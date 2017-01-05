AT&T Already Backing Off Its Biggest Time Warner Merger Promise: Cheaper TV
AT&T has spent the last few months fending off critics of its planned $100 million acquisition of Time Warner. Most critics say the company's ownership of Time Warner will make it harder for streaming competitors to license the content they need to compete. Others warn that AT&T's decision to zero rate (cap exempt) its own content gives the company's new DirecTV Now streaming TV service an unfair advantage in the market. That's before you get to the fundamental fact that letting a company with the endless ethical issues AT&T enjoys get significantly larger likely only benefits AT&T.
Responding to these criticisms, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson spent the last few months repeatedly insisting that critics have it wrong, because the merger was allowing the company to introduce a new streaming video service that provides 100 channels of TV for just $35 per month:
It's ironic then that the company is already backtracking and raising rates on its new streaming TV service.
As it turns out, that $35 for 100 channel offer was only a limited-time promotion. AT&T has already jacked the price of the service up to $60 per month as of January 9, and the company is already indicating that pricing for all of its streaming TV service tiers (despite now owning Time Warner content) will be going up sometime in the near future:
"After Jan. 9, new subscribers who sign up for DirecTV Now’s Go Big tier with after Jan. 9 will pay $60 per month. Existing subs will continue to pay the $35-per-month rate for now, but the company also said the fees may increase at some future date. In addition, “channels, features, and terms (are) subject to change & may be discontinued without notice,” AT&T said in a notice on the DirecTV Now website."And this comes as the outgoing FCC is clearly warning that AT&T is using usage caps to give this new content an unfair advantage over streaming alternatives. So while AT&T is busy claiming the Time Warner Merger will help it disrupt and compete with traditional cable, it's clear AT&T executives are more interested in building cable 2.0: the same old anti-competitive shenanigans and TV price hikes we all know and love, just with a shiny new layer of public relations paint. AT&T has a long history of bogus promises to get big deals approved, but it's rare to see the company already falling short on its promises before the ink is even dry.
Huh, I don't see any hands up...
talk is cheap
Re: talk is cheap
~Most Americans
Re: Re: talk is cheap
Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
I know its tough, I boycott myself, but it makes for little progress if everyone else accept defeat.
ATT will not last long if there is big enough boycott or large enough campaign by the citizens to end the government blessed monopolies.
Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
"I know its tough, I boycott myself, but it makes for little progress if everyone else accept defeat."
That makes it sound as if YOU DO have AT&T.
"if everyone else accept defeat" One win at a time right Brah? Start a movement, be the first. DO SOMETHING. My guess is that you will DO NOTHING. Other than come here to hypocritically berate users. But do go on because it's mildly entertaining.
Re: Re: talk is cheap
Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
People vote in Government.
Government created FCC.
FCC blessed these Monopolies.
Citizens do nothing to their representatives in Government over it.
Ergo... the citizens BLESS the FCC, a regulatory agency created by the government they voted in to screw everyone over. And you don't get it!
ATT makes money because many people do not have reasonable choices for alternatives because the government helped ATT to step on the little people.
But no worries, just keep going down that path of ignorance... things aren't getting worse are they? they are getting better! all the time!
The definition of stupidity is to keep doing the same thing you have been doing while expecting different results!
Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
But it can change, however that requires support by the People which is very non existent at the moment. So for now, they have near carte blanche over the entire telecom estate.
Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
From what I have seen it is the states that blessed the monopolies, and the states that sued the FCC when they tried to open up the markets in the states. Perhaps you need to do some research on how the final mile is controlled.
Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
If every nation gets the blah blah blah, whine whine whine... what are you doing there little fellah... to help out... to change the government we have?
If your answer is nothing, then this:
But no worries, just keep going down that path of ignorance... things aren't getting worse are they? they are getting better! all the time!
The definition of stupidity is to keep doing the same thing you have been doing while expecting different results!
Applies to y00 as well, no?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
point your keyboard and mouse at AT&T or your local congress-critter and try again...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
I actively boycott ATT, I use none of their services. Thankfully I not not STUCK with them like many others are.
Two I do not vote in the R's and the D's because I am not suckered by their rhetoric like the great majority. George Washington was entirely correct about this nation tearing itself apart with them.
I actively try to help by writing my congress critters and in vain attempts to inform the vastly ignorant and more IMPORTANTLY apathetic citizens. But I am just one person.
You don't care, you act like you do... and run your mouth a lot to people like me... but you don't really care. You marching through your little lives and do nothing but run mouth. The declaration of independence said it best!
"...and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed..."
Read it again, and again, and again until you clueless losers figure this out.
"Every Nation gets the Government it Deserves."
~Joseph De Maistre
it is just EASIER for you all to sit around and run your mouths rather than to actually DO anything. And yes, I know this by experience... I am guilty of it as well, I am just saying lets stop.
We can't even get enough people together to stop the police from murdering and the courts from incarcerating innocents. There is no way we are getting a bunch of gamers and know-it-alls to do shit. But here I still sit and try and whine like a little school girl over it.
But at least, someone is saying something instead of rolling the fuck over! AND at least I am not part of the crowd working AGAINST a change while running my mouth in favor for one! You guys are you own worst enemies! Get a clue!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: talk is cheap
Not ready for Prime Time
It is not a bandwidth issue either. I have comcast 100mb internet.
It may be good in the future, but I cant keep paying $35 for a broken product and unfortunately it isn't worth $60 a month if they get the bugs fixed.
Re: Not ready for Prime Time
It's a cab company selling all access passes for as many rides as you want to hundreds of people but only supplying 5 cabs.
Re: Re: Not ready for Prime Time
Anyway, I have monitored it and it is about 1gb an hour of bandwidth. If a 100mb connection can not handle 1gb an hour then I call BS on your assumption.
Re: Not ready for Prime Time
a cursory look might have revealed an alternate spelling...
Re: Re: Not ready for Prime Time
Paraphrasing here but....
The proposed deal would give AT&T significant holdings in the media industry; AT&T's competitor Comcast had previously acquired NBC Universal in a similar bid to increase its media holding
They didn't change anything
They did not say they were going to CHARGE $35 for it, they just said it is a $35 product.
Truthfully, they have done much better and are really producing about a $6 product (it seems about 40% less reliable than other streaming services).
It's time we applaud their efforts to bring more and more shoddy products to market each year.
Re: They didn't change anything
I signed up for the $35 deal, paying the 3 months to get the free AppleTV 4. Because that works out for $105. So I looked at is as getting a AppleTV 4 for $105 instead of the normal $149 and getting 3 months of all these channels I'll never watch anyway. So far I've watched very little of it. I hate commercials, and being forced to watch when the shows are on. There's no DVR function, which I know will be even more money whenever that comes. Come March, I'll drop it. I have to much to watch already. With a Antenna and TIVO, I get most of my TV I watch that way. Netflix fills in most everything else. Much more then that and maybe you're watching to much TV. Go outside, visit friends. Get a hobby.
Re: Re: They didn't change anything
Agreed. We need more of this.
