 
<< Database CIA Claimed Too Difficult To Compile...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Tue, Jan 24th 2017 11:48am


Filed Under:
fingerprints, photographs, privacy



Why Making A Peace Sign In Public Is Now A Security Risk

from the and-not-just-for-political-reasons dept

The British have a number of traditions. Some, such as drinking tea, are famous around the world. Less well-known is a habit of revealing highly-confidential information by carrying pieces of paper in public that photographers using long-focus lenses are able to snap and then magnify to read. The Guardian wrote an entire article on the subject, detailing how numerous embarrassing leaks occurred in the UK because people forgot to put the documents they were holding in some kind of opaque folder. On one occasion, an anti-terror operation had to be brought forward when Britain's most senior counterterrorism officer walked around with top secret documents on display -- a blunder that cost him his job.

This mistake is so common that there are notices by the door of the UK Prime Minister's residence at Number 10 Downing Street reminding people not to walk out with confidential material that is exposed. The fact that there is a photographer with a long-focus lens who hangs around outside No 10 in the hope that they do precisely that shows how often they ignore this warning.

Although the Brits have practically turned this activity into another weird sport alongside cricket, it's not unknown in the US. For example, the following happened at the end of November last year:

Potential Donald Trump cabinet pick Kris Kobach accidentally leaked Department of Homeland Security plans when posing for a press photograph with the president-elect. Using photo editing tools, a zoomed-in view on the documents being carried by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reveals a plan to put Trump’s hard-line immigration platform into practice.
Aside from the carelessness of the people involved, the problem has arisen because long-focus lenses are now so powerful and commonly-deployed that it is relatively easy to capture a high-quality image of an exposed document so that its contents can be read. That's a problem that will only get worse as camera technology advances, especially combined with digital enhancement techniques. If this story on the BBC's website is to be believed, it's not just documents that are now at risk as a result:
A Japanese researcher says doing the peace sign in a photo could lead to your fingerprints being stolen.

They might be easy to recreate if your digits are "in focus with strong lighting".

That claim is from Isao Echizen, from the National Institute of Informatics (NIII), who says prints could then be made "widely available".
That's clearly a big problem at a time when fingerprints are increasingly being used to unlock digital devices, and to provide access to sensitive data. The British experience shows it's hard enough to shield confidential papers; keeping fingerprints out of high-resolution photos seems like an impossible task.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

5 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    pegr, 24 Jan 2017 @ 11:50am

    Biometrics

    Biometrics are usernames, not passwords.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 11:52am

    Time to stop using fingerprints for authentication, then

    Every technology has its day.

    If fingerprints can be read at a distance, they're no longer useful for authentication.

    So, stop using them. We have plenty of better options anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 12:15pm

      Re: Time to stop using fingerprints for authentication, then

      Yup; Nippleprints. Most people keep those covered, so they should be secure. And we can reuse the same infrastructure - readers built into laptops and phones. The icons may have to change.

      BTW, people's lips match their nipple color. Good luck trying to look anyone in the face for the rest of today.

      Ask me about two-factor authentication!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 12:16pm

      Re: Time to stop using fingerprints for authentication, then

      "We have plenty of better options anyway."

      Such as?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Database CIA Claimed Too Difficult To Compile...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

11:48 Why Making A Peace Sign In Public Is Now A Security Risk (5)
10:45 Database CIA Claimed Too Difficult To Compile For FOIA Requesters Released In Full On CIA Website (6)
10:40 Daily Deal: Machine Learning with Python Course and E-Book Bundle (0)
09:40 New Protectionist Virginia Law Would Keep Residents From Better Broadband (8)
08:35 Perfect 10 Loses Once Again, Sets More Good Copyright Precedent (7)
06:30 Outgoing FCC Boss Reminds Trump Supporters That Net Neutrality Is Good For Them, Too (35)
03:23 FBI Seeks To Massage Lousy FOIA Response Times, Deter Requesters By Calling All Responses Over 50 Pages 'Complex' (8)

Monday

16:57 Arrested Flag Burner Sues Arresting Officers (87)
14:40 Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns, With 'Trustful,' 'Cautious,' And 'Paranoid' Modes (21)
13:08 South Korea Joins The Club That Uses Video Game Footage To Proclaim Themselves Awesome At War (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.