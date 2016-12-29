Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
 
by Mike Masnick

Thu, Dec 29th 2016 3:59am


critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, e-voting, hacking, obama administration, retaliation, russia, voting, voting systems, white house



Obama Administration Looking To Expand Definition Of 'Critical Infrastructure' To Hit Back At Russians

from the oh-really-now? dept

One of the ridiculous parts of all of the discussions around "cybersecurity" concerns what should be considered "critical infrastructure." That's because, thanks to various executive orders, what the President declares as "critical infrastructure" leads to different cybersecurity requirements. There have been concerns that this will result in broadly classifying the internet as "critical infrastructure" in a manner that will lead to easier surveillance. But, as we noted nearly a decade ago, broadly classifying the internet as critical infrastructure would be silly, when the use of that designation should be narrowly focused on things like voting and banking (not to mention things like energy grids and water supplies).

Apparently, however, as the Obama administration is looking to respond to what it believes was Russian "interference" in the 2016 Presidential election, it is realizing that none of it targeted "critical infrastructure." And thus... it now wants to change the definition of what's covered. That should be concerning.

First off, at this point we should make a quick aside that there remains zero evidence released publicly that there was any actual hacking of our voting systems. None. Zip. Zero. And basically everything claiming otherwise has been partisan hackery. Before the election Trump supporters were going on and on about how voting machines could be hacked -- but have been mostly silent since the election. Instead, since the election ended, it's been Clinton supporters insisting that Russian hackers tampered with voting machines. For a decade and a half we've been warning about bad e-voting machines and how insecure they are, but so far no one has presented anything in the way of proof that electronic voting machines were hacked. Actual voting infrastructure is pretty clearly "critical infrastructure." But what about other things -- like the emails of top party leaders? Well, that's what the administration now seems to want to change into "critical infrastructure."

This is from a Washington Post article on the expected response by the White House against Russia:
The sanctions portion of the package culminates weeks of debate in the White House on how to revise a 2015 executive order that was meant to give the president authority to respond to cyberattacks from overseas but that did not cover efforts to influence the electoral system.

[....]

But officials concluded this fall that the order could not, as written, be used to punish the most significant cyber-provocation in recent memory against the United States — Russia’s hacking of Democratic organizations, targeting of state election systems and meddling in the presidential election.

With the clock ticking, the White House is working on adapting the authority to punish the Russians, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. President Obama pledged this month that there would be a response to Moscow’s interference in the U.S. elections.
The targeting of "state election systems" definitely seems a bit more like it should obviously be considered "critical infrastructure" -- though those attacks on state systems were not targeted at the actual voting infrastructure, but computer systems that contained information about voters and such. But it seems a lot more questionable to argue that political parties' computer systems should automatically be seen as "critical infrastructure." That seems to be heading down the slippery slope of declaring certain individuals email accounts critical infrastructure, and lots of mischief could be associated with such a designation.

As the article notes, even though it's believed by many that Russian hackers got into election systems, it doesn't appear they did anything in those systems, so it's tough to show that there was actual harm:
“You would (a) have to be able to say that the actual electoral infrastructure, such as state databases, was critical infrastructure, and (b) that what the Russians did actually harmed it,” said the administration official. “Those are two high bars.”

Although Russian government hackers are believed to have penetrated at least one state voter-registration database, they did not tamper with the data, officials said.
It definitely seems that voting systems should be seen as critical infrastructure, but given how declarations of critical infrastructure come with some pretty hefty requirements -- and opening up the possibility of greater surveillance -- the administration should be pretty careful about expanding the list as a reactionary move to the last election.
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    preponk, 29 Dec 2016 @ 4:18am

    hillarys email problem

    This smells like hillarys email problem is going away with a hand wave from the outgoing president. More rorting the system and making friends unaccountable for their actions again. thus preponk

    • identicon
      Tin-Foil-Hat, 29 Dec 2016 @ 5:37am

      Re: hillarys email problem

      I'm sure the next president will do the same. I'm not under any illusions anything will change. Fool me once ...

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 4:19am

    Exposing corruption of the Democratic party should be seen as a good thing

    Protecting the parties email systems should be up to the parties themselves. Getting us into a war with a Russia or anyone else over an email server is ridiculous. The Dems lost fair and square and have nobody to blame but themselves. Lashing out at the 11th hour is a dangerous move by Obama. Whoever exposed the corruption did the US a favor.

    • identicon
      Zach, 29 Dec 2016 @ 4:56am

      Re: Exposing corruption of the Democratic party should be seen as a good thing

      I agree!! Dems should accept their defeat! Blaming Russia makes it even more ridiculous!

    • identicon
      Tin-Foil-Hat, 29 Dec 2016 @ 5:30am

      Re: Exposing corruption of the Democratic party should be seen as a good thing

      I wouldn't exactly call our elections fair but it's an issue that started long ago. Even in countries much more corrupt then the US they still call a bribe what it is. Voting machines should have a paper trail and be secure so they don't end up part of a ddos botnet.

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 5:26am

    Eastasia

    Russians are soooo last century. But then again we've always been at war with Eastasia.

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 5:45am

    What, are the options for a response too boring if the targets purportedly hacked by purported Russians are not "critical infrastructure"? Smells more like an excuse du jour for expanding the definition for other reasons. And the Obama administration seems like it just wants to make absolutely sure that anyone paying the slightest bit of attention, and who was not already wildly disappointed with it, will be so by the time they pack their desks.

  • icon
    dwind (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 5:54am

    Podestas email

    100% the fault of his IT staff. He asked for their input on the email, they gave an ambiguous answer rather than an immediate phone call telling him to not touch his computer and they'd be right over.

  • icon
    Almost Anonymous (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 6:04am

    Hacking or trolling?

    I'm definitely not completely convinced that the Russians "hacked" our election, although there seems to be pretty good evidence that they hacked the DNC (and possibly the RNC) and leaked documents that may have *affected* the election. Also, isn't it a pretty poorly kept secret that the Russians employ a state-sponsored troll army to perform... well, cyber warfare? Social media warfare?

    Anyway, I can't help but think the Russians had a nasty little hand, but overall I doubt anything they did made a big difference. Blaming the Russians for Trump's election would be nice, but we're fully capable of screwing our own selves without their help.

