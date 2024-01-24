Investigative Report Proves What Most People Already Suspected: The ‘War On Woke & DEI’ Mostly Pushed By A Bunch Of Censorial, Racist Shitheads
Daily Deal: The Complete Linux Training Bundle

Wed, Jan 24th 2024 10:44am -

With five comprehensive modules and over 40 Linux technologies covered, the Complete Linux Training Bundle offers a detailed program tailored for absolute beginners. The curriculum includes a compilation of important topics such as security, DevOps, and cloud, combining all the necessary elements to become a well-rounded Linux professional. It’s on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

