Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 28th 2016 5:39pm


imsi catchers, south carolina, stingray, surveillance



South Carolina Legislators Introduce Three Bills Targeting Police Stingray Use

from the some-fullwits-hidden-among-the-halfwits dept

It's really, really difficult to give the South Carolina legislature any credit whatsoever. In the past few years, it has offered up bills that:

- required journalists to register with the government before enjoy their First Amendment rights (to make a point about the Second Amendment)

- criminalized profanity in public forums (including the internet)

- criminalized the recording of criminal acts

- required computer sellers to install default porn blockers in devices (that could be removed for $20)

The track record of this state's legislature is less than stellar. Hell, it's less than passable. 1/5 would not re-elect.

But there are still a few legislators with good ideas trying to do good things within the confines of a state where adultery is still considered a criminal act. The Tenth Amendment Center briefly highlights three new bills targeting law enforcement Stingray device use, all with their own merits.

The first, brought by state rep J. Todd Rutherford, is the most extreme of the three.

The legislation would prohibit any state or local law enforcement agency in South Carolina from purchasing cell site simulators, commonly known as “stingrays.”

At this point, use of these devices by South Carolina law enforcement is unconfirmed. If, indeed, no agencies are in possession of IMSI catchers, this bill would maintain the status quo. If agencies are already in possession of the devices, the bill would require these agencies to discontinue use and... ask Harris Corp. for a refund, I guess. This wouldn't prevent state agencies from asking for federal assistance and borrowing their devices, but it's still the most restrictive Stingray-related legislation proposed yet.

As such, it will probably never become law. The other proposals have a much better chance of reaching the governor's desk. Rutherford's backup proposal would prevent agencies purchasing cell tower spoofers from entering into nondisclosure agreements with manufacturers.

The third bill being introduced should be pushed in concert with Rutherford's second bill. Rep. Cezar McKnight's proposal would prevent state law enforcement agencies from signing nondisclosure agreements with the FBI, which has been standard procedure since the modified military tech began making its way to police departments around the nation. This would help ensure any evidence obtained with these devices will be properly presented in court, rather than obscured behind parallel construction. Or it could, theoretically. The bill ties this to warrant usage, so nondisclosure agreements would be allowed if the agreement doesn't stipulate the devices should be deployed without securing a warrant first. This ties it to the DOJ's current Stingray guidelines, which is better than continuing to obscure device deployment behind pen register orders.

The FBI's nondisclosure agreements have never specifically instructed law enforcement to avoid seeking warrants. However, the implication of the demanded secrecy pretty much made it impossible to seek a warrant, since doing so would disclose use of the device. Parallel construction was encouraged if warrants were sought and evidence introduced in court, but the FBI never strictly forbade the use of warrants in its nondisclosure agreements. So, the bill should be reworded to forbid entering into nondisclosure agreements with federal agencies and drop the clause tying it to warrant requests.

All in all, it's an encouraging set of proposals, but it's hard to see law enforcement agencies letting any of these make it to the governor's desk without a fight.

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 5:47pm

    Maybe

    Maybe a better bill would be one that prohibits both the use of ISMI catchers and parallel construction for any state cases or contribution to Fed cases. This of course would still allow the Feds to prosecute cases with both parallel construction and IMSI catchers within the state, but if worded carefully, no state actor could be involved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 6:09pm

      Re: Maybe

      Harris Corp is a state actor at this point. Their devices have been used illegally so often that the DOJ literally couldn't operate without them. Just make them point to the actual emergency that allows the devices to be used in the US or have them all prosecuted for illegally interfering with wireless signals and private property. Either way we win some of our freedom back.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 5:53pm

    - criminalized the recording of criminal acts


    Hey! - do the cops intend on using that against anyone who records them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


