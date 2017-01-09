Congressman Appoints Himself Censor, Removes Painting Critical Of Cops From Congressional Halls
I guess it's up to one Congressman to decide what is or isn't (acceptable) art.
A Republican congressman took matters into his own hands Friday and personally removed a painting depicting police officers as pigs that a colleague had allowed to be displayed at the U.S. Capitol complex.
“I was angry,” Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., told FoxNews.com. “I’ve seen the press [reporting] on this for about a week or so. … I’m in the Marine Corps. If you want it done, just call us.”
Hunter said he walked over to the artwork Friday morning with a few colleagues and unscrewed it. He then delivered it to the office of Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., the congressman whose office had allowed the piece to be displayed. The painting, hanging since June, was done by a high school student who had won Clay’s annual Congressional Art competition.
Can't get legislators off their asses to pass a budget in a timely manner or, I don't know, step up to do anything about the DOJ's Rule 41 changes, but you can count on them to apply long-dormant self-motivation to personal agendas.
Rep. Hunter, offended on behalf of
an entire nation unions offended on behalf of their members, saw to it that painting, which the police unions bitched at length about, was removed from the public eye. Not that there was any outrage shown by a majority of constituents, who most likely first heard about this painting after it was removed. Here's the most offending part of the painting, as captured by the Independent Journal Review.
Coming to the defense of powerful, armed men and women who possess the power to stop and/or detain people for violating imaginary laws is the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. In the demand letter posted to its website, the ALADS refers to the painting as a "piece of hate," before going on and on and on about how the nation owes law enforcement its undying support.
Everyone should be alarmed when those whose job it is to fight crime on a daily basis are being depicted as pigs. Why do otherwise reasoned individuals-despite evidence before them to the contrary-become reflexively critical of police? How can a member of Congress jump to the twisted conclusion that it is okay to hang a painting that adds to the divide in our country and attacks law enforcement? Public safety requires a strong two-way partnership. At a time of our country facing rising crime and a shortage of those willing to work the streets as police officers and deputy sheriffs, we need to make it clear that depictions of law enforcement officers as pigs in our Nation's Capital are not acceptable. The dedicated men and women who put on a uniform daily, who serve to protect our communities, deserve all the support the community can possibly provide.
I assume "everyone" is just supposed to remain in their current state of alarm, since police being depicted as pigs went mainstream nearly a half-century ago. The implication of the rest of the paragraph is that anything less than full-fledged support of the law enforcement community divides nations and causes staffing shortages. And presumably ALADS believes any criticism of police is "reflexive," and not at all based on actual law enforcement actions and activities.
The same goes for the other law enforcement unions whose feelings were hurt by a high school student's artwork -- one that was informed by the aftershocks of the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO.
In an earlier statement calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove it, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York, and the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose Police Officers Associations said: “This false narrative portrays law enforcement professionals as posing a danger to the very communities we serve. That is untrue and this ‘art’ reinforces this false narrative and is disrespectful on so many levels.”
That's an interesting take -- one that suggests law enforcement officers pose no danger to the people they serve.
So, based on a new set of false narratives, one periodically-attentive Congressional rep has appointed himself censor... not for the good of the public at large, but for the good a certain subset of the public -- and subset of public servants -- who just couldn't accept the idea that some people don't view them as heroes.
Head, meet desk
Why do otherwise reasoned individuals-despite evidence before them to the contrary-become reflexively critical of police?
Pretty sure it's the 'evidence before them' that causes people to be 'reflexively critical of the police', in particular the police unions which are 'reflexively defensive of police', no matter what they do, and making it clear that they prioritize their own over the public.
How can a member of Congress jump to the twisted conclusion that it is okay to hang a painting that adds to the divide in our country and attacks law enforcement?
Likewise, if he wants to talk about the 'divide' between the police and the public he needs only look into a mirror, and his beloved boys and girls in blue who decided to treat the public as the enemy and act accordingly. Or the legal system which bends over backwards to give them 'rights' that members of the public could only dream of.
Public safety requires a strong two-way partnership.
In which case maybe tell the police to stop treating the public as the enemy and stop defending the absolute worst among you. Just a suggestion. If the public doesn't feel like it can trust the police a 'partnership' isn't going to happen.
At a time of our country facing rising crime...
The FBI would beg to differ, but hey, what do they know right?
... we need to make it clear that depictions of law enforcement officers as pigs in our Nation's Capital are not acceptable.
Because nothing supports a 'strong, two-way partnership' like saying one side isn't allowed to be criticized.
The dedicated men and women who put on a uniform daily, who serve to protect our communities, deserve all the support the community can possibly provide.
They get as much support as they earn. If that's not 'enough' then it's on them to demonstrate that they deserve more.
Re: Head, meet desk
The FBI's decreasing crime stats refer to old outdated notions of crime.
Rep. Duncan Hunter is referring to the modern concept of crime. That is, criticizing the police state or any of its apparatus.
Re: Head, meet desk
However, I definitely do blame internal investigators, high ranking officers, prosecutors and judges for not sanctioning misconduct properly. That would be their job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1) Police have guns. Republicans instinctively protect *anything* to do with guns.
(you could stop right there, but...)
2) Police represent law and order. The incoming president says he's the L&O president, so they want to stay on his good side, by any means necessary - to include cowering. Cops have pretty big unions, too ... and unions of (preferably uniformed) gun-wielding people are attractive parts of the Republican constituency and must be pandered to.
(you could stop right here too, but...)
3) Republicans have nothing better to do that 'work' on wedge issues and/or naming post offices since over the past decade or more in Washington they've proven an inability to govern collaboratively, generate new ideas, or govern generally.
(okay, done now.)
Re:
(you could stop right there, but...)
2) Police represent law and order. The incoming president says he's the L&O president, so they want to stay on his good side, by any means necessary - to include cowering. Cops have pretty big unions, too ... and unions of (preferably uniformed) gun-wielding people are attractive parts of the Republican constituency and must be pandered to. I thought Democrats liked the Unions, why all the hate?
(you could stop right here too, but...)
3) Democrats have nothing better to do than 'work' on wedge issues and/or naming streets after SJW's since over the past decade or more in Washington they've proven an inability to govern collaboratively, generate new ideas, or govern generally.
(okay, done now.)
Despite the fact that your post is pure insulting flamebait I am certain the TD community will flag it fast...
Re: Re:
2.) Police unions represent only the interests of the police, and as such, they often do whatever it takes to make the police look good no matter what. They will do anything to paint anyone killed or harmed by police as criminals deserving of that violence. They will defend corrupt and violent officers until and unless definitive proof of guilt arises – and even then, the unions will do anything to keep that officer from facing stiff consequences. I would respect the police unions more if they tried harder to improve policing and backed off of trying to paint all police officers as lily-white angels from Heaven.
3.) Congressional Republicans spent the past six years blocking everything they could from the Obama administration, including the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice. Republicans in North Carolina just tried to revoke as much power from incoming governor Roy Cooper because he is a Democrat. If you want to insult Democrats over obstinance and partisanship in government, you might want to look at how bipartisan Republicans have been since the 2008 election of President Barack Obama.
And as for the whole "SJWs and wedge issues" thing: Do you believe we need not protect the civil rights of transgender people? Do you believe we have no need to address the continued discrimination of racial, gender, and sexual minorities? People can care about more than one thing at a time. And while I will admit that liberals have focused more on "social issues" than economic ones as of late, addressing the former can help address the latter as well. (I will also admit that Democrats do need to do a better job of addressing economic issues of differing demographics. White people and Black people do not have the same "economic anxieties", after all.)
So, does this satisfy your need for a comment that is not flamebait?
Re: Re: Re:
On 2.)... so... A Union doing its job... shocker there! When YOU and the rest of you "not our fault for our votes/representatives" citizens finally realize that "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves" come back and talk at me.
On 3.) Because no Democrat has ever done the same? Get your head out of the sand, you are clearly okay with democrats doing this but not republicans? Hypocrisy is a nasty thing friend. Stop that. Government was setup so that these things can happen for a reason. I like it when both parties are fighting so much that things cannot get done. Because when they do agree with each other, it is usually for the WORSE not the better.
On the SJW thing. It's not about protecting rights, it is about discriminating against people that think differently under the "guise of equality". You cannot bring about equality by disparaging any side. Discrimination will never go away because SJW keep creating it as part of their solution to destroy it. It's called a catch-22, look it up, there is even a wiki page on it!
"So, does this satisfy your need for a comment that is not flamebait?" No, the comment was clearly flamebait... I am just making a point that there are certain types of bigotry that is more okay here than others, in regards to the TD community.
If you want equality great, I do as well... but it must be approached from the lens of Liberty. Not more inequality by marginalizing others to elevate the down trodden.
but totally cool with shooting a dude that looks like a dog?
Re:
That's okay. The general population is just a bunch of dogs. The decent ones all joined the force.
Re:
Constitution
Re: Constitution
Doesn't count. He had his fingers crossed.
well, day-am...
Techdirtia ? you on that ? ? ?
tiresome to refute the paramilitary pigs who squeal when even a sidelong glance goes their way...
newsflash to the capo dei capi: you are on the wrong side of logic, the wrong side of morality, and the wrong side of his story; that is why you have a difficult time recruiting sociopaths...
hardly news to bitch das piggies are 'protecting and serving' the interests of the 1%, not the 99%; but it has become plainer now the velvet glove has come off the iron fist of Empire...
the abuse has escalated such that you can't even count on your white privilege to protect you from police riots... when even pwecious white slaves of Empire are getting jacked up, *now* police abuse is a thing...
Would the government be ok with a painting in the same building that showed a group of people as their stereotype of robbing gas stations?
Everyday we hear about different groups demanding and getting the removal of flags, paintings, monuments, etc...
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
and the government HATES competition.
Every time they bring up the # cops killed in the US
Gotta do a barrel roll against unarmed children in swimsuits, of course.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io1UADruF2k
"963 people killed by police in 2016"
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/police-shootings-2016/
"991 people killed by police in 2015"
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/police-shootings/
"73 LEOs killed by gunfire, stabbed or hit by a vehicle in 2016"
https://www.odmp.org/search/year?year=2016
"49 LEOs killed by gunfire, stabbed or hit by a vehicle in 2016"
https://www.odmp.org/search/year?year=2015
Good!
Things hung in government buildings tend to make people believe that the government supports these things.
It is no more appropriate to have police depicted as pigs as it would to have African Americans depicted as monkeys... or any other slur, racial or otherwise.
Both are freedom of expression, but neither are appropriate in a government building.
Re: Good!
Re: Re: Good!
Congress will never lack these things, ever. Regardless of it being posted in a painting or it proceeding forth from someones twitter account.
Re: Good!
Depicting police as pigs is the result of police behavior.
The monkey depiction is not the result of any action of African Americans.
If the mythical "good cops" are so offended by this, then they should work to police their own ranks before they police everyone else. The "good cops" are represented to the public by the worst actions of the bad cops.
People want to be protected from crime. Police were once respected. Now the public fears the police. What changed? It can't be the criminals who changed the public perception. Criminal activity would reinforce the appeal of having police around. So whose actions made the public distrust the police?
This artwork is a reasonable social commentary. Like all commentary that points out ugly truths that offend the powerful and well connected, removing it from view won't make the underlying public resentment go away. Removing it in fact makes the police and those who removed it look worse, not better. Why aren't they working to change the underlying causes that led to the creation of such artwork?
Lol no. You are doing your goddamn job, being paid for it and you knew about the risks when you took it. Let's talk about how the nation owes doctors? Or engineers for not letting things collapse? Or goddamn waste collection employees for not letting your yard become a stinky pile of garbage?
I hate when some morons that are merely doing their job (!!!) keep whining about their oh-so-high-importance. Every single profession is important. If you want to glorify one at least pick teachers/professors. You'd be a dumb donkey if it wasn't for them and we'd still be in the Middle Ages.
Re:
Dear confresss critters
Why the flame piece? You should stick to tech related articles and leave this flaming to Salon or some other trash sites that doesn't offer anything other than emotional phishing.
Re:
1st Amendment? You serious bro?
This whole kerfuffle is nothing more than a family arguing over what gets stuck to the front of the family refrigerator.
Re: Re:
Re:
See we can be petty too.
Perhaps true, but what was Clays agenda? Does every winner get displayed at the Capitol or did he just pick this one?
Re:
not a t ypo?
Problem is, it's been "dying support". Which is what's being criticized.
Oath of Office?
Not all cops are PIGS. I do think the biggest problem is the UNIONS!!! It's because of police unions, bad cops are kept protected and it makes everyone else look bad. The same holds true with Teacher's. There are BAD teacher's which are also protected by the Unions. Are all teacher's bad? No!!!!
Unions were a good thing early on but like anything, over time they grow larger and larger and more corrupted, just like Government.
Safe topics?
Agree
