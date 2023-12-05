Activists Call On FTC To Craft Tougher ‘Right To Repair’ Rules, Repairability Scoring System
Techdirt Podcast Episode 372: Decentralizing Innovation

from the opening-up dept

Tue, Dec 5th 2023

We’ve got another cross-post episode this week! Recently, Mike joined the debut episode of the new Dot Social podcast from Flipboard CEO Mike McCue for a discussion about decentralized social media and the open social web, and the ways in which they are poised to spur widespread innovation. You can listen to the whole conversation here on this week’s episode.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Techdirt Podcast Episode 372: Decentralizing Innovation
