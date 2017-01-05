Ad Industry Wants New FCC Broadband Privacy... >>
<< Single Choke Point Problems: Apple Removes NY...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jan 5th 2017 10:35am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: VPNSecure

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Keep your information safe while browsing with the $39 unlimited subscription to VPNSecure. You can connect up to 5 devices at once to any of their servers in over 46 countries. VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded, and they provide a warrant canary as well.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Ad Industry Wants New FCC Broadband Privacy... >>
<< Single Choke Point Problems: Apple Removes NY...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:47 Indian High Court Blocks Rent-Seeking Collection Societies From Seeking Any More Rent (0)
10:40 Ad Industry Wants New FCC Broadband Privacy Rules Gutted Because, Uh, Free Speech! (9)
10:35 Daily Deal: VPNSecure (0)
08:29 Single Choke Point Problems: Apple Removes NY Times App From Chinese App Store After Chinese Gov't Complains (13)
06:32 AT&T Already Backing Off Its Biggest Time Warner Merger Promise: Cheaper TV (36)
03:33 Putin's Adviser Says Russia Must Be Ready To Disconnect Itself From The Global Internet (11)

Wednesday

23:02 Great: Now Wall Street Is Funding Speculative Corporate Sovereignty Claims For A Share Of The Spoils (19)
16:55 Chicago Field Museum Decides To Embrace Cross-Promotion Instead Of Trademark Protectionism With Brewery (8)
14:46 Facebook Censors Art Historian's Photo Of Neptune's Statue-Penis (35)
13:02 Defense Department Oversight Finds More Evidence Of Retaliation Against Whistleblowers (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.