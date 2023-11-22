Daily Deal: HomeSpot Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The HomeSpot rugged, weather-proof speaker was built to keep up with your adventures. It deflects dust, dirt, and water, and is coated with a rubberized surface that you’ll feel comfortable brining camping, rafting, and beyond. Best of all, this speaker truly delivers powerful sound. It’s on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

