Failures

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jan 6th 2017 6:36am


Failures
blackouts, broadcasters, cable, contracts, cord cutting



Utterly Tone Deaf To Cord Cutting, Cable Contract Feuds And Blackouts Skyrocket

from the utterly-unsustainable dept

We've noted for years that as broadcasters and cable companies bicker over new programming contracts, already-annoyed customers are left in a lurch. Usually these feuds go something like this: a broadcaster demands a huge rate increase for the exact same content. The cable company balks, and the content is usually pulled out of the cable lineup. Customers aren't given any sort of refund for this missing content, they're just inundated with PR pitches from both sides trying to get them pissed at the other guy. Ultimately a new, confidential contract is struck, and the rate hikes are then passed on to the consumer.

In short, consumers are repeatedly punished with blackouts and petty PR bitching between companies incapable of responsibly signing new contracts, after which they get a lovely new price hike. It's no wonder that 2016 was a record year for cord cutting.

Utterly oblivious to the self-immolation that comes from pissing off an already historically unsatisfied customer base, cable providers and broadcasters are already doubling down on this dysfunction in 2017. In just the last few weeks, countless pay TV customers have lost access to content they're paying for, whether it's Bonneville International blocking Dish customer access to a local NBC affiliate in large parts of Idaho, DirecTV users temporarily losing access to 33 Hearst Stations, or Frontier customers losing access to Sinclair Broadcasting stations after the broadcaster demanded a 200% price hike.

The American Television Alliance, a coalition of mostly cable companies, was quick to point out that 2017 is on record to see more of these types of feuds than ever before, as broadcasters continue to push for rate hikes that neither consumers nor cable companies are willing to pay for. It's an utterly unsustainable business model to be sure, though the Alliance is quick to lay the lion's share of the blame, quite correctly, at the feet of broadcasters:
"Broadcasters ambushed innocent consumers on New Year’s Day with a tidal wave of television blackouts," said American Television Alliance national spokesman Trent Duffy. "Broadcast tycoons have brazenly and deliberately hijacked pay TV viewers once again, holding college football bowl games, the last weekend of the NFL’s regular season and network premiers for ransom in a naked ploy to extract more money from consumers."
Of course, cable providers aren't innocent little daisies either. While they may be a prisoner to broadcaster rates, they often impose rate hikes on service at every conceivable opportunity as well, whether it's higher fees to rent a cable box or digital signal converter, fees to pay your bill in person or via the phone, hidden obnoxious fees used to falsely advertise a lower price, or broadband usage caps and overage fees designed to seek out their pound of flesh from another area of the consumer wallet.

Again, this simply isn't sustainable. If the cable industry wants to seriously fight back against cord cutting and slimmer streaming alternatives, it needs to begin more seriously competing on channel bundle flexibility and price, something the sector as a whole appears to be incapable of realizing. As such, cord cutting and cord trimming (streamlining your cable package) are self-inflicted wounds from an industry so terrified of killing its precious legacy TV cash cow, it's actually accelerating the demise of its traditional customer base by doubling down on pissing them off.
Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 6:48am

    Bye bye, free TV.

    The ultimate goal of the broadcasters is to turn broadcast TV into pay TV (still with ads). They've already gotten the government to allow them to charge cable viewers, the others will be next.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 6:49am

    I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017

    They are in big trouble. when my in-laws, who still pay for an AOL account, are talking about cord cutting they are really deep int he hole. I still have a satellite subscription purely because to recreate what I want and to do so while avoiding commercials, would be nearly as expensive. But that is very, very quickly going away. I easily see next year not having that subscription or severely cutting my plan.

    While cable companies fight against broadcaster fee hikes, I also fully expect them to do whatever they can to fight against cord cutters now that they will have a much friendlier FCC.
    I'm thinking everything from forcing modem/wifi rentals, lowering data caps if you do not have a cable/internet bundle to purposefully degrading video quality for cord cutters or even charging electricity style rates that raise during periods of what they feel are high demand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:04am

      Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017

      Well, admittedly a VPN and using a custom DNS (OpenDNS even offers encryption to the requests) will make your traffic incognito to the ISP and it's cheaper than other alternatives but you are right, they can still impose 'advantages' to bundle subscriber that are nothing more than penalties to those who go without the cord. Even if I was in the US I'd love to watch people get utterly screwed. Maybe then they'll wake up to the importance of a functional FCC. I won't hold my breath though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:44am

        Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017

        That depends on the ISP. With some ISPs, other than cable, coming online now, I could see cable ISPs losing out to these other providers not beholden to the cable industry.

        There is one ISP coming to my area soon that will have 75 megs down, and 15 up for $109 a month. Try getting a deal like that from any of the cable companies.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 6:55am

    Well...

    I have no problem with how fast they want to price themselves out of the market.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 6:59am

      Re: Well...

      What I have a problem with is them having government-backed monopolies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        veteran cord-cutter, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:11am

        government-backed monopolies

        "...government-backed monopolies"


        yes, that's precisely the root problem here (lack of market competition)

        the solution is to get government politicians & bureaucrats completely out of the commercial communications market.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:23am

          Re: government-backed monopolies

          Nope. We need government involved in specific regulation.

          Getting them out will not solve any issues at all. This is not some libertarian paradise where when suddenly faced with no politicians at their back everyone will suddenly follow all of the ideas on supply and demand. The barrier to entry for a new ISP or cable provider is so astoundingly high that incredibly few will bother to do so nation wide. Even regionally it will be hard. What is to stop an ISP from saying to a new regional player "no you must bury your own line to get to this house."?

          Then you get to the local non-govt monopolies. I lived in a HOA that had a contract with a specific ISP for all service. They even blocked other options like DSL. If you wanted internet, the only option possible was this incredibly expensive and very slow option. No government politician involved there at all.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:27am

          Re: government-backed monopolies

          Oh dear, we're back to the "corporations will play fair if they're not regulated because of the magical free market" myth again? It's a nice fantasy, but we do have to live in the real world.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:52am

            Re: Re: government-backed monopolies

            But them not playing fair in the magical regulatory myth is better?

            Yea, nice to see that you like other people with different opinions live in the same real world you do.

            You do realize that free market is not the major player in this corrupt environment right now and that it is that regulation you are so keen on that has brought this about?

            The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:05am

              Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies

              How is regulation a myth?

              The free market still makes absolutely no sense with a utility market like the internet or cable. What incentive is there at all for a new player to come in?
              You can reasonably argue for a regulatory free market for a commodity product. Those do tend to self regulate. But for a utility that requires incredibly expensive infrastructure and significantly benefits from a monopoly? Nope.

              You forget that the regionally forced monopolies are a result of the government twiddling its thumbs and not doing anything right? That is where your free market has lead. The availability of multi-ISP markets are a direct result of the government stepping in and forcing competition over current lines.
              Is there bad regulation? Of course. Just look at all of the dumb laws preventing cities from setting up their own ISP.

              You are arguing to throw the house out with the bathwater because termites have gotten into the foundation. Why not fix the regulation and prevent it from political meddling?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              PaulT (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:09am

              Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies

              "But them not playing fair in the magical regulatory myth is better?"

              Regulation can be overhauled, improved, adjusted to fit the current market realities. There is absolutely a problem with how it's been implemented and definitely a problem with how it's enforced (exacerbated by the companies in question bribing and lobbying, by the way). But, something not working well does not mean you dismantle everything and let everyone do what they want. You fix it.

              What's the alternative once the free market fails to make them play fair? You people never state what the alternative to regulation is, other than some pie-in-the-sky version of how everyone will magically do so if nobody intervenes with the market to level the playing field.

              "The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious."

              That's a funny way of spelling "backed by many years of evidence that make the need for some type of regulation obvious". There's centuries of examples of what negative things companies will do in pursuit of profit if left unregulated, across every industry. It doesn't take a genius to work out what will happen in the real world if regulation is dismantled and nothing is put in its place.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:32am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies

                "Regulation can be overhauled, improved, adjusted to fit the current market realities. "

                It can be sure, but has it ever worked long term? Sure, you have an administration that may do some good stuff, but then it's rapidly turned on it's head by the next guy taking office. The government can be bought, as apparent by the shear volume of lobbyists pumping money into the politicians coffers rendering "regulations" useless.

                Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it. In my opinion, if you really ant to fix it, get rid of regulation, and at the same time get rid of government granted monopolies. Let the market fight over it fairly, only the consumers will win.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:40am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies

                  "It can be sure, but has it ever worked long term?"
                  [/me looks at food industry - Yup.]

                  "Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it."

                  Ok so what is your specific solution for the cable industry? Remember you are dealing with an oligopoly here with very high barriers to entry. So "free market" does not work here as it would in a commodity product. How does your specific system prevent the issues we have today?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:09am

          Re: government-backed monopolies

          I can just see a free for all in infrastructure projects, those involving road, pipe or cable networks. The question is just how many roads, pipes, poles and wires will people let cross their land and enter their houses? Remember that everyone requires permitting access for maintenance.

          If you said that the infrastructure should be public property, with services allowed to use it, you might get somewhere.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      mcinsand, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:20am

      you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market

      The problem is that there is no market. The 'providers' put far more effort into buying legislation to keep competitors from creating a market than they ever will invest in customer service.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      mcinsand, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:20am

      you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market

      The problem is that there is no market. The 'providers' put far more effort into buying legislation to keep competitors from creating a market than they ever will invest in customer service.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Vidiot (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:22am

      Re: Well...

      Yes, but... the scary part is their ability to jack up broadband rates to regain lost billings. Dropping your "triple play" package is an invitation to be robbed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timmaguire42 (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:22am

    If it weren't for sports, I might actually forget that cable exists. And streaming options for sports get better every year.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:36am

    "Usually these feuds go something like this: a broadcaster demands a huge rate increase for the exact same content. The cable company balks, and the content is usually pulled out of the cable lineup. Customers aren't given any sort of refund for this missing content, they're just inundated with PR pitches from both sides trying to get them pissed at the other guy. Ultimately a new, confidential contract is struck, and the rate hikes are then passed on to the consumer."

    And when that happens people who have paid and not getting what they pay for then turn to piracy and then broadcasters wonder why piracy is on the increase.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:06am

    One result of this could be people using streaming services based in Europe, which could eventually result in a version of the Commercial Felony Streming Act even more draconian than what Amy Klobuchar tried to get passed in 2010 and 2011.

    There is one service right now, with servers in Holland, for $12/month (if you pay for 6 months) at a time, which gives you the eastern feed of all the major TV networks, a number of popular cable channels, as well as HBO and Showtime.

    If this service should ever get a big following, as a result of the all these disputes, you can almost certainly expect a much broader version of Klobuchar's bill to come up in Congress. Her original bill did not apply to those who viewed content, only those who distributed. If services like this one in Holland catch on, expect a version of the bill that does criminalize viewers as well.

    Because this one service is based in Holland, the operators of the service are only subject to Dutch laws. United States laws do not apply to a website in Holland. This is why I do expect, sometime down the toad, a version of CFSA that criminalizes viewers, as well as those to send the streams, being that the United States has no jurisdiction over a web site based in Holland.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AC, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:23am

    When will Tech Dirt admit this?

    Someone finally decided to stand up to Mike's personal attacks and insults:http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/proclaimed-inventor-email-files-defamation-lawsuit- techdirts-michael-masnick-961008

    Funny how not word about it here on Tech Dirt! Cat got your tongue, Mike?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:35am

      Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?

      Your example is the chucklefuck who claims to have invented email despite the actual inventors indicating otherwise, and has been going around suing anyone he doesn't agree with? That's your shining beacon of openness and honesty?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Almost Anonymous (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:36am

      Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?

      Epic thread derailment right here. Well played, 5/7 troll points.

      Also, I'm sure you'll hear plenty about this lawsuit. I will find it very amusing to have it proved in court who is or isn't the inventor of email.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:40am

      Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?

      Mike & TD get lawsuits all the time, I believe, especially from small minded con artists when he exposes them (IIRC, he usually wins base on facts). A hazard of exposing and criticising liars and frauds, sadly.

      He doesn't write about them generally while they're in progress, unless there's a need to rebut some false claims being made elsewhere. Is this the case here? If not, why do you demand the site write about it? If you're going to claim they're hiding something, I'm sure a list of ongoing legal battles can be produced, if you'd wish to explain what separates them from this one.

      Personally, I'm wondering why the Hollywood Reporter is writing about the lawsuit at all. Other than a hugely tangential link based on the identity of the lawyer, it has nothing to do with their remit at all. Page clicks, I suppose.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TruthHurts (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:45am

    Common Carrier

    Just make *ALL* cell towers, power-poles, cable-lines, fiber-lines, data-hubs common carrier.
    Mandate free access to all of these to any company.
    xx% of all revenue be paid to every company using those resources goes into the maintenance and upgrade pool.
    Companies would only be able to charge exactly what they advertise, if they advertise $35.00 a month, then that is all they can charge, period. That 35 would include all fees, charges, taxes, etc...
    Also, all services provided can only be advertised at the "minimum" data-rate provided, not the lies currently used with their "speeds of *up to* 1Gbit/S". Usage caps would be forbidden.
    Companies accused of violating any of those terms will have their licenses to provide service revoked on the first offense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


