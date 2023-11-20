Daily Deal: The Complete Information Security Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Information Security Bundle has 7 courses to help you learn about information security. You’ll be introduced to the fundamentals, learn about various tools, and get information on AWS and CCSP certification exams. It’s on sale for $32.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

