(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Dec 30th 2016 3:20pm


Filed Under:
blacklist, malware, ransomware

Companies:
icann



Malware Purveyor Serving Up Ransomware Via Bogus ICANN Blacklist Removal Emails

from the for-best-results,-enable-macros dept

Fun stuff ahead for some website owners, thanks to a breakdown in the registration process. A Swiss security researcher has spotted bogus ICANN blacklist removal emails being sent to site owners containing a Word document that acts as a trigger for ransomware.

Fake @ICANN Domain Abuse Notices being spammend out to domain owners, distributing malware (Dridex?) - icann-monitor[dot]org

These fake @ICANN abuse notices distribute Cerber Ransomware (hXXp://csenet.org/view/file5.exe) calling out to ffoqr3ug7m726zou.1nuljt\.top

The email appears to orginate from somewhere legitimate, as seen in this screenshot:

But the quasi-legit URL (icann-monitor.org) was only very recently registered through eNom, which apparently had no problem with some internet rando snagging a URL closely associated with the international group that governs domain names.

Domain Name: ICANN-MONITOR.ORG
Domain ID: D402200000001096932-LROR
WHOIS Server:
Referral URL: http://www.enom.com
Updated Date: 2016-12-29T15:25:14Z
Creation Date: 2016-12-28T20:19:57Z
Registry Expiry Date: 2017-12-28T20:19:57Z
Sponsoring Registrar: eNom, Inc.
Sponsoring Registrar IANA ID: 48
[...]
Tech Email: legal@whoisguard.com
Name Server: DNS1.REGISTRAR-SERVERS.COM
Name Server: DNS2.REGISTRAR-SERVERS.COM

Ironically, the emails containing this malware inform recipients that their domain is "being used for spamming and spreading malware." The spam email invites site owners to download a malware-laced "report" for further instructions on how to remove their site from the blacklist, warning them they only have 24 hours to fall victim to ransomware respond.

The researcher is now "counting the hours (days?)" until either eNom or ICANN act in response to this spoofing/ransomware attack. Don't hold your breath. ICANN has yet to say anything publicly about this and, as of this point, eNom has yet to deactivate the account. For now, the fake ICANN still lives and breathes and poses a threat to recipients of this official-looking email.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    David (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 3:37pm

    MSFT Word?

    Sorry, cannot open document.

    How anyone at a top tier can use a MSFT product/OS/system is still a little mind boggling. The internet runs on Linux, they would do well to emulate that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Skullduggery, 30 Dec 2016 @ 6:34pm

      MSFT Word?

      Sorry, but the internet runs on UNIX, not "Linux".

      Linux is a kernel, not an operating system.
      Linux kernel based operating systems are not ready for production with the plethora of shortcomings like no real memory manager (it uses a pretend memory manager that doles out memory like congress does money), shitty filesystems that suffer from bit-rot just like Windows NTFS as well as the never-ending problem with them going read-only in the middle of operations. Add in problems with OoM-Kill causing them to hang entirely and systemd offering all kinds of hooks for malware to attach and you've got a mish-mash hodge-podge of garbage that isn't any better than anything Microsoft offers.

      Now, if you'd said, Solaris, HPUX, AIX, I wouldn't have argued. Let's face it, Linux kernel based operating systems are just toys at the current time.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 3:40pm

    Freedom of expression - until you don't like it

    "...which apparently had no problem with some internet rando snagging a URL closely associated with the international group that governs domain names. "

    Yes, that's exactly how the freedom to express oneself by registering a domain name works. Can you just imagine the horror if registrars refused to register names that "appear" to be "associated" with other entities.

    It would make registrars worse than the USPTO.

    I'm surprised, Tim, that you would say this, implying therein that censorship of domain name selection is a goal to which registrars should strive.

    Happy New Year. (Feel free to register that as a domain name, if you like. Oh shoot, never mind, it's taken. https://uniregistry.com/market/domain/happynewyear.com)

    Ehud

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2016 @ 5:26pm

      Re: Freedom of expression - until you don't like it

      I assume you are being deliberately obtuse and ignoring the obvious security problems with allowing domains like this to be purchased by any random person. If I am wrong however, you deserve the life of ruined computers and hacked passwords that clicking on legitimate looking emails will give you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ehud Gavron (profile), 30 Dec 2016 @ 5:43pm

        Re: Re: Freedom of expression - until you don't like it

        First, you assume incorrectly. Second there are no "security problems" in allowing people to register domain. Finally, thanks for wishing me a life of misery for expressing the idea that anyone should be able to register any domain name or speak their minds or publish their words.

        I am a consultant on security, have an RFC on domain names, and don't wish ill on people who fight for free expression nor do so anonymously.

        happy new year.

        Ehud

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2016 @ 4:39pm

    Why Would Someone Do This?

    It's easier and (surprisingly) legal to tell a registrant their domain is due for renewal, ask for a check and an EPP code, then transfer the domain to your totally legit company.

    Don't tarnish the good reputation of Ransomeware by emulating run-of-the-mill shell registrar extortion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


