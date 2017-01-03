Our Unfortunate Annual Tradition: A Look At What Should Have Entered The Public Domain, But Didn't

What books would be entering the public domain if we had the pre-1978 copyright laws? You might recognize some of the titles below.

Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

John Updike, Rabbit, Run

Joy Adamson, Born Free: A Lioness of Two Worlds

William L. Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany

Friedrich A. Hayek, The Constitution of Liberty

Daniel Bell, The End of Ideology: On the Exhaustion of Political Ideas in the Fifties

Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., The Politics of Upheaval: The Age of Roosevelt

Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham and One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish

Scott O’Dell, Island of the Blue Dolphins

John Barth, The Sot-Weed Factor

Jean-Paul Sartre, Critique de la raison dialectique