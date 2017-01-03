Our Unfortunate Annual Tradition: A Look At What Should Have Entered The Public Domain, But Didn't
Each year, at the beginning of January, we have the unfortunate job of highlighting the works that were supposed to be entering the public domain on January 1st, but didn't (in the US at least) thanks to retroactive copyright term extension. As we've noted, copyright term extension makes absolutely no sense if you understand the supposed purpose of copyright. Remember, the idea behind copyright is that it is supposed to be an important incentive to get people to create a work. And the deal is that in exchange for creating the work, the copyright holder (who may not be the creator...) is given an exclusive monopoly on certain elements of that work for a set period of time, after which it goes into the public domain. That means that any work created under an old regime had enough incentive to be created. Retroactively extending the copyright makes no sense. The work was already created. It needs no greater incentive. The only thing it serves to do is to take away works from the public domain that the public was promised in exchange for the original copyright holder's monopoly. It's a disgrace. the most comprehensive look at what works should have entered the public domain this week, but didn't, due to the scam of copyright term extension that is nothing less than taking away the agreed upon rights of the public.
Of course, some countries are at least marginally better off. Another site, the Public Domain Review highlights a bunch of works that are now in the public domain in other countries. For countries that have a "life + 70" system, that means any creator who passed away in 1946 -- including Gertrude Stein, H. G. Wells, W. C. Fields and Alfred Stieglitz. For countries that have a "life + 50" system, it means the works of any creator who passed away in 1966 -- which includes Walt Disney, Buster Keaton, Evelyn Waugh and Lenny Bruce.
But, of course, none of that applies to the US. Even though we're now under a "life + 70" system, for any work published between 1923 and 1977 (and where the 28-year renewal wasn't missed), our lovely Congress decided to ignore the "life + nonsense" and just slap a 95-year term on the work (it was originally 75 years, but, of course, the wonders of retroactive copyright term extension made it 95 years). And that's why we never see any new works entering the public domain in the US and haven't for years.
For those who actually understand and recognize the importance and value of a thriving public domain, this continues to be both a farce and an insult to culture.
The analysis goes on to cover important scientific work, locked up behind a paywall and not available to the public. And it also notes that many works from 1988 would also be available for the public domain, under the old system of having a copyright for 28 years, and then being renewed for 28 years. Many, many copyright holders in the past chose not to renew after 28 years, so many works from 1988 would likely have entered the public domain.
What books would be entering the public domain if we had the pre-1978 copyright laws? You might recognize some of the titles below.
[....]
- Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird
- John Updike, Rabbit, Run
- Joy Adamson, Born Free: A Lioness of Two Worlds
- William L. Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany
- Friedrich A. Hayek, The Constitution of Liberty
- Daniel Bell, The End of Ideology: On the Exhaustion of Political Ideas in the Fifties
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., The Politics of Upheaval: The Age of Roosevelt
- Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham and One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish
- Scott O’Dell, Island of the Blue Dolphins
- John Barth, The Sot-Weed Factor
- Jean-Paul Sartre, Critique de la raison dialectique
Consider the films and television shows from 1960 that would have become available this year. Fans could share clips with friends or incorporate them into homages. Local theaters could show the full features. Libraries and archivists would be free to digitize and preserve them. Here are a few of the movies that we won’t see in the public domain for another 39 years.
[....]
- The Time Machine
- Psycho
- Spartacus
- Exodus
- The Apartment
- Inherit the Wind
- The Magnificent Seven
- Ocean’s 11
- The Alamo
- The Andy Griffith Show (first episodes)
- The Flintstones (first episodes)
What 1960 music could you have used without fear of a lawsuit? If you wanted to find guitar tabs or sheet music and freely use some of the great music from this year, January 1, 2017 would have been a rocking day for you under earlier copyright laws. Elvis Presley’s hit song It’s Now or Never (Wally Gold, Aaron Schroeder) would be available. So would Only the lonely (know the way I feel) (Roy Orbison, Joe Melson), Save the Last Dance for Me (Mort Shuman, Jerome Pomus), and Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini (Paul J. Vance, Lee Pockriss). Your school would be free to stage public performances of the songs from the musical Camelot (Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe). Or you could set a video to Harry Belafonte’s Grizzly Bear (Harry Belafonte, Robert DeCormier, Milt Okun) from Swing Dat Hammer. Today, these musical works remain copyrighted until 2056.
For example if a book or film is in the public domain in Canada, can you post it on your Canadian-hosted web site? Or can you still be sued by an American copyright holder? If the American copyright holder doesn't have a legal leg to stand on, can your .org domain still be seized by the FBI?
Re:
Wrong question when dealing with Hollywood, they will sue to try and scare off or bankrupt someone, even when they know they will lose. So the question is can you afford the time and expense of winning>.
Re: Re:
That's what I'm afraid of. I live in a "life + 50" country, but effectively I live under the perpetually extended American copyright terms. To treat it otherwise seems like financial suicide.
Which is also too bad for Americans. If those under the "life + 50" international standard asserted their rights and posted public domain works to their sites and forums, the next American term extension would be pointless instead of inevitable.
Re:
I also suspect he loves Hollywood and considers himself a part of it. In the interests of big business, he'll be all for extending copyright to infinity to "protect jobs."
Farce?
Not unlike the US Congress...
Just Curious
Re: Just Curious
Re: Just Curious
Has anything entered the public domain in the last year. You know, from authors/artists/creators that died 70 years ago?
Am I missing something about your question, or is that what the entire post is about?
Re: Re: Just Curious
In the past you have run articles about how rights holders try to manipulate things to keep them from the public domain, Sherlock Holmes for example. My question is about what actually did make it, if anything, or are rights holders still tap dancing?
Re: Re: Re: Just Curious
Video Games...
NES Roms would all be in the public domain, as would many MAME Roms, SEGA Master System Roms, Atari 2600 Roms, and a slew of other ones.
Yeah, there is a huge market for all those pre-1989 games out there right now that we have to lock everything up for 70 years (of course, the real reason is so that current vendors of games can "maximize" their profits by not having to compete with retro games.)
Re: Video Games...
Re: Re: Video Games...
Just sharing the love...I am old enough to remember my dad bringing home this awesome console known as an Atari 2600, and with it, I could play games to my heart's content.
Re:
About That 95-Year Copyright...
When do those 95-year copyrights on 1923 works expire, January 1st, 2018 or January 1st, 2019? Either way, barring another senseless extension, we'll start having some new public domain works again within the next two years.
Re: About That 95-Year Copyright...
Everybody say, "Hi Mickey!"
About Canadian Copyright Law
Absolutely. Check out Gutenberg.ca and fadedpage.com, two sites offering thousands of free books, many of which are still under copyright elsewhere.
>Or can you still be sued by an American copyright holder?
If you have an identifiable (or suspected) U.S. presence, copyright fascists may knock on its door. Otherwise, based on the experience of the sites mentioned above, they'll send risible litigation threats (to which you respond, "talk to my solicitor, whose chef knows which spices best enhance the flavour of your lawyers' liver and giblets.").
>If the American copyright holder doesn't have a legal leg to stand on, can your .org domain still be seized by the FBI?
Of course. (Just ask Kim.Com!) You don't even have to commit an act which would have been illegal in the U.S.! Innocence is no defense, if the wrong bureaucrat wants to get you. (But this isn't something to worry about--Hey, if you're so living in the Great North American Icebox, why ain't you got a .CA domain anyway?)
Strongly recommended blog on Canadian law, from a freedom-of-thought perspective, by an actively-practicing Canadian attorney specialist, http://www.michaelgeist.ca/tech-law-topics/
