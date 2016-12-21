Daily Deal: CloudApp Storm

CloudApp Storm is the all-inclusive platform for capturing, annotating, and sharing anything from screenshots and GIFs to screen video recordings. Communication with your full team is a snap with CloudApp, allowing you to share via link or integrate seamlessly with hundreds of productivity services to streamline your workflow. We're offering deals on three different subscription packages: 1 year for $30, 3 years for $90, and 5 years for $150.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.