Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 4th 2017 9:40am


Filed Under:
copyright, dmca, dmca 512, fair compensation, intermediary liability, safe harbors, steve marks, value gap

Companies:
riaa



RIAA Still Pushing Its Bogus Message Of A 'Value Gap' And 'Fair Compensation'

from the can-we-review-some-history dept

The RIAA is not exactly known for being the most honest of organizations out there, but in an interview given by the organization's General Counsel, Steve Marks, the level of blatant dishonesty is taken to incredible new levels. I'm going to take just one paragraph and break down what a load of total bullshit it is, and hopefully it will demonstrate, yet again, why the RIAA should never be taken seriously in its claims. It's the final question in a short interview with the Hollywood Reporter, and the question is at the top:
What changes do you foresee in the landscape of music law over the next five years?

Issues like the “value gap” and obligations of intermediaries will continue to dominate the legal landscape. Ideally, the Byzantine legal structure today would give way to a system where creators are fairly compensated and competitors are on equal footing. Those who have an interest in music could come together to figure out solutions. While litigation can be an important tool, it often takes a long time and the results are unclear. Solutions between business and industry partners can clear a path through thorny legal issues. The combination of partnership and technology can go a long way to ensuring a healthy music ecosystem.
Let's take this bit by bit.
Issues like the "value gap"....
The "value gap" is a completely made up concept by the RIAA and friends, arguing that internet platforms aren't paying the record labels (not the artists) enough. It's based on a series of out and out lies, including the simply false claim that artists make more from vinyl record sales than from online streaming.

The "value gap" is the RIAA cherry picking misleading numbers to argue that internet platforms aren't paying them enough. Note that they don't make any effort to improve what they're doing -- they're just demanding more money from platforms... just because.

And, really, that's the same issue with the rest of that sentence:
... obligations of intermediaries will continue to dominate the legal landscape.
"Obligations of intermediaries." That's legal speak for "we want everyone else to act as our private police force, and they should automatically block infringing material or we should be able to sue them for billions of dollars." Never mind the fact that the industry can't even keep track of its own copyrights, and has been known to sue over authorized works or that the RIAA itself has a history of falsely claiming infringement on works that were actually authorized -- even in cases that resulted in the bogus takedown of a site that was sent promotional works to post. And yet it expects "intermediaries" (read: Google) to magically know which works are authorized and which are not -- and to face billions of dollars in possible judgments if it guesses wrong.
Ideally, the Byzantine legal structure today...
The reason copyright's legal structure today is so "Byzantine" is because of lobbying by the RIAA and its friends at the MPAA. Every time a new technology comes along, the RIAA flips out and demands a patchwork of add-ons to copyright law to protect its gatekeeper powers, allowing it to extract monopoly rents.

Of course, the "Byzantine legal structure" Marks is whining about here is actually the very one that the RIAA itself lobbies heavily for with the DMCA's 512 notice-and-takedown provisions. The RIAA wanted a way to censor the internet via copyright law, and the DMCA was the trick. The fact that the RIAA no longer likes the deal that it fought for is just a bad joke.

And, let's not even get into the "Byzantine" structure of RIAA label contracts designed to keep artists from actually getting paid... Or, wait, let's dig right into that following the next bit of insanity from Marks.
... give way to a system where creators are fairly compensated...
Wait. The RIAA is asking for "creators" to be "fairly compensated"? Hahahahahahaha. Oh, that's a good one. This is the same RIAA who has worked incredibly hard to screw over artists time and time again to make sure they are not fairly compensated? The same RIAA whose member labels create contracts where artists routinely note that they made $0 in royalties, because the label contracts make it so impossible to recoup the advance that when you ask for an "accounting" of how much money an album has made, the labels just make shit up to avoid paying.

These would also be the very same RIAA member labels who take the vast majority of the revenue from new platforms, leaving just a pittance for artists -- and then whine that it's the platforms not giving them a fair deal. The very same labels that make sure that artists get close to nothing of any money coming in to the label. And, yes, the very same labels who for years pretended that digital music was classified as the same as a CD sale -- with much lower royalty rates than "licensed" music, leading numerous artists to sue just to get what they were clearly owed. The very same labels that many artists have had to sue, just to get a proper accounting of what is owed.

So, I'm sorry, but what a load of bullshit for the RIAA, of all organizations, to claim that it's fighting for "fair compensation" for artists. The RIAA has a decades-long history of screwing over actual artists at basically every opportunity.
... competitors are on equal footing...
Another completely ridiculous claim. The "equal footing" that the RIAA is talking about here is forcing online platforms to all conform to one particular business model -- a totally unsustainable one where an insane percentage of revenue all flows back to the labels (not the artists) despite the fact that the labels fought these platforms and did absolutely nothing to help make them a success. The whole "equal footing" or "level playing field" is really just the RIAA demanding a particular business model and saying that any innovation in business models (even if they're better for actual artists) should not be allowed, unless the RIAA gives its okay. It's basically the "we don't want any innovation" stance.
Those who have an interest in music could come together to figure out solutions.
This is hilarious. For decades, the RIAA has been the major obstructionist party here. It was the internet industry that dragged the RIAA kicking and screaming into the 21st century while people like Marks focused on suing music fans. To now claim that he just wants to "come together to figure out solutions" is laughable. The only "solutions" the RIAA wants are ones where it does none of the work, and it gets all of the money.
While litigation can be an important tool, it often takes a long time and the results are unclear.
Translation: we sued a bunch of fans and that made everyone hate us. Also, we sued a bunch of platforms and lost badly because the law isn't actually what we want it to be.
Solutions between business and industry partners can clear a path through thorny legal issues. The combination of partnership and technology can go a long way to ensuring a healthy music ecosystem.
This is just a repeat of the opening line, basically. It's the RIAA saying that the internet industry needs to solve all of its problems, and what it means is that the recording industry doesn't want to budge an inch, doesn't want to do anything, and just wants the internet companies to give tons of money to the labels and to wave a magic wand and make piracy disappear.
22 Comments
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 4 Jan 2017 @ 9:57am

    Stories like this make me want to download a BT client and PieRate shit just because.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:09am

    RIAA is still feeling withdrawal symptoms from the CD era when they could force people to pay $15-$20 per album just to get the one song people liked on each album.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:27am

      Re:

      That was my biggest complaint about CDs. I can't tell you how many I have that were HUGE disappointments due to only having ONE SONG worth paying for on them.

      All the while the record companies kept making up new lies for why CDs continued to increase in price instead of costing less as they should have.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:11am

    Leeches will get lazy

    "... competitors are on equal footing... "

    Translation... "We want our business model protected by law, so we can destroy any competition."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TripMN, 4 Jan 2017 @ 12:18pm

      Re: Leeches will get lazy

      The competition they want to be mandated to be on equal footing is the RIAA and company themselves who would fall behind otherwise. Since they have proven they won't innovate, they should die off like any creature that does not adapt to new surroundings. But instead of that, they want a government forced parity between themselves and the innovators.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:12am

    And the fight goes on..

    One of the easiest ways to get Caught using/playing Music and such in public...(yes PUBLIC) are those workers that sell services to Bars and such for record machines..
    I think they get a BIG bonus if some one can be taken to court..

    And I would think that the RIAA/MPAA both HATE the old boom boxes..and one of the reasons they arent around..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shilling, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:17am

    So the RIAA is basically saying about their revenue "problem" what the government is telling tech companies about encryption.

    "Nerd harder".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mononymous Tim, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:21am

    Remember in the 80s when CDs were promised to be cheaper because the materials were cheaper? They really got us on that one, didn't they? Maybe they'll.. pfff, no they won't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:58am

      Re:

      Aw, c'mon. CD's are round discs. Not just similar to vinyl, but to shellac records. It's only common sense that the 20% breakage fee should carry over.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Nick (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:25am

    If people aren't willing to pay a price for a product, then the price should go down. If the price goes down enough you can't make money from it, then less music is being made. If less music is being made (and thus available) then demand goes up. If demand goes up, prices go up.

    I don't understand why the RIAA is complaining about money problems. The market should correct it. If they can't do what they do under current prices, then change things, or shut down. Preferably the latter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:36am

    When I think of the RIAA I think of trust and fairness because they are the stalwart giants of all that is righteous by tirelessly defending and ensuring the rights of artists and their fans with the utmost care and concern for all. THEY are THE thought leaders both now and well into the future for everything music.

    I'm simply amazed they haven't crushed the one, lone, live music venue within a 20 mile radius, yet. But that (somewhat more than free) free-riding bastard of a pub will die soon enough. Music ain't free, can't be.

    God Bless the RIAA!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:47am

      Re:

      I think the MPAA does more to protect the public good than the RIAA, by ensuring that theaters have such terrible movies that people stay safely in their homes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    nasch (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:38am

    Reinterpreted

    The funny thing is most of it makes perfect sense if you interpret it rationally rather than in RIAA crazy-talk.

    Issues like the “value gap”

    The gap between what the labels take and what artists get

    and obligations of intermediaries will continue to dominate the legal landscape.

    Intermediaries meaning record labels - they're between artists and audiences.

    Ideally, the Byzantine legal structure today would give way to a system where creators are fairly compensated and competitors are on equal footing.

    Sounds great!

    Those who have an interest in music could come together to figure out solutions.

    You don't want a Byzantine legal structure? Go back to the original 1790 copyright law. Simple.

    While litigation can be an important tool, it often takes a long time and the results are unclear.

    This is harder to square. I haven't seen much evidence that litigation is ever an important tool in this business, but the second part is certainly right.

    Solutions between business and industry partners can clear a path through thorny legal issues.

    Could be.

    The combination of partnership and technology can go a long way to ensuring a healthy music ecosystem.

    Absolutely agree.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:42am

    Fairly compensated

    Q. How can a musical creator be fairly compensated?
    A. Don't sign up with an RIAA record label!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:49am

      Re: Fairly compensated

      Unfortunately, the way copyright works nowadays makes this pretty difficult. The MAFIAA inserted themselves between the public and culture with copyrights. This will be hard to get rid of...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PNRCinema (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

    Where creators are fairly compensated

    Ho Ho Ho...fairly compensated...that's a laugh. Seriously though, if the labels actually want artists to be "fairly compensated", then let's do it. Record labels today are basically simply talent managers, right? So, the math is easy - give them the Hollywood Standard - TEN PERCENT of the profit, and NOTHING ELSE. The rest goes to the artists. And make it illegal for the labels to do any funny business. Honestly, I have NEVER figured out why the Occupy movement never hit the entertainment industry - they are and always have been worse than the ultimate baddies on Wall Street or the oil industry...the entertainment industry practices legal blackmail, legal extortion, legal harrassment...and Congress won't do nn F'N thing about it...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:47am

      Re: Where creators are fairly compensated

      People pay more attention to banks and oil because that hits them in places they can't ignore - their home and car payments, and gas for said car (and maybe natural gas for heating/cooking in said home). The RIAA/MPAA hits you in the optional spending - you can always go do something else... buy a video game, buy a book (almost as bad now, but not quite), go to an arcade/amusement park, etc. The RIAA/MPAA only winds up shifting where you spend your left-over money, while the banks/oil hit you where you can't hide or shift.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:46am

    Wow. With very few changes it could be Comey talking about encryption.

    The tune is the same: you give us everything and get screwed in the process and ever after.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
