone of all the nation decide one way, and that way be the right way by your convictions of the right, you have done your duty by yourself and by your country, hold up your head for you have nothing to be ashamed of."
      — Mark Twain, from "Glances at History (suppressed.) Date, 9th century", found in "The Bible According to Mark Twain"

      "It doesn’t matter what the press says. It doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. It doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. Republics are founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe in. no matter the odds or consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move. Your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world: 'No, you move.'"
      — Captain America, *Amazing Spider-Man #537*

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ivanwolf (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:26pm

    Unconstitutional laws

    There are a lot of states with unconstitutional laws on the books. When a law is declared unconstitutional, it doesn't automatically get taken off the books, but it does become unenforceable. The officer that decided to try to find something to arrest him for went into that area of laws that he should have reasonably known that it was unenforceable, therefore he did violate the rights of Mr Mellott.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:31pm

    Congrats to the people that made threats and complained to the police. You just made the victim lots of money. Now to determine if the government, er tax payer, is paying or the officers must personally pay.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:31pm

    Keep in mind

    Keep in mind when dealing with police, you might beat the rap, but you'll never beat the ride. Had the statute not been on the books despite being unconstitutional, they would have "smelled suspicious substance thought to be marijuana" on his person and taken him in for that.

    I've seen cases where police phone in "anonymous tips" to each other just so they can arrest someone that otherwise they had no probable cause, while using that same call to obtain a warrant to search their residence.

    The only way I see this sort of abuse being curbed is to stop allowing police unions to mandate absolute immunity for officers. It is true that there is a downside to that: A cop that is pretty sure something is hinky and it turns out it's not will be held to account as well.

    The dividing edge of that razor question is whether or not it's worth letting those questionable situations be decided in favor of law and order, or in favor of civil rights. I'm in favor of rights, but I'm quite sure a number would go with "arrest 'em all, let the judge sort it out".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TripMN, 23 Jan 2017 @ 7:40pm

    What happened to feigning ignorance of the law?

    Am I the only one that finds it darkly humorous that this seems to be a case where a cop is actually researching and showing knowledge of the law rather than using the excuse of not knowing the law when it comes to dealing with a member of the public?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


