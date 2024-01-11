Daily Deal: TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Turn any text or script into a lifelike natural human voice in easy 3 steps using TexTalky, an AI text-to-speech synthesizer. No robotic voices! TexTalky uses the latest cloud-based AI technology powered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. It covers more than 1140 international languages and accents, and over 900 kinds of lifelike human voices that meet most of your needs. Unlimited use cases. From YouTube narration and marketing content to documentaries and more, you can choose your synthesized audio to turn out exactly how you need them. It’s on sale for $37.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

