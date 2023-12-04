If Creators Suing AI Companies Over Copyright Win, It Will Further Entrench Big Tech
Daily Deal: The 2023 Complete Linux E-Degree Training Bundle

Linux is the most fundamental technology required by all real developers. It is required in almost all fields of Software engineering. DevOps, Cloud, Full Stack, and App developers must have a working knowledge of Linux. With five comprehensive modules and over 40 Linux technologies covered, this Linux Training Bundle offers a detailed program tailored for absolute beginners. The curriculum includes a compilation of important topics such as security, DevOps, and cloud, combining all the necessary elements to become a well-rounded Linux professional. The program goes beyond theory, offering real-time project building and quizzes to help you apply your knowledge in practical scenarios. By engaging in hands-on activities, you’ll develop a strong foundation and gain the confidence needed to tackle real-world challenges. It’s on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

