Copyright Remains A Complete Mess: A Tale In Two Stories
Appeals Court: Ban On Religious Ads Is Unconstitutional Because It’s Pretty Much Impossible To Define ‘Religion’

Daily Deal: The Complete 2024 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jan 19th 2024 11:00am -

The Complete 2024 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle has 9 courses to help you become a Microsoft Office expert. Courses cover Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and Outlook. It’s on sale for $46.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Copyright Remains A Complete Mess: A Tale In Two Stories
Appeals Court: Ban On Religious Ads Is Unconstitutional Because It’s Pretty Much Impossible To Define ‘Religion’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...