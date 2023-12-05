Techdirt Podcast Episode 372: Decentralizing Innovation

from the opening-up dept

We’ve got another cross-post episode this week! Recently, Mike joined the debut episode of the new Dot Social podcast from Flipboard CEO Mike McCue for a discussion about decentralized social media and the open social web, and the ways in which they are poised to spur widespread innovation. You can listen to the whole conversation here on this week’s episode.

