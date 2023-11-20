‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Promises To Sue Media Matters To Silence Their Speech
Daily Deal: The Complete Information Security Bundle

Mon, Nov 20th 2023

The Complete Information Security Bundle has 7 courses to help you learn about information security. You’ll be introduced to the fundamentals, learn about various tools, and get information on AWS and CCSP certification exams. It’s on sale for $32.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

