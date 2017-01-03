Now Italy Wants To Make 'Fake News' Illegal
Over and over again, we've talked about the ridiculousness of the moral panic around so-called "fake news" -- a broad and somewhat meaningless term now used to describe just about anything from actual made-up stories, to news articles that have a small factual error, to those with a "spin" that someone disagrees with. And, as we warned, the panic of "fake news" is leading to widespread calls for censorship. A few weeks ago, we wrote about how German officials were supporting a plan to criminalize "fake news" and now Italy wants to join in on the fun. In an interview with the country's antitrust chief, Giovanni Pitruzzella, he argued that it's really time to crack down on the internet, with government wielding the censorship power over whatever it calls "fake news."
This focus on "fake news" is becoming increasingly dangerous and many of the people screaming loudest about it -- including lots of journalists -- don't seem to realize where it will end. You can worry about truly made-up stories all you want, but if you think the solution to it is to increase the powers to censor and stifle and chill expression, you're not going to be happy with how it boomerangs back on legitimate expression.
“Post-truth in politics is one of the drivers of populism and it is one of the threats to our democracies,” Pitruzzella said. “We have reached a fork in the road: we have to choose whether to leave the internet like it is, the wild west, or whether it needs rules that appreciate the way communication has changed. I think we need to set those rules and this is the role of the public sector.”Any time you hear of a plan for the government to be able to remove news stories or impose fines for reporting, you should get very, very worried. That is a recipe for censorship. Yes, blatantly made-up stories are a problem -- but not one that should be dealt with by expanding the tools of censorship in a way that will be abused. We need to teach better media literacy and get more people to understand how to read critically and to do research. Putting tools to censor and fine journalists in the hands of government will inevitably lead to that power being abused. Someone will report on something that makes a politician look bad, and suddenly it will be declared "fake news." We're seeing that happen already -- even without the threat of fines and censorship.
Pitruzzella argued tackling fake news should not be left up to social media companies, but instead be tackled by the state through independent authorities with the power to remove fake news and impose fines, coordinated by Brussels, similar to the way the EU regulates competition.
RSS
the velvet glove...
it will only ratchet to total oppression, it don't go the other way...
power never devolves voluntarily, now what to do ? ? ?
surely, voting for ______ will do the trick...
surely...
Re: the velvet glove...
It's not ridiculous, but....
Fake news, as in made up stories that purport to be informative, is news that is fake. Demeaning it as "so called" because you don't believe it's a big issue feels a bit hypocritical from someone whose country has just elected Donald "Pathological Liar" Trump to be their leader.
It is a problem and needs to be dealt with. However, you're right that censorship is not the solution. The real solution is for the real journals to rebuild the trust with their readers by reporting the news accurately, fairly, impartially, and clearly. And it that news happens to be detailing why fake news stories are wrong, then so be it.
I can't help feeling that the mainstream news websites are really not helping the cause when they're plastered with clickbait stories and intrusive adverts. If you want someone to read something, you really have to give it to them in a format that can be easily read.
Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
"The real solution is for the real journals to rebuild the trust with their readers"
I doubt this will solve the problem of corruption within the media industry.
Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
I always that the Milgram Experiment was a warning, not a guideline.
Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Within ten years we saw the term terrorist go from being applied to people like Mcveigh exclusively, to now being used to discuss the average armed gang member.
Not really - the phrase "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" has been around for a while.
What has happened is that terrorism has become much more commonplace across the world - where previously it was confined to certain hotspots - and therefore people are much more twitchy about it.
Having said that I do wonder if you would consider it comforting to be told "don't worry he's not a terrorist, he's just an armed gang member" if someone was pointing a machine gun at you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
"terrorism has become much more commonplace across the world"
Because now everyone you do not like is a terrorist, this was not the case prior to 911.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: It's not ridiculous, but....
Hmmm...
Sure, sign me up!
Can we call this what it is?
It's not "fake news". It is yellow journalism. We already have an appropriate term, that comes with significant history and lessons learned. Calling it fake news masks that history and leads me to wonder why someone chose to differentiate the two.
Re: Can we call this what it is?
Calling it fake news masks that history and leads me to wonder why someone chose to differentiate the two. Well "yellow journalism" doesn't mean anything unless you know that history (and given that the history is US based that pretty much exludes everyone else).
"Fake news" on the other hand pretty much "does what it says on the tin" (UK cultural reference).
Normally I'm against the idea of coming up with a new name for an old concept - but this time there may be a point - unless you think that the old term "propaganda" covers it.
Re: Re: Can we call this what it is?
Now propaganda would certainly be an appropriate term to describe what has recently been called fake news, much of same could also be considered yellow journalism, both of which have been around since the dawn of human existence.
Re: Re: Re: Can we call this what it is?
Re: Can we call this what it is?
"Calling it ‘fake news’ upsets me, because it's just lying.”
Re: Re: Can we call this what it is?
I actually call it propaganda.
Italy can lodge their fake journalists...
Look on the bright side...
There can be some very interesting outcomes for these laws.
Re: Look on the bright side...
Re: Re: Look on the bright side...
Every law on the books has the potential for good or evil use. Considering how most governments think they are above the law what are the chances that the good application of the law is likely to outweigh the evil? We might as well start searching for unicorns because there is usually something incorrect where a human is involved.
Mussolini would be proud.
