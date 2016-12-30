Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Daily Deal: Building Multiplayer Games with... >>
<< Victims Of Car Crash Sue Apple For Not...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 30th 2016 9:13am


Filed Under:
copyright, eu, gunther oettinger, intermediary liability, internet, julia reda



EU's Departing Internet Commissioner Leaves Behind Copyright Plan That Will Outlaw Basic Internet Functions

from the crazy-uncle dept

We've written quite a few times about EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, a bigoted luddite, who bizarrely was put in charge of internet regulations for no clear reason at all. His main focus seemed to be on putting in place policies whose sole goal was to harm the internet because many key internet companies are American. Oettinger, who seems to be magnetically connected to all sorts of scandals has failed upward to a new job as the EU's budget chief, but as EU Parliament Member Julia Reda notes, he's still leaving a trail of internet destruction in his wake. In particular, she highlights ten everyday internet activities that would be outlawed if Oettinger's copyright and internet proposals become law. It's a pretty eye-opening list, and should raise serious questions about why Oettinger was ever put in charge of anything having to do with the internet.

Among the list of things: sharing a snippet of a news article, retweeting a "creative" new headline, posting a blog post to Facebook, posting unmoderated comments to many platforms, or uploading content to Wikipedia. There's more in the list, but the crux of Oettinger's proposals were basically written by big legacy publishers and Hollywood -- looking to hamstring any competition from the internet at all, and requiring all sorts of new regulations, payments and monitoring requirements for any internet platform that let's users actually do stuff online. Reda points out the true irony here, in that the bills wouldn't actually impact actual cyberlockers -- which the industry often claims are pits of infringement, but rather seem uniquely targeted at big, established successful internet companies by industries who have failed to adapt to a changing internet.

It's good that Oettinger is leaving that role overseeing internet regulations, but these proposals still exist and may still move forward. Hopefully, the EU's next internet regulations czar actually has a bit more of a clue.
5 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2016 @ 9:28am

    Its the devils bargain between legacy publishers and governments, let them control what is published, and they will keep political discussion under control for the governments. This works particularly well as the governments drift towards fascism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 11:05am

    "Hopefully, the EU's next internet regulations czar actually has a bit more of a clue."

    Hope never dies eh?

    In a non-related note, I'm off. Wish all who are reading this a better 2017 with less morons in politics and more sanity in the world. Cheers

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      trollificus (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 1:21pm

      Re:

      "Wish all who are reading this a better 2017 with less morons in politics and more sanity in the world. Cheers"

      Hope never dies, indeed. :-)

      AND a happy New Year to you and all, also.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2016 @ 11:39am

    the first question to ask is who put Oettinger's name forward for the position and then ask what the reward was for doing so? whoever that was, he/she needs to be closely examined in all activities that involve the entertainment industries gaining something more that keeps them from adapting to the digital age and able to punish any and everyone who downloads media for personal use, a far different thing than those organised gangs who do it for profit. but hold on, i forgot,those people, the gangs, would have power, money and muscle to both withstand and fight back, us ordinary people have nothing to help us, so in true bully-boy fashion, the industries only go after the weaker, smaller 'offender'!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    trollificus (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 1:34pm

    This ^ x1,000. Corruption in a European bureaucracy? Say it ain't so!

    And it also explains why some of us are always, intuitively and without knowing all the specifics, distrustful of "bigger, better, (and always more powerful) government". No matter if the urge to produce such a governing force begins with moral high ground, best intentions and people of good will...it always ends up with people rationalizing a sell-out. When they bother with rationalization at all.

    Given that technology is finally bringing into focus the Holy Grail of totalitarians everywhere: the ability to know what everyone is doing, all the time; people need to understand the starkness of our choices. Total top-down control ("Don't worry citizen. We'll have top men in charge. Top. Men.") or a messy chaotic freedom that will have its' own failures and casualties.

    And while I can't advocate anyone else search for wisdom in the ouvre of a middlebrow movie director, I'll admit to being inspired by, and adopting, Capt. Mal Reynolds' declaration in Firefly: "I aim to misbehave."

    Choose wisely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Building Multiplayer Games with... >>
<< Victims Of Car Crash Sue Apple For Not...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:14 Dutch Regulators Demand T-Mobile Stop Zero Rating, Remind Users That Free Data Isn't Really Free (0)
11:15 Prenda's Paul Hansmeier Now Under FBI Investigation For His ADA Lawsuits (4)
11:10 Daily Deal: Building Multiplayer Games with Unity Bundle (0)
09:13 EU's Departing Internet Commissioner Leaves Behind Copyright Plan That Will Outlaw Basic Internet Functions (5)
07:16 Victims Of Car Crash Sue Apple For Not Preventing Distracted Driver From Hitting Their Vehicle (28)
04:13 White House Kicks Russian Diplomats Out Of The Country, Releases Preliminary Report On Russian Hacking With More To Come (63)

Thursday

18:12 YouTuber Jailed In Singapore For Criticizing The Government Seeks Asylum In The US (27)
15:06 Oversight Board Spares NYPD's Feelings By Softening Language In Taser Complaint Report (9)
13:09 UK Councils Used Massive Surveillance Powers To Spy On... Excessively Barking Dogs & Illegal Pigeon Feeding (17)
11:02 Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big Fan Of Civil Asset Forfeiture (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.