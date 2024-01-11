EFF Asks Pennsylvania’s Top Court To Stop Cops From Googling For Suspects
ExTwitter Users Getting Fed Up With The Crypto Spam And AI Bots Elon Promised To Clean Up

Daily Deal: TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jan 11th 2024 11:02am -

Turn any text or script into a lifelike natural human voice in easy 3 steps using TexTalky, an AI text-to-speech synthesizer. No robotic voices! TexTalky uses the latest cloud-based AI technology powered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. It covers more than 1140 international languages and accents, and over 900 kinds of lifelike human voices that meet most of your needs. Unlimited use cases. From YouTube narration and marketing content to documentaries and more, you can choose your synthesized audio to turn out exactly how you need them. It’s on sale for $37.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

EFF Asks Pennsylvania’s Top Court To Stop Cops From Googling For Suspects
ExTwitter Users Getting Fed Up With The Crypto Spam And AI Bots Elon Promised To Clean Up
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...