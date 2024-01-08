Leading ‘Save The Kids!’ Advocate Pushing Absolutely Dangerous ‘Protect The California’ Ballot Initiative That Will Do Real Harm To Children
from the moral-panic-turned-up-to-11 dept
Over the last few years we’ve pointed out time and time again that the evidence regarding the supposed “harm” of social media to teen mental health just isn’t supported by the data. But it seems it’s never enough to stop savior-complex folks in the media, the advocacy community, and the political class from insisting it must be true. I know I just pointed this out a few days ago, but because people seem to keep missing it, let’s do it again:
- In the fall of 2022, the widely respected Pew Research Center did a massive study on kids and the internet, and found that for a majority of teens, social media was way more helpful than harmful.
- In May of 2023, the American Psychological Association (which has fallen for tech moral panics in the past, such as with video games) released a huge, incredibly detailed, and nuanced report going through all of the evidence, and finding no causal link between social media and harms to teens.
- Soon after that, the US Surgeon General came out with a report which was misrepresented widely in the press. Yet, the details of that report also showed that no causal link could be found between social media and harms to teens. It did still recommend that we act as if there were a link, which was weird and explains the media coverage, but the actual report highlights no causal link, while also pointing out how much benefit teens receive from social media).
- A few months later, an Oxford University study came out covering nearly a million people across 72 countries, noting that it could find no evidence of social media leading to psychological harm.
- The Journal of Pediatrics published a new study in the fall of 2023 again noting that after looking through decades of research, the mental health epidemic faced among young people appears largely due to the lack of open spaces where kids can be kids without parents hovering over them. That report notes that they explored the idea that social media was a part of the problem, but could find no data to support that claim.
- In November of 2023, Oxford University published yet another study, this one focused specifically on screen time, and if increased screen time was found to be damaging to kids, and found no data to support that contention.
And now we’ve got Jim Steyer, who has more money and ignorance than sense, trying to quietly push a California ballot initiative that would adjust the California constitution in an unconstitutional (by the US Constitution) manner to falsely claim that social media is deliberately harmful to kids, and that people should be able to sue social media for a million dollars any time any kid anywhere is “harmed” in a manner on social media that the social media company should have magically stopped.
He submitted the proposal on December 18th, right before the holidays when most people weren’t paying attention, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta has a comment period open that ends on January 17th (it’s initiative 23-0035, currently the top initiative) — so there’s not much time. Bonta’s office has supported a variety of problematic “protect the children online!” laws, including the Age Appropriate Design Code that a district court has already noted was pretty clearly unconstitutional (though Bonta is currently appealing that ruling). So it seems likely that Bonta will endorse Steyer’s initiative (as one does if politicians want donations from his billionaire brother).
But we should be building up a record of how completely flimsy the underlying claims in this initiative are.
Let’s look at just some of the problems (there are more, but who has the time?):
The biggest social media platforms invent and deploy features they know harm large numbers of children, including contributing to child deaths.
This is simply bullshit. Time and time again we’ve seen that “the biggest social media platforms” are regularly studying these issues and trying to mitigate harms. It’s why they have trust & safety teams, a concept these companies invented for this very reason. It’s why the studies that come out from inside these firms get so widely discussed, because it shows that the companies are studying this and trying to figure out how to minimize harm.
When you insist, falsely, that these companies are “knowingly” harming children, it leads to way more harm. Because the message here is “look the other way.” Never ever do any research that might alert you to harm, because as soon as you do, some ignorant savior complex folks are going to insist you “knowingly harmed kids.” The end result would mean less of an effort to protect kids, because that effort alone increases your liability.
Next, the initiative would lead to just a metric shit-ton of vexatious litigation:
A social media platform that knowingly violates its responsibility of ordinary care and skill to a child pursuant to subdivision (a) shall, in addition to any other remedy, be liable for statutory damages of either:
(A) one thousand dollars ($5,000) per violation up to a maximum, per child, of one million dollars ($1,000,000.); or
(B) three times the amount of the child’s actual damages.
In other words, any time a child gets bullied. Or gets depressed. Or has an eating disorder. Or dies by suicide. Or overdoses on drugs they bought via social media rather than directly from a kid at school. We’ll see lawsuits. Oh so many lawsuits. An entire industry of ambulance chasing lawyers will love every minute of this. They’ll sue for anything at all.
Rather than looking at the root cause of any of this — which again, studies have repeatedly shown is not social media at all — we’ll get lawsuits demanding $1 million per child ever time something bad happens that they can somehow, loosely, connect back to social media.
And note the even broader language here. To become liable, a site just has to “violate its responsibility of ordinary care and skill.” That is so ridiculously vague that you’ll be able to sue for basically anything. Lawyers will claim that any harm at all should have been prevented and the harm itself will be evidence of violating that responsibility.
And, based on what? Based on a near total and complete misunderstanding of the evidence which says that the entire premise of this ballot initiative is wrong and fundamentally untrue.
And, so, for the rest of this post, let’s explore Jim Steyer and Common Sense Media, because it’s worth calling out his almost Trumpian style of argumentation over this, and how it’s going to lead to real harm, completely undermining whatever “savior” legacy he has currently.
We’ve pointed out in the past that for all the good that Common Sense Media does with its ratings systems to help parents better understand the age-appropriateness of content, whenever it dips its toes into policy, it’s an embarrassment. Common Sense Media’s founder and CEO, Jim Steyer, (whose billionaire brother, Tom Steyer, ran one of 2020’s worst presidential campaigns) has spent decades acting as the wise savior of children, who insists above all that he knows best, no matter how much the evidence contradicts his views.
If you want to hear this in action, I recommend listening to this episode of “Open to Debate” from last summer exploring “Is Social Media Bad for Kids Mental Health?” Steyer took the “yes, of course,” side and was countered by psychology professor Candice Odgers. The debate is really incredible, because over and over again Dr. Odgers thoughtfully and carefully points out that the evidence just doesn’t support the claims, even if she wishes it did, as then we’d have something clear to work on. She goes into great detail on that research (as we have over and over again). And Steyer repeatedly loses his cool and basically yells “no! it’s just not true!” without being willing to cite a single piece of evidence beyond his own personal feels.
Here’s just a snippet from Odgers’ opening remarks, where you’ll note how clear and thorough she is, citing actual reports and data:
I think it’s important for everyone in the room to know, I hate social media. I don’t use it that often. I’m not a heavy user, not a fan. But I became an expert in social media and digital technology because I followed kids to the spaces where they spend their time. I wrote a report about three months ago for the National Center for the Developing Adolescent arguing for regulation around privacy, saying that social media tech companies needed to come into the Public Square and design their Tech in ways that supported our kids right?
So there I am.
But I’m standing up here tonight as a psychologist and for the last two decades of my life, I’ve studied kids mental health. Since 2008 I’ve actually followed them around on their phones — I know it sounds a little bit creepy — but tracking what they do online, what they do in school how much they sleep, how their school day went, experiences of discrimination, experiences of Mental Health.
And I’m here to tell you tonight Jim I told you in the report, but I’m here to tell you tonight that the story you’re being sold about social media and our kids’ mental health is not supported by the science.
Now don’t take my word for it. There have been thousands of studies on this topic. They’re over a hundred meta analyzes and narrative reviews. We did one in 2020 the most recent one was done at Stanford it analyzed 226 studies. Look at the association between social media and well-being. You know what they found.
The association was indistinguishable from zero.
There was no effect. And this is not an uncommon finding. Sometimes we find that social media is associated with symptoms of depression; really tiny associations. Now the important part about this and you’re all sick of hearing correlation is not causation. But in this case, it’s actually really important, because I think we’re drawing the arrow in the wrong direction.
And why I think that is if you follow kids over time — there’s a great study at 1700 kids in Canada that’s done this — followed their mental health, youth mental health, their social media use, and what you find will first for boys: there’s nothing. No association.
For girls there’s an association that’s there. But what happens is girls are experiencing mental health problems that predicts the type of social media they use; their social media use down the road but not vice versa. Social media use does not predict future mental health problems.
There’s a lot more than just this (and note that all of the studies Odgers is talking about appear to be different studies than the ones I’ve been talking about!) At this point, you have to be willfully sticking your head in the sand and deliberately ignoring the science to claim otherwise.
So how does Steyer respond? With bluster and anger and the kind of ignorant confidence of a rich man with a savior complex who just insists that Odgers must be wrong because he knows what’s true.
Look I have great respect for Candice, but the truth is, no that that simply not correct. A lot of this is just language, guys. Look and everyone out here knows this, right? What Vivek is saying, the Surgeon General, and what I’m saying is that we know that for in many many cases about in the youth Mental Health crisis that social media, various forms of it, are a major contributing factor. I’m a professor at Stanford, but I’m not an academic Candice is an academic — who we hire, by the way, and who we have great respect for — but she’s absolutely… she’s framing it in really narrow terms that academics and researchers use. By the way. I don’t even agree with some of her basic analysis, some of the research. And we will continue to hire Candace. But at the bottom line is this social media is a huge contributing factor.
I mean, it’s borderline Trumpian.
The host tries to clarify what the fuck Steyer means when he says Odgers is using “narrow terms” and his answer is borderline incoherent, and does not answer the question. He claims it has to do with how academics have “extremely specific characteristics in order to say certain things, because that’s how you actually publish studies etc. So it’s very difficult though to draw demonstrable perfect conclusions.”
Which is, um, not the point. No one is saying that they haven’t been able to draw “demonstrable perfect conclusions.” They’re saying that they have been able to draw conclusions and the conclusions say that social media isn’t causing mental health problems (and, if anything, the impact may be in the other direction).
The entire discussion goes on like that. Odgers over and over again points to “demonstrable conclusions” and Steyer gets angrier and angrier because he, the rich man, knows what the answer must be. So Odgers then points to a few more studies that debunk Steyer, and he practically yells at her (and despite earlier claiming he wasn’t an academic, now claims he is — which is a separate problem for Steyer. In another recent radio interview Steyer claimed that he is a “1st Amendment law professor,” which he absolutely is not. He was listed as an adjunct professor in the school of education).
I don’t agree with this at all. And I am I consider myself to be a scholar. I know the research, not at the level that Candice does, but I just think that’s basically an overly narrow framing of all of this. I have no issue at all as a professor and also as the head of the biggest kids advocacy group saying that the evidence is there now. The key though is that the evidence is not that it’s the only factor and it’s different in various kids, and that’s very very important. And so I could list the number of studies if you want me, that would disagree with Candice’s assessment. Because there are plenty of studies out there that show that show the oftentimes, it’s more correlation than causation. So I could go through a list of studies as well from various experts wherever…
But of course, he doesn’t. He just insists he has counter studies. Odgers points out that she would love it if her were right, because her whole focus is on helping kids deal with mental health issues, and if it really was social media, that would give her an easy tool. But the evidence just doe snot support it. And again, Steyer snaps at her.
That would be an aspect that I would tell you that just that’s just too simplistic an explanation guys. I mean and I’m being serious, I say with great respect for Candice, but I will tell you researchers are doing the public and the country a massive disservice with this nitpicking stuff and being so wishy-washy, and they have been for years. Okay? And it’s a significant problem that the researchers have been so narrow in the way they frame it. Even the most intelligent thoughtful ones like Candice.
Over and over and over it’s the same thing. Odgers, the actual academic who has devoted a large part of her professional life to studying this issue, points out what the evidence says, and Steyer gets all angry and shouty about how it’s obviously wrong and that she’s “nitpicking” or framing things “narrowly.” He says he can produce studies, but he doesn’t.
There’s also this somewhat incredible exchange later in the debate (kicked off by host John Donvan) after Odgers (again!) goes through a bunch of detailed studies and more or less points out that it’s unfair for Steyer to keep implying she doesn’t care about kids when she’s literally trying to solve hard problems by actually understanding the data:
Donvan: I’ve been hesitant to say this because it would sound like I’m taking sides. I’m definitely not. But I brief for this, and our team put together several meta studies of the studies and the overwhelming majority of them agree with Candice’s take that — and I understand you’re saying that this is maybe a problem with how they’re focusing the studies — but that they’re inconclusive on the issue of whether…
Steyer (yelling) because they’re calling for pure causation! It’s a different way of interpreting it John! You’re correct about the broad picture…
Odgers: (jumping in to point out that Steyer is just wrong here): John I’m talking about correlational studies find zero association (laughs because this is all so ridiculous)…
Steyer: (still with a raised voice) I’m sure that I find some! But… you said about what the public thinks. You know why? Because they know it’s right. if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck and that’s what the situation is.
Donvan: Is that science? The duck?
Odgers (laughing again): No! I’m gonna study that.
Just look at how crazy this exchange is on multiple levels. Steyer (again) refuses to provide any evidence and relies on raising his voice, insistence that he must be right, or that “the public believes” it’s right, and then even pulls out the “walks like a duck” argument.
But, more importantly, there’s a real tell in that exchange. Steyer admits (falsely, as Odgers points out) that correlational studies that support his argument are enough, and that the demand for actual causation is somehow “too narrow” or a problem.
But it’s not. That’s the whole fucking point of doing science, Jim. As Odgers pointed out (if Steyer had been paying attention rather than getting all shouty), there’s real concern that the people who focus on correlation over causation are getting the causation backwards.
Remember that Journal of Pediatrics study we pointed to a few months back? What those researchers found was that it was the lack of spaces where “kids could be kids” (without parents hovering over them at all times) that the data showed was the largest factor contributing to mental health problems in teens (and they also pointed out there was no evidence that social media was contributing to the problem).
Once you understand that you realize how important causation is here, because the data suggests (Jim!) that the reason some kids flock to social media is that they have fewer and fewer spaces to interact with their peers and to just be kids. And thus, the reports (which Odgers also highlighted) suggesting that the prediction runs the other way (i.e., those with more serious mental health problems retreat to social media) suggest that they do so because they have nowhere else to turn. Nowhere else to get help. Nowhere else to just be themselves.
And it’s savior complex folks who insist that kids need to be monitored and restricted 24/7 that have created that world and helped to create these very problems.
Yet people like Steyer refuse to see this and just keep getting crazier and crazier. In the debate, Odgers and Donvan point out that this seems like the same moral panic of days gone by: rock and roll, television, comic books, radio, cable TV, pinball… all were said to melt kids’ brains. And Steyer loses his shit yet again and,, in a moment that really drives home his lack of self-awareness, claims that only people who aren’t well informed would say this:
That is simply not correct! And and the answer is to draw a comparison between television and social media is like a joke to me. Having said it, many people say what you just said, John. They tend to be not familiar with what’s really going on with the issue…
Just incredible.
There’s a lot more and it’s all the same. Odgers, the actual expert, presenting actual evidence and explaining things with nuance. And Steyer, the overly confident savior, insisting that everyone else is wrong and only he knows what’s really happening.
And, normally, we’d expect common sense (see what I did there?) to win out in the end, but this isn’t about common sense. As we’ve discussed before, California ballot initiatives are a ridiculously dangerous tool. As long as you have enough money and the ability to frame a moral panic the way you want to, you can get the votes.
Who doesn’t want to “protect the children?” And Steyer has the money at his disposal to get the signatures to get this issue on the ballot, and can easily frame it (as he himself admits) that the public perception here of harm from social media to kids is the reality — even as the actual data keeps saying they’re wrong.
So please consider commenting (politely please!) on Bonta’s review of this awful state initiative. I doubt it will stop the initiative from going forward. Chances are this thing has a real chance to get added to the California constitution, despite the fact that it’s built on a foundation of debunked moral panics. And, even worse, as we’ve seen, once a California ballot initiative goes through it’s nearly impossible to fix.
Steyer’s plan here will do real harm to the very children he wants to claim he’s saving. Please speak out to stop this attempt to capitalize on an anti-intellectual moral panic to allow someone to pretend he’s helping to save the kids while actually doing very real harm.
Filed Under: ballot initiatives, california, candice odgers, children, harms, jim steyer, mental health, rob bonta, save the children, social media
Companies: common sense media
Comments on “Leading ‘Save The Kids!’ Advocate Pushing Absolutely Dangerous ‘Protect The California’ Ballot Initiative That Will Do Real Harm To Children”
The irony of this being pushed by the company called “Common Sense” is really rich.
That is not a protect the children law, that is an I hate social media and it must be destroyed law.
Um...
Is this a typo, or is the initiative Just That Bad?
Re:
Lol. I missed that part, but that’s actually how it’s written. Shows the level of carefulness and detail that CSM has put into this nonsense.
I commented on their site and linked them back to this article. I’m not confident that the AG will read it and use facts instead of the ravings of a rich dude. Not confident at all.
Re:
I commented as well. Text of comment as follows:
This initiative is founded upon a moral panic that is the modern version of being upset that children are listening to rock and roll, reading comic books, or playing Dungeons and Dragons. Instead of making the Internet a better place, it would be a blank check to ambulance-chasing lawyers.
I have little love for social-media megacorporations and personally avoid them as much as I can. But even I will admit that they do have Trust and Safety teams and do not implement features out of sheer malice. Language like “The biggest social media platforms invent and deploy features they know harm large numbers of children” is sensationalist claptrap that does not belong in or near the law. The initiative’s definition of “child” as anyone under age 18 places everyone under 18 in the same legal category, which in this context is absurd. A 17-year-old does not use the Internet in the same way as a 7-year-old. Moreover, requiring implicitly or explicitly that social media companies treat their users differently on the basis of age forces them to learn everyone’s age, which one way or another means ubiquitous surveillance and a privacy nightmare. I thought we were supposed to make the Internet better for kids, not train them to show their papers whenever a commissar demands. The initiative’s definition of “social media platform” in terms of gross revenue, while no doubt intended to safeguard innovation by small business, implies that an organization’s ethical obligations change dramatically once one measure of size, chosen arbitrarily out of many possible measures, crosses a threshold set at some nice round number. This is spitballing, not careful legislating. Finally, the clause stating that the people’s elected representatives can only modify the initiative to make it more severe is truly immodest in its zeal. “The only way in which we might be wrong,” it confesses, “is that we might not be fervent enough in controlling how the parents of California raise their children.”
Re: Re:
Pure poetry. ☺️
You’re preaching to the choir here. The people that you’re trying to convince don’t read your articles.
Re:
And you assume that all of the choir was aware of this bill, and there are almost certainly some who were not..
Re: Re:
You’re missing the point. We’re all glad to be informed of all the stupidity that’s going on. But the bullet points at the top of the article is stuff he has stated over and over. And he acknowledges that he is repeating things that he has stated repeatedly.
I was trying to tell him that he doesn’t need to repeat those bullet points to us, but we need to figure out a way to disseminate those points to a wider audience.
Re: Re: Re:
May i introduce you to the Copia Institute.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, I originally did not include them, but also I realized that given this article is on a topic that has received no news coverage at all, it is more likely to be the first source many people point to regarding the ballot measure, meaning it has a higher chance of being sent to non-regular Techdirt readers. Thus, given that many people are unaware of those studies, I thought it was worth including in this particular post.
Re:
Hi! I’m glad this article exists. I wasn’t aware of the proposal until now.
Re: Re:
atleast someone understands what’s wrong with this proposal
brief clarification
minor point.
RE: “the widely respected Pew Research Center did a massive study on kids and the internet”
As someone who largely agrees with you and your conclusions, I think it’s important (and would ultimately help your advocacy here) to clarify that it is not a study, it is a survey. – Pew’s own term.
FWIW I think a better summary of that survey’s key high-level takeaways would be:
“majorities credit these platforms with deepening connections and providing a support network when they need it,”
and
“When teens are asked to reflect on their personal experiences with social media, again, the largest share (59%) say social media has had a neither positive nor negative effect on them personally.””
not the somewhat misleading
“for a majority of teens, social media was way more helpful than harmful.”
Three social media sites tgat are not in the United States are not subject to American laws.
Tiktok and baidu in China and vkontakt in Russia wouid not be subject to that law.
If a web site does not have any offices, servers, or assets in the USA they are not subject to American laws
That is why age verification laws on porn.in several states cannot be enforced on offshore sites. If they are not in.thr united states, they are not subject to American laws, and that was includes pirate iptv sitex which have porn as part of their packages.
If you have no assets or servers in the USA you don’t have to follow American laws.
Re:
And that might work for a large American user base for text only, but add photos and videos, and they need at least CDN services in the US, if not their own (rented) servers.
Presumably, once this is verified, they would need to begin gathering signatures? Hopefully the window to do so is fairly short.
I submitted a comment, which is included below:
Dear Attorney General Bonta,
I am writing to express my concern over this proposed initiative, and the potential impact it may have on internet users in California. I am particularly concerned that the proposed language “knowingly causing the most severe harms to…children” in Section (1)(D) and “knowingly violates its responsibility of ordinary care and skill” in Section (2) are overly vague, and could potentially expose a large number of websites to crippling liability. The reaction from such site operators may be to restrict who may access such sites (this is currently the subject of challenges to laws in several states, including California), or to avoid the “knowingly” requirement by avoiding any effort to protect children from harmful material. Such a law would force website operators into either of two extremes.
In addition, the vague and undefined “harms” open platforms up to a host of litigation that runs contrary to settled law. Several presumed harms contradict established precedent in terms of foreseeability and causation. For example, if a plaintiff were to file suit alleging that their child viewed material that made them anxious or depressed, leading to their suicide, this would fly in the face of the well-established rule that suicide is a superseding and intervening event that breaks the chain of causation. (McCollum v. CBS, Inc., 202 Cal. App. 3d 989 – 1988; Watters v. TSR, Inc., 904 F. 2d 378 – 1990). This act may also impose liability for platforms such as online bullying, where it has been established that acts of third parties are generally not foreseeable. (James v. Meow Media, Inc., 90 F. Supp. 2d 798 (W.D. Ky. 2000), affirmed by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals). Potential liability for online “challenges” also runs contrary to prior courts’ findings that children imitating such acts is not reasonably foreseeable (Sakon v. Pepsico, Inc., 553 So. 2d 163 – 1989). This law, if enacted, could expose platforms to liability, for example, for exposing minors to “grunge” music, which often deals with themes of isolation, addiction and nihilism, or if they view their classmates’ social media posts of parties they were not invited to, if a minor or their parents argue under this law that this material contributed to their depression. Or perhaps a young skateboarder may view video footage online of professional skaters attempting advanced tricks – this law would place liability on the site if a child subsequently injures himself attempting a stunt beyond his skill level. Liability would be imposed in each of these examples despite music, party photos, and skateboarding footage being otherwise constitutionally protected material that minors are unquestionably allowed to view. For these reasons, this proposed amendment is problematic, unconstitutionally vague, and should not be permitted in the State Constitution.
Looks like a statutory amendment, not constitutional amendment
I note that the Common Sense pdf has the text to add to CA Civ Code §1714 (the basic negligence statute). So it is apparently not an amendment to the CA Constitution, which would be really scary if this passed. Bad statutes are generally easier to strike down via courts.
I do intend to submit a comment; talk about opening the floodgates of litigation if it passes… yikes.
You guys can’t see the big picture, and you’re just nitpicky over operant definitions! I’m an expert! No i can’t provide any supporting evidence! I’ve already come to my conclusions, and they should affect everybody’s lives! Also, I’m gonna study it later!
Furthermore, let me just be creepy as fuck for a moment and say this: “Candice is an academic — who we hire, by the way, and who we have great respect for — […]
And we will continue to hire Candace.”
Re:
About that…. And Steyer himself wasn’t hired as a professor?
Oh, the irony. Too bad it’s like Mike said, he’s as ignorant as he is rich.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Only this site would object to “sav[ing] the kids” by whatever means necessary (including passing laws or ordinances not directly related to sex-trafficking or even worse pro-LGBTQ+ in-school grooming).
Just come out and say that you’re a pizza parlor-frequenting pedophile already, Mike!!
Re:
“Whatever means necessary” doesn’t cut it. It has to comport with the Constitution. And the law proposed has nothing to do with sex trafficking or grooming, and would do nothing to stop it.
Re: Re:
just flag the troll he’s obviously trolling for attention
Re: Re:
So what? If it helps protect the children in some other way, why would you oppose it?
Re:
ahh yes, everyone who is different from me is a groomer
makes sense
Re: Re:
just flag that troll
Re: Well in that case...
I hereby propose the ‘We Must Protect the Kids’ bill that shall For the Children require immediate and indefinite prison sentences for any and all anti-trans and/or anti-LGBTQ+ bigots since their rhetoric and actions can have negative impact on children’s mental health.
Additionally in order to better fund programs aimed at helping children taxes for the top earning companies and individuals in the country will be vastly increased along with the closing of any loopholes found such that those most able to contribute to society will be from now on required to do so, For the Children of course.
I trust I have your support for this law since it’s For The Children and anyone against it clearly is nothing more than a supporter of sex trafficking and child abuse.
Re: Re:
i don’t think the trolls speaking after you said that
Re:
Jeez talk about a 0 to a 100.
Conclusions come after the evidence, not before
Honest science and arguments based upon it looks at the evidence and comes to a conclusion based upon it, with a willingness to change the conclusion if new, contradictory evidence presents itself
Dishonest science and arguments based upon it declares the conclusion first and then looks for evidence to support it, and lacks the willingness to modify the conclusion if contradictory evidence is found or presented.
I propose immediate liquidation of all LGBTQ+ degenerates, with the “trans” freaks (and their supporters) first against the wall.
Re:
I propose immediate liquidation of straight/cisgender degenerates, with the “straight” freaks (and their supporters) first against the wall.
Re: Re:
There are nowhere near enough fags, trannies and dykes to organize and successfully implement liquidation of the entire non-degenerate population. Try again.