Daily Deal: The Complete Linux Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

With five comprehensive modules and over 40 Linux technologies covered, the Complete Linux Training Bundle offers a detailed program tailored for absolute beginners. The curriculum includes a compilation of important topics such as security, DevOps, and cloud, combining all the necessary elements to become a well-rounded Linux professional. It’s on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

