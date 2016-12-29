Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big... >>
<< Ridiculous Congressional Proposal Would Fine...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Dec 29th 2016 10:50am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Wireless Charging Pad for Qi-Enabled Devices

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Charge your Qi-enabled smartphone and other devices with this Wireless Charging Pad and be powered up and ready to go in a jiff. Simply lay your phone down on this pad, walk away, and come back later to a fully charged device. It's on sale for $19 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big... >>
<< Ridiculous Congressional Proposal Would Fine...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:02 Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big Fan Of Civil Asset Forfeiture (9)
10:50 Daily Deal: Wireless Charging Pad for Qi-Enabled Devices (0)
09:04 Ridiculous Congressional Proposal Would Fine Reps Who Live Stream From The Floor (25)
07:02 FOIA Requesters Sue Government Agencies Over Non-Responses To Requests For Election-Related Documents (4)
03:59 Obama Administration Looking To Expand Definition Of 'Critical Infrastructure' To Hit Back At Russians (35)

Wednesday

17:39 South Carolina Legislators Introduce Three Bills Targeting Police Stingray Use (17)
14:48 Microsoft Finally Admits Its Malware-Style Windows 10 Upgrade Sales Pitch Went Too Far (67)
12:48 CIA Admits It Hasn't Touched FOIA Request In Six Years... Says It Will Close Case If Requestor Doesn't Reply (10)
10:54 NYPD Officers Search Wrong Home; Post Photos Of Handcuffed Family To Snapchat (32)
10:47 Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.