Ben Franklin Was All About Content Moderation
from the its-your-own-damn-printing-press dept
Well, here’s a weird one. I was going through the various amicus briefs filed in support of the governments of Texas and Florida’s ability to tell websites that they must host speech that violates their rules, and, damn, there are some ridiculous ones (more posts coming on that front soon…). However, one of them — which I’m not even going to bother linking to — had this bizarre passage trying to argue that founding father Ben Franklin supported “common carrier” laws for owners of printing presses.
This… struck me as very odd. I did a search on the quote in the brief, and found it was also quoted on the website of a sketchy nonsense peddling think tank making the same argument. But the whole thing sounded quite silly, so I decided to dig into the full quote (not the partial, extracted version) used by nonsense peddlers trying to pretend that social media can be a common carrier.
If you want to understand all the many, many reasons why it makes no sense to call websites common carriers, I covered that a while ago. The shortest version of the argument, though, is that throughout the history of common carriage, it’s always been about temporary service, most of which is “carrying” something (people, cargo, data) from point A to point B, and then being done with it. Even public access laws are about letting people in for a short period of time.
But, with websites and social media, there’s a hosting aspect — which goes on in perpetuity. And that makes no sense at all for a “common carrier.” You have to allow them to host something… forever? What?
Anyway, let’s get back to Ben Franklin. The quote that’s being passed around, misleadingly, is from his Autobiography which is very much in the public domain these days. And, read in context, it sure sounds like someone who supports the rights of private property owners to refuse to promote and distribute works of people they feel are up to no good:
In the conduct of my newspaper, I carefully excluded all libelling and personal abuse, which is of late years become so disgraceful to our country. Whenever I was solicited to insert anything of that kind, and the writers pleaded, as they generally did, the liberty of the press, and that a newspaper was like a stage-coach, in which any one who would pay had a right to a place, my answer was, that I would print the piece separately if desired, and the author might have as many copies as he pleased to distribute himself, but that I would not take upon me to spread his detraction; and that, having contracted with my subscribers to furnish them with what might be either useful or entertaining, I could not fill their papers with private altercation, in which they had no concern, without doing them manifest injustice. Now, many of our printers make no scruple of gratifying the malice of individuals by false accusations of the fairest characters among ourselves, augmenting animosity even to the producing of duels; and are, moreover, so indiscreet as to print scurrilous reflections on the government of neighboring states, and even on the conduct of our best national allies, which may be attended with the most pernicious consequences. These things I mention as a caution to young printers, and that they may be encouraged not to pollute their presses and disgrace their profession by such infamous practices, but refuse steadily, as they may see by my example that such a course of conduct will not, on the whole, be injurious to their interests.
The ridiculous amicus brief argues that this is Ben Franklin supporting that printers are a “common carrier” who should expect to print whatever people want. But, it’s hard to read that full quote as anything like that at all.
Franklin is clearly stating that printers have no obligation to print whatever customers want, and certainly not to put it next to other content they do support. In fact, he’s suggesting that they should refuse to do so, and actually seems to suggest that “augmenting animosity” through the use of their printing presses is not a noble pursuit.
Indeed, this quote seems to make the very point that websites are making in this case: that when it’s your printing press you get to decide what you print, what you distribute, and how. The states’ argument is literally the reverse of this. They think they can force the printing presses (websites) to not just print whatever speech the government wants them to print, but also to host it in perpetuity.
And that’s true even if (or, in the case of Texas and Florida, especially if) the intent of that speech is “personal abuse” and “augmenting animosity.”
But any actual reading of Franklin in context suggests he wishes printers chose “not to pollute their presses and disgrace their profession by such infamous practices.” Instead, he suggests they moderate — that they “refuse steadily.”
It sure sounds like Ben Franklin would support the right of private websites to choose to do what they wanted with their own printing presses, and never to be mandated by law to have to be forced into such “infamous practices.”
Filed Under: 1st amendment, common carriage, common carrier, florida, printing press, texas
Comments on “Ben Franklin Was All About Content Moderation”
I want to see this post filed as an Amicus tbh.
So long as you ignore what he actually said though he totally agreed!
Nothing like misquoting a founding father and claiming that he held a position he pretty explicitly opposed, in this case that platforms like printers and now social media should be obligated if not forced to print/post anything people want them to to show just how utterly lacking in merit the arguments presented by anti-first amendment crowd are.
Much like anti-230 arguments it would seem that either there are no honest and/or coherent arguments for forcing platforms to host speech they don’t want to or the supporters of such an idea have yet to present one.
We Ink It and You Hand It Out
It sounds like Ben Franklin was keenly aware of the difference between publisher and platform. His newspaper was a publisher, but his printing press was not.
Re:
Point to where Ben Franklin argued that printing presses have to provide service if offered money. Should you be able to walk into a store, put cash on the counter, take an apple, and walk out? A business transaction requires the consent of both parties.
And you won’t care, but First Amendment rights apply to printing press operators just as they apply to whatever your category of “publishers” is.
Re:
So you, too, are unable to comprehend pretty basic sentences. Franklin is explaining that he can choose who to host and who not to host, and that means he gets to decide. He says that he would still print for those he disagrees with, but not distribute or promote their works.
Re: Re:
I think it’s also worth pointing out the Franklin is NOT claiming to be obligated to print stuff he disagrees with. Just that he’s willing to offer that as a paid service. And that he’s unwilling (paid or otherwise) to put content he finds reprehensible in his distribution stream.
Re:
You’re confusing his willingness to print something with which he disagrees for money for a belief that printers should be forced to print anything anyone wants printed for money. The first is still a recognition of his right to moderate his practice. The second is authoritarian.
This is the common “quoting” tactic of these people.
Ben said: “Do not do this.”
They say–quoting Ben they claim: “Ben said: ‘Do this.'”
Sure it’s a “quote” of Ben’s words… just leaving out other words in order to change the meaning entirely. This is what most people would call: lying. (They think no one will ever go and check the original quote? [I guess they themselves always simply believe everything they’re told if it’s what they wanted to hear in the first place, so they expect the same of others.])
The next thing you know, they will be saying that since Ben Franklin’s donation to the first public library in the United States contained no books on LGBTQ+, that Franklin was opposed to gender-affirming literature.
Re:
Shush you, don’t give them ideas, the ones they already have are bad enough and there is no limits on how brazen their lies can get as the article already pointed out.