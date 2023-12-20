Daily Deal: Olden Golden Retro Mini Gramophone Bluetooth Speaker

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Listening to your favorite tunes coming out of a mini Gramophone style Bluetooth speaker is fun and this speaker is small enough to have on your desk while you do your work or as a part of the décor in your den while you are enjoying Sunday brunch and lounge around the house! Enjoy Olden Golden super hits with this Retro Mini, it’s a small conversational piece that will get attention from every music lover in your circle of family and friends. It’s available in four colors and on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

