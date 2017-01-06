Utterly Tone Deaf To Cord Cutting, Cable Contract Feuds And Blackouts Skyrocket
We've noted for years that as broadcasters and cable companies bicker over new programming contracts, already-annoyed customers are left in a lurch. Usually these feuds go something like this: a broadcaster demands a huge rate increase for the exact same content. The cable company balks, and the content is usually pulled out of the cable lineup. Customers aren't given any sort of refund for this missing content, they're just inundated with PR pitches from both sides trying to get them pissed at the other guy. Ultimately a new, confidential contract is struck, and the rate hikes are then passed on to the consumer.
In short, consumers are repeatedly punished with blackouts and petty PR bitching between companies incapable of responsibly signing new contracts, after which they get a lovely new price hike. It's no wonder that 2016 was a record year for cord cutting.
Utterly oblivious to the self-immolation that comes from pissing off an already historically unsatisfied customer base, cable providers and broadcasters are already doubling down on this dysfunction in 2017. In just the last few weeks, countless pay TV customers have lost access to content they're paying for, whether it's Bonneville International blocking Dish customer access to a local NBC affiliate in large parts of Idaho, DirecTV users temporarily losing access to 33 Hearst Stations, or Frontier customers losing access to Sinclair Broadcasting stations after the broadcaster demanded a 200% price hike.
The American Television Alliance, a coalition of mostly cable companies, was quick to point out that 2017 is on record to see more of these types of feuds than ever before, as broadcasters continue to push for rate hikes that neither consumers nor cable companies are willing to pay for. It's an utterly unsustainable business model to be sure, though the Alliance is quick to lay the lion's share of the blame, quite correctly, at the feet of broadcasters:
Again, this simply isn't sustainable. If the cable industry wants to seriously fight back against cord cutting and slimmer streaming alternatives, it needs to begin more seriously competing on channel bundle flexibility and price, something the sector as a whole appears to be incapable of realizing. As such, cord cutting and cord trimming (streamlining your cable package) are self-inflicted wounds from an industry so terrified of killing its precious legacy TV cash cow, it's actually accelerating the demise of its traditional customer base by doubling down on pissing them off.
"Broadcasters ambushed innocent consumers on New Year’s Day with a tidal wave of television blackouts," said American Television Alliance national spokesman Trent Duffy. "Broadcast tycoons have brazenly and deliberately hijacked pay TV viewers once again, holding college football bowl games, the last weekend of the NFL’s regular season and network premiers for ransom in a naked ploy to extract more money from consumers."Of course, cable providers aren't innocent little daisies either. While they may be a prisoner to broadcaster rates, they often impose rate hikes on service at every conceivable opportunity as well, whether it's higher fees to rent a cable box or digital signal converter, fees to pay your bill in person or via the phone, hidden obnoxious fees used to falsely advertise a lower price, or broadband usage caps and overage fees designed to seek out their pound of flesh from another area of the consumer wallet.
Again, this simply isn't sustainable. If the cable industry wants to seriously fight back against cord cutting and slimmer streaming alternatives, it needs to begin more seriously competing on channel bundle flexibility and price, something the sector as a whole appears to be incapable of realizing. As such, cord cutting and cord trimming (streamlining your cable package) are self-inflicted wounds from an industry so terrified of killing its precious legacy TV cash cow, it's actually accelerating the demise of its traditional customer base by doubling down on pissing them off.
Bye bye, free TV.
I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
While cable companies fight against broadcaster fee hikes, I also fully expect them to do whatever they can to fight against cord cutters now that they will have a much friendlier FCC.
I'm thinking everything from forcing modem/wifi rentals, lowering data caps if you do not have a cable/internet bundle to purposefully degrading video quality for cord cutters or even charging electricity style rates that raise during periods of what they feel are high demand.
Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
There is one ISP coming to my area soon that will have 75 megs down, and 15 up for $109 a month. Try getting a deal like that from any of the cable companies.
Well...
Re: Well...
government-backed monopolies
yes, that's precisely the root problem here (lack of market competition)
the solution is to get government politicians & bureaucrats completely out of the commercial communications market.
Re: government-backed monopolies
Getting them out will not solve any issues at all. This is not some libertarian paradise where when suddenly faced with no politicians at their back everyone will suddenly follow all of the ideas on supply and demand. The barrier to entry for a new ISP or cable provider is so astoundingly high that incredibly few will bother to do so nation wide. Even regionally it will be hard. What is to stop an ISP from saying to a new regional player "no you must bury your own line to get to this house."?
Then you get to the local non-govt monopolies. I lived in a HOA that had a contract with a specific ISP for all service. They even blocked other options like DSL. If you wanted internet, the only option possible was this incredibly expensive and very slow option. No government politician involved there at all.
Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Yea, nice to see that you like other people with different opinions live in the same real world you do.
You do realize that free market is not the major player in this corrupt environment right now and that it is that regulation you are so keen on that has brought this about?
The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious.
Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
The free market still makes absolutely no sense with a utility market like the internet or cable. What incentive is there at all for a new player to come in?
You can reasonably argue for a regulatory free market for a commodity product. Those do tend to self regulate. But for a utility that requires incredibly expensive infrastructure and significantly benefits from a monopoly? Nope.
You forget that the regionally forced monopolies are a result of the government twiddling its thumbs and not doing anything right? That is where your free market has lead. The availability of multi-ISP markets are a direct result of the government stepping in and forcing competition over current lines.
Is there bad regulation? Of course. Just look at all of the dumb laws preventing cities from setting up their own ISP.
You are arguing to throw the house out with the bathwater because termites have gotten into the foundation. Why not fix the regulation and prevent it from political meddling?
Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Regulation can be overhauled, improved, adjusted to fit the current market realities. There is absolutely a problem with how it's been implemented and definitely a problem with how it's enforced (exacerbated by the companies in question bribing and lobbying, by the way). But, something not working well does not mean you dismantle everything and let everyone do what they want. You fix it.
What's the alternative once the free market fails to make them play fair? You people never state what the alternative to regulation is, other than some pie-in-the-sky version of how everyone will magically do so if nobody intervenes with the market to level the playing field.
"The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious."
That's a funny way of spelling "backed by many years of evidence that make the need for some type of regulation obvious". There's centuries of examples of what negative things companies will do in pursuit of profit if left unregulated, across every industry. It doesn't take a genius to work out what will happen in the real world if regulation is dismantled and nothing is put in its place.
Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
It can be sure, but has it ever worked long term? Sure, you have an administration that may do some good stuff, but then it's rapidly turned on it's head by the next guy taking office. The government can be bought, as apparent by the shear volume of lobbyists pumping money into the politicians coffers rendering "regulations" useless.
Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it. In my opinion, if you really ant to fix it, get rid of regulation, and at the same time get rid of government granted monopolies. Let the market fight over it fairly, only the consumers will win.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
[/me looks at food industry - Yup.]
"Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it."
Ok so what is your specific solution for the cable industry? Remember you are dealing with an oligopoly here with very high barriers to entry. So "free market" does not work here as it would in a commodity product. How does your specific system prevent the issues we have today?
Re: government-backed monopolies
If you said that the infrastructure should be public property, with services allowed to use it, you might get somewhere.
you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market
Re: Well...
Re: Re: Well...
And when that happens people who have paid and not getting what they pay for then turn to piracy and then broadcasters wonder why piracy is on the increase.
There is one service right now, with servers in Holland, for $12/month (if you pay for 6 months) at a time, which gives you the eastern feed of all the major TV networks, a number of popular cable channels, as well as HBO and Showtime.
If this service should ever get a big following, as a result of the all these disputes, you can almost certainly expect a much broader version of Klobuchar's bill to come up in Congress. Her original bill did not apply to those who viewed content, only those who distributed. If services like this one in Holland catch on, expect a version of the bill that does criminalize viewers as well.
Because this one service is based in Holland, the operators of the service are only subject to Dutch laws. United States laws do not apply to a website in Holland. This is why I do expect, sometime down the toad, a version of CFSA that criminalizes viewers, as well as those to send the streams, being that the United States has no jurisdiction over a web site based in Holland.
When will Tech Dirt admit this?
Funny how not word about it here on Tech Dirt! Cat got your tongue, Mike?
Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?
Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?
Also, I'm sure you'll hear plenty about this lawsuit. I will find it very amusing to have it proved in court who is or isn't the inventor of email.
Re: When will Tech Dirt admit this?
He doesn't write about them generally while they're in progress, unless there's a need to rebut some false claims being made elsewhere. Is this the case here? If not, why do you demand the site write about it? If you're going to claim they're hiding something, I'm sure a list of ongoing legal battles can be produced, if you'd wish to explain what separates them from this one.
Personally, I'm wondering why the Hollywood Reporter is writing about the lawsuit at all. Other than a hugely tangential link based on the identity of the lawyer, it has nothing to do with their remit at all. Page clicks, I suppose.
Common Carrier
Mandate free access to all of these to any company.
xx% of all revenue be paid to every company using those resources goes into the maintenance and upgrade pool.
Companies would only be able to charge exactly what they advertise, if they advertise $35.00 a month, then that is all they can charge, period. That 35 would include all fees, charges, taxes, etc...
Also, all services provided can only be advertised at the "minimum" data-rate provided, not the lies currently used with their "speeds of *up to* 1Gbit/S". Usage caps would be forbidden.
Companies accused of violating any of those terms will have their licenses to provide service revoked on the first offense.
