Chinese Officials With Government Access To Every Kind Of Personal Data Are Selling It Online
from the with-great-power-comes-great-corruption dept
Back in 2015, Techdirt wrote about a government project in China that involves "citizen scores," a rating system that will serve as a measure of a person's political compliance. The authorities aim to do that by drawing on the huge range of personal data that we all generate in our daily use of the Internet. The data would be scooped up from various public and private services and fed into an algorithm to produce an overall citizen score that could be used to reward the obedient and punish the obstreperous. Naively, we might suppose that only authoritarian governments could ever obtain all that highly-revealing information, but an article from supchina.com reveals that is far from the case. It discusses some great journalism from Guangzhou's Southern Metropolis Daily, whose reporters documented their success in buying every kind of personal data about colleagues from "tracking" services advertised online:
For a modest fee of 700 yuan, or about 100 dollars, the reporters were able to obtain an astonishing array of information based on one colleague's personal ID number, including a full history of hotel rooms checked into, airline flights taken, internet cafes visited, border entries and exits, apartment rentals, real estate holdings -- even deposit records from the country's four major banks.
The article points out the inevitable conclusion from this journalistic investigation: officials within the government who have ready access to this personal information are happy to sell it to anyone for low prices, no questions asked. It's possible some of the databases have been hacked by outsiders, but it seems unlikely that online break-ins could make enough of them accessible, enough of the time. Corrupt officials with continuous access would be a more reliable source for these tracking services, of which there are hundreds. Supchina.com concludes:
But that wasn't all. The reporters were also able to purchase live location data on another colleague's mobile phone, pinpointing their position with disturbing accuracy.
We often imagine China as having the kind of centralized authoritarian system that might be capable of implementing a watertight and monolithic system of digital social controls. And certainly, in the digital age, there is merit in the idea that an expansive hold on big data may possess the key to political power. But as data becomes ever more precious, securing this resource could become virtually impossible -- particularly in a system like China's, which lacks adequate legal and political protections.
That's an important point that's often overlooked. As well as the immense power that mass surveillance confers on the authorities, it also creates a wonderful resource for corrupt officials to access and sell. It would be naive in the extreme to think that this is only a problem for China, and that it won't happen with the ever-widening surveillance systems that Western nations want to set up. It's yet another reason not to build them in the first place.
I hardly feel sorry for them. I am having more than enough trouble with my own government!
Re:
You know you deserve it.
Re: Re:
On the individual level whether or not YOU or I deserve it is indeterminate and a pointless foray on who is to blame. It is the collective actions of the citizens that dictates government direction and NOT the individual.
Therefore, the guilt will always a collective one, but not necessarily an individual one depending upon the actions of each individual. This is where the quote comes into play, because regardless of your individual guilt or actions we all share responsibility for the actions of government regardless.
I "could" deserve it, but you need far more information to understand if that is true or not. A wise person will understand these things straight away, but a fool will not.
Hello again Joseph
Ah good old poisoning the well, 'If you're smart you'll agree with me, if you're a fool you won't.'
You were doing decently enough before you slipped in that last bit, leading me to wonder if you like undermining your own arguments for some reason, or perhaps you just like throwing out insults and don't care what it does to any argument you might present.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
No, still demand, as various government agencies and their 'Collect it all' mindsets have made clear there's plenty of people and groups out there that want it all, for 'just in case' reasons if nothing else.
Re: Re:
Pervasive surveillance is a sword of damocles that invisibly pressures people to be as uninteresting as possible.
Looks like as those SciFi stories about people in the future being giant heads with atrophied bodies leading completely beige lives might have been on to something after all.
'Corruption, noun: What happens in other countries'
It would be naive in the extreme to think that this is only a problem for China, and that it won't happen with the ever-widening surveillance systems that Western nations want to set up. It's yet another reason not to build them in the first place.
Nonsense, it's happening there because China is filled to the brim with commie-criminal-terrorists, such a system would never be abused in the Holy US of A because our politicians and government agencies are filled with nothing less than genius saints, every one of them a nominee for a Nobel Prize and a confirmed vegan pacifist.
To err or give in to corruption is part of human nature, but here in the Holy Empire we vote in only those that surpass humanity and such petty concerns, so any worry over such base activities taking place here is utterly without support and downright Un-American, which of course no proper citizen would ever even consider doing.
Re: 'Corruption, noun: What happens in other countries'
Re: Re: 'Corruption, noun: What happens in other countries'
Quite right, even if the impossible happened and a politician that was less than absolutely perfect managed to slip through and remain undetected, the flawless legal system would without fail prevent them from causing any damaage, which just makes it even more clear that so much as mentioning the possibility is completely and utterly Un-American and an indication of a seriously warped, perhaps even communist mindset.
....
Oh wait, this is China we're talking about. Never mind.
Backwards
Here in the USA, we do it right: the private sector sells personal information to government officials for HUGE prices, no questions asked.
